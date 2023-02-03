BREAKING: Vehicle crashes into ditch in North Abilene
ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A vehicle traveling eastbound has landed in a ditch on the north side of Abilene.
Just before 8:00 p.m., first responders reported to a vehicle that landed in a ditch near the intersection of Highway 351 and East Ambler Avenue.
One person was taken to a hospital for unknown injuries. The cause remains under investigation and BigCountryHomepage will update if more information becomes available.
