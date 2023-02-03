Read full article on original website
India says its proposed biofuels alliance draws interest of Russia, Brazil among others
BENGALURU, Feb 6 (Reuters) - India's proposal for a biofuels alliance to promote cleaner fuel has attracted interest from a number of countries, including Russia and Brazil, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday. Puri announced last October that India, the world's third biggest oil consumer, would use its...
GRAINS-Soybeans fall on China sales worry after U.S. shoots down balloon
Fear China could stop U.S. purchases after balloon incident. (Recasts with European trade, adds new comment, changes dateline) HAMBURG, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans fell on Monday, pressured by concern U.S. sales to China could be endangered by political tension after the United States shot down a Chinese balloon.
UPDATE 4-Tyson Foods 'hit in the mouth' on meat supplies, CEO says; shares fall
(Adds executive comments from earnings call, updates shares) Feb 6 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc took a "hit in the mouth" as larger-than-expected U.S. beef and pork supplies reduced demand for its chicken, company executives said on Monday, as the meatpacker missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profits. Shares were...
GRAINS-Soybeans firm with crop data in focus
USDA world crop report, Canada stocks estimates eyed. (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched higher on Tuesday, drawing support from stronger vegetable oil prices as participants awaited U.S. government crop forecasts for a latest gauge of South American harvest prospects. Corn...
CBOT soybeans close lower on technical selling, China demand concerns
CHICAGO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Monday, pressured by technical selling after rising near the high end of their recent trading range last week. * The market faced additional pressure from concerns about demand from top soybean buyer China waning after the United States shot down what it believes was a Chinese surveillance balloon. * The benchmark CBOT March soybean futures contract settled down 10-3/4 cents at $15.21-1/4 a bushel. The contract dropped below its 10-day moving average during the session but settled just above that key technical point. * CBOT March soymeal futures dropped $7.50 to $489.00 a ton. * Soymeal firmed during the overnight trading session but turned lower after failing to top the 8-1/2-year high it hit on Friday. * CBOT March soyoil gained 0.25 cent to 59.31 cents per lb, recovering from a six-month low hit earlier in the session. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday that export inspections of soybeans totaled 1.830 million tonnes in the week ended Feb 2, down from 1.931 million the week before. Analysts had been expecting soybean inspections between 800,000 and 1.9 million tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
In-vitro plant gene editing technique excluded from GMO rules, EU court says
BRUSSELS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - In-vitro plant gene editing techniques that are used conventionally and have a long safety record are excluded from EU laws restricting the use of genetically modified organisms (GMOs), Europe's highest court said on Tuesday. The long-running saga started in 2015 when a group of French...
Western producers suspend sunflower seed shipments to Russia - Izvestia
MOSCOW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Three Western seed producers have suspended sunflower seed shipments to Russia and paused customers' bids for purchases, the Izvestia newspaper reported on Monday, citing letters received by several Russian agricultural firms. According to the report, Germany's Bayer, Swiss agrochemicals group Syngenta and seed firm Nuseed...
GRAINS-Soybeans inch lower on record Brazil output estimates
SINGAPORE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched lower on Monday, weighed down by estimates of a record output in top exporter Brazil despite slow harvest progress due to heavy rains in key producing regions. Wheat edged higher after an agriculture consultancy cut its harvest forecast for top exporter...
UPDATE 2-Brazil farmers reap more than 14 mln tonnes of soybean, AgRural says
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers have harvested more than 14 million tonnes of soybeans so far in the 2022/2023 season, Adriano Gomes, an analyst at agribusiness consultancy AgRural, told Reuters by telephone on Monday. The volume, which would be greater had it not been for rains disrupting...
North Korea ruling party meeting to address 'urgent' agricultural needs
SEOUL, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Leading members of North Korea's ruling party will meet this month to discuss the "urgent" task of improving the country's agricultural sector, as international experts say food insecurity has worsened amid sanctions and COVID-19 lockdowns. State news agency KCNA reported that the Workers' Party of...
UPDATE 2-Tyson Foods misses profit estimates as lower beef prices bite
(Adds profit comparison, details from release) Feb 6 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc widely missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Monday, as falling beef prices and weak demand for pork triggered a sharp decline in margins, sending the U.S. meatpacker's shares down more than 5% premarket. While soaring...
Russian wheat prices down as supplies remain high - analysts
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices fell last week as a record harvest and record wheat stocks helped keep supplies high, analysts said on Monday. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content, delivered free on board (FOB) from Black Sea ports, were down $7 last week to $297 per tonne, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. "Demand is quite stagnant, while the world continues to consider Russian wheat reserves as endless," said IKAR head Dmitry Rylko. Egypt bought 535,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $303-305 per tonne FOB in an auction last week, the Sovecon consultancy said, a price notably lower than its previous purchase. Russian wheat exports were close to record levels in January. Sovecon estimates that Moscow exported up to 3.8 million tonnes of wheat last month, compared with an average for the month of 2.7 million tonnes. In total, Russia may export 30-35 million tonnes of grain in the second half of the 2022/23 agricultural year, according to the agricultural ministry. Weather conditions continue to affect this year's crop estimates. IKAR has lowered its preliminary wheat crop estimate to 84 million tonnes from 87 million tonnes. Sovecon is maintaining its forecast at 86 million tonnes for now, but notes that dry weather is becoming an increasing problem for the crop in the south. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Most recent data: Change from week earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,600 rbls/t +175 rbls/t wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 28,150 rbls/t +1,350 rbls/t (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 78,750 rbls/t +250 rbls/t oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 33,600 rbls/t +1,000 rbls/t (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,160/t +$30 oil (Sovecon) - White sugar, $722.44/t -$0.83 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 70.68 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova Writing by Caleb Davis Editing by Mark Potter)
Nepal detects H5N1 bird flu on farm, WOAH says
PARIS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Nepal has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain of avian influenza, or bird flu, on a poultry farm near the capital Kathmandu, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Monday. The disease killed 2,909 laying hens and the rest of...
Ukraine grain exports 29.4% down so far 2022/23 -ministry
KYIV, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported almost 27.7 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down from the 39.2 million tonnes exported by the same stage of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. The volume included about 9.9 million tonnes of wheat,...
CBOT Trends-Wheat mixed, corn down 2-4 cents, soybeans up 2-6 cents
CHICAGO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Up 2 cents to down 2 cents a bushel. * Wheat mixed on positioning...
