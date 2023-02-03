Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State scores three times in final period, earns series split against No. 9 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s volleyball's Cal Fisher earns Offensive Player of the Week after season debut
Penn State men’s volleyball received more recognition after rising in the rankings earlier on Monday. Graduate student hitter Cal Fisher took home the EVIA Offensive Player of the Week award after a brilliant performance against two top-tier programs, helping his team secure a pair of victories over USC and UCLA in the Big Ten/Pac-12 challenge.
Digital Collegian
Bailey Parshall reflects on her time with Penn State softball entering her final year
As Penn State gets ready for another season spring 2023, pitcher Bailey Parshall gets ready for it to be her last. Even though it may be hard for any player to leave their respective team, not every player can say they had a career like Parshall’s. She’s among the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's basketball drops fifth straight road contest to Nebraska,
Penn State’s improvement over Micah Shrewsberry's first to second year as head coach has been evident, but inefficiencies on the road have kept the Nittany Lions from being a sure-fire NCAA Tournament team. With an opportunity to claim its first road win since Dec. 10 at Illinois, Penn State...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball unable to get anything going offensively in blowout loss to Iowa
It was a rough day shooting the rock for Penn State on Sunday. In a 95-51 loss to No. 6 Iowa, the Lady Lions remarkably shot just 27% from the field and made just six out of 25 attempts from behind the 3-point line. In comparison, Iowa shot nearly 60% from the field.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball can’t contain Caitlin Clark en route to her 9th career triple-double
Coming off an explosive 42-point performance against No. 8 Maryland, Caitlin Clark had yet another monstrous performance en route to helping the Hawkeyes earn a 44-point win over Penn State. Sunday marked Clark’s third triple-double of the season and ninth of her career, tying her for second all-time in the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey players set to host Penn State Sled Hockey Classic charity event
Penn State is set to host the first ever Penn State Sled Hockey Classic charity event. The classic, organized by the Nittany Lions’ roster, will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11. It will see the team scrimmage against the Happy Valley Coyotes sled hockey team. The scrimmage will start...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball stays busy in transfer portal, adds Coastal Carolina libero Lina Perugini
Penn State continues to get deeper as coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley grabbed another transfer, this time to bolster the back row. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, native and defensive specialist Lina Perugini returns to the Keystone State from the Palmetto State, where Perugini was a leader for Coastal Carolina. As the anchor for the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey continues finding success on-ice and in USCHO poll
Despite its steady upward trajectory, Penn State remained at No. 10 in the latest USCHO poll. The Nittany Lions’ most recent weekend series saw the team go on the road to sweep Syracuse. Across that pair of contests, Penn State outscored the Orange 11-1. Those two wins improved the...
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Iowa tramples Penn State women's basketball in ugly home loss
Penn State was in for a treat at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday afternoon, hosting No. 6 Iowa led by one of the best players in the nation in junior guard Caitlin Clark. The blue and white seemed to be unable to get anything going all game long, while Iowa put on an absolute clinic in a 95-51 blowout.
Digital Collegian
No. 10 Penn State women’s hockey uses 4-goal 3rd period to down Syracuse, extends win streak to 6
It’s always good to capture a season sweep, and No. 10 Penn State managed that once again. The Nittany Lions repeated their previous performance with another win, as they defeated Syracuse 4-1 while pushing their record to 4-0 against the Orange this year. The blue and white returned to...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey earns small bump up in USCHO poll
After splitting last weekend’s series opposite Ohio State, Penn State has moved up a spot in the latest USCHO poll. The Nittany Lions now sit at No. 8, but still stand behind the No. 7 Buckeyes, who bounced back from a Friday defeat to down Penn State 4-2 on Saturday.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's lacrosse gets contributions up and down the lineup in season-opening win
Penn State took it to Lafayette today in its dominant 21-11 victory at Holuba Hall. Sophomore midfielder Matt Traynor tallied five goals for the blue and white in Saturday’s game. “It was just good to get out here,” Traynor said. “My teammates definitely were the ones who made me...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling sees small changes in latest InterMat rankings
In InterMat’s newest rankings, four Nittany Lions shifted in either direction. At 141, Beau Bartlett fell one spot from No. 5 to No. 6, despite his 12-second pin against Indiana’s Joey Showalter. Freshman sensation Levi Haines moved up one spot at 157 from No. 9 to No. 8....
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's lacrosse opens season with a home victory over Lafayette
Penn State was all offense in its season opener. The Nittany Lions stormed past Lafayette 21-11 from Holuba Hall. Getting back to a winning culture — which was lacking during a disappointing 3-11 2022 season — is something that coach Jeff Tambroni is focusing on this season. “It’s...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestler Beau Bartlett punctuates bounce-back weekend with 12-second pin against Indiana
Penn State’s Beau Bartlett has had a bit of a career resurgence this season after making a huge move in the offseason. Bartlett is in his third season, now wrestling at 141 pounds after wrestling at 149 for the past two years. In his first two seasons, Bartlett posted a respectable 23-13 record while wrestling above his weight.
Digital Collegian
Bob Cousy Award names Penn State men’s basketball star Jalen Pickett as top-10 finalist
As the 2022-23 regular season nears a conclusion, postseason award watch lists are flowing in for one Penn Stater in particular. Jalen Pickett has been named one of 10 finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, which annually recognizes the top point guard in Division I men’s college basketball. Pickett...
Digital Collegian
Penn State baseball's Jay Harry receives preseason honors, ranks among top 50 shortstops by D1Baseball
Following a breakout sophomore campaign, shortstop Jay Harry is poised for another dominant season in Happy Valley, receiving preseason top-50 recognition. Heading into his junior season, Harry was ranked among the top 50 shortstops by D1Baseball, slotting in at the No. 49 spot and joining an elite group at the position.
Digital Collegian
New Penn State Sports Watch Party Club discusses future plans, favorite moments
Starting this semester, Penn State is offering a fresh viewing experience for sports fans with the Sports Watch Party Club. According to the club’s executive board, the organization became official three weeks ago and is a way for students to watch live sporting events together. According to OrgCentral, the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State alumnus, musician TEEJ talks career, finding passions after college
Business and the responsibilities of adult life often take priority for most people. However, Penn State alumnus T.J. Cornwall has found a way to balance both. Cornwall, who goes by the stage name TEEJ, is a singer, producer, pianist and songwriter from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. He recently released “Millennial Gideon,”...
Digital Collegian
Penn State’s Thespian Society performs 'Tell Your Tale' show for 'MasquerAIDS' benefit concert
Penn State’s Thespian Society put on a cabaret event for its annual benefit concert “MasquerAIDS" at the HUB-Robeson Center's Heritage Hall Sunday evening. The Centre County AIDS Resource Alliance has partnered with Thespians for MasquerAIDS — shortened to "MAIDS" — since the spring of 2002 to raise funds and awareness for the disease.
Comments / 0