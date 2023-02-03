ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s volleyball's Cal Fisher earns Offensive Player of the Week after season debut

Penn State men’s volleyball received more recognition after rising in the rankings earlier on Monday. Graduate student hitter Cal Fisher took home the EVIA Offensive Player of the Week award after a brilliant performance against two top-tier programs, helping his team secure a pair of victories over USC and UCLA in the Big Ten/Pac-12 challenge.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

No. 6 Iowa tramples Penn State women's basketball in ugly home loss

Penn State was in for a treat at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday afternoon, hosting No. 6 Iowa led by one of the best players in the nation in junior guard Caitlin Clark. The blue and white seemed to be unable to get anything going all game long, while Iowa put on an absolute clinic in a 95-51 blowout.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s hockey earns small bump up in USCHO poll

After splitting last weekend’s series opposite Ohio State, Penn State has moved up a spot in the latest USCHO poll. The Nittany Lions now sit at No. 8, but still stand behind the No. 7 Buckeyes, who bounced back from a Friday defeat to down Penn State 4-2 on Saturday.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State’s Thespian Society performs 'Tell Your Tale' show for 'MasquerAIDS' benefit concert

Penn State’s Thespian Society put on a cabaret event for its annual benefit concert “MasquerAIDS" at the HUB-Robeson Center's Heritage Hall Sunday evening. The Centre County AIDS Resource Alliance has partnered with Thespians for MasquerAIDS — shortened to "MAIDS" — since the spring of 2002 to raise funds and awareness for the disease.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy