Abilene, TX

BREAKING: Vehicle crashes into ditch in North Abilene

By Shelly Womack
 4 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A vehicle traveling eastbound has landed in a ditch on the north side of Abilene.

Just before 8:00 p.m., first responders reported to a vehicle that landed in a ditch near the intersection of Highway 351 and East Ambler Avenue.

One person was taken to a hospital for unknown injuries. The cause remains under investigation and BigCountryHomepage will update if more information becomes available.

