MMA Fighting
UFC San Antonio poster released featuring Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen
Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen have a new site for their highly anticipated clash and that means a new official poster. On Monday, the UFC released the poster for UFC San Antonio, which takes place March 25 at AT&T Center is headlined by a contenders’ clash between “Chito” and Sandhagen, currently Nos. 6 and No. 4 respectively in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Michael Bisping: Conor McGregor ‘100 percent’ gets a title shot with win over Michael Chandler
Conor McGregor always feels one win away from a title shot. “The Notorious” former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion hasn’t fought since July 2021 when suffering a nasty broken leg opposite Dustin Poirier. Seemingly all healed up and good to go, McGregor’s return is set for the second half of 2023, coming at the conclusion of The Ultimate Fighter 31’s finale.
MMA Fighting
Mike Perry ready to go against Jake Paul if Tommy Fury drops out yet again: ‘I think I’m the tougher fight’
If Tommy Fury fails to show up to fight Jake Paul on Feb. 26, Mike Perry will be more than ready to take his place. The UFC veteran turned bare-knuckle fighter was secured as a backup opponent for Paul after two previous matchups booked against Fury fell apart. There was actually some concern just recently after Paul revealed that Fury declined an appearance for a pre-fight press conference scheduled in Saudi Arabia, although the former reality show star eventually fired back while proclaiming his plans to arrive in the country 10 days ahead of the event.
MMA Fighting
‘UFC 284 Countdown’ video
The ‘UFC 284 Countdown’ video highlights the best action set to go down this Saturday at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. In the main event, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev puts his belt on the line against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, in “The Great’s” own backyard. The lightweight title isn’t the only thing on the line though, as Volkanovski and Makhachev are currently the top two pound-for-pound fighters in the world, making this a superfight not just for the belt, but for the title of Best Fighter In The World.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Robert Whittaker suggests Israel Adesanya’s knockout loss to Alex Pereira could ‘free him up’ for rematch
Robert Whittaker thinks Israel Adesanya’s second knockout loss to Alex Pereira could take some pressure off the former champion for their rematch. Or it could add even more. Pereira and Adesanya have a storied history in combat sports, with Pereira twice beating Adesanya in kickboxing, the second time by devastating knockout. That pair of fights led to Pereira getting fast-tracked to Adesanya in MMA, where at UFC 281, it happened again. Pereira scored a fifth-round comeback TKO over “The Last Stylebender” in one of the best fights of 2022, and even Whittaker, who has his own history with Adesanya, was left impressed.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Michael Chandler, Jorge Masvidal, Ryan Bader, Chris Weidman, Johnny Eblen, and Brennan Ward
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We recap another wild weekend in combat sports. 1:30 p.m.: Michael Chandler returns to...
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Chael Sonnen, Anthony Pettis, Mike Perry, and Sodiq Yusuff
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We kick off the show answering your questions with another round of On The Nose.
MMA Fighting
Dana White: Fedor Emelianenko not ‘one of the greatest of all-time,’ should have retired ‘a few years ago’
Dana White and Fedor Emelianenko never managed to do business, which is just fine with the UFC president. On Saturday, the legendary Emelianenko competed in his retirement bout in the main event of Bellator 290, where he lost by first-round knockout to heavyweight champion Ryan Bader. Afterward, Emelianenko was celebrated in an in-cage ceremony that included other legends of the sport, including former UFC champions Randy Couture, Matt Hughes, Quinton Jackson, Frank Shamrock, and Mark Coleman.
MMA Fighting
UFC 284 Embedded, Episode 2: ‘Just when you think you can’t go any harder, show them you can’
The second episode of UFC 284 Embedded features Alexander Volkanovski grinding through a brutal training session, Islam Makhachev winding down in the Australian water, Randy Brown taking in the wildlife at a zoo, and Josh Emmett reflecting on his journey to an interim featherweight title fight with Yair Rodriguez. Check...
MMA Fighting
Michael Chandler believes Conor McGregor fight could earn 2 million PPV buys: ‘It’s very achievable’
Michael Chandler has already been a part of some huge fights since joining the UFC roster, but he’ll reach a new stratosphere with his upcoming showdown against Conor McGregor. The ex-Bellator lightweight champion is preparing to film the next season of The Ultimate Fighter opposite McGregor, then the two...
MMA Fighting
Khamzat Chimaev calls out Robert Whittaker for ‘good guy vs. bad guy’ fight; Whittaker responds
Khamzat Chimaev has been impatiently waiting for the UFC to find his next opponent so he’s doing some work on his own to secure a fight that could earn him a title shot. On Wednesday, the undefeated Chechen called for a showdown against ex-UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker as both fighters currently sit without a fight already booked.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul predicts ‘scared’ Tommy Fury doesn’t make it past Round 4
Jake Paul has his prediction for how his grudge match with Tommy Fury ends. The two influencers-turned-boxers are set to collide on Feb. 26 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, and Paul was on site to promote the event on Wednesday in what was supposed to be a press conference featuring both fighters. Fury was unavailable due to “a private and personal matter” according to George Warren of Queensbury Promotions, who was there to address Fury’s absence.
MMA Fighting
Dana White responds to Islam Makhachev’s comments about UFC 284 promotion: ‘What does he know about what’s going on?’
Dana White is pushing back at Islam Makhachev’s recent comments about the marketing for UFC 284. Makhachev faces Alexander Volkanovski on Saturday in a champion vs. champion collision of the two top-ranked pound-for-pound fighters in MMA. It’s only the seventh meeting between two reigning champions in UFC history, and it’s being held in Volkanovski’s native home of Australia, with the card set to take place in Perth’s RAC Arena.
MMA Fighting
Glover Teixeira reflects on final UFC war and the moment he decided it was time to retire: ‘I didn’t have anything planned’
Glover Teixeira entered the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro on Jan. 21 with one goal in mind: Beat Jamahal Hill and reclaim the UFC light heavyweight championship. Win or lose, he didn’t plan on laying down his gloves and retiring that night — until he realized that a 25-minute war for the belt was the perfect way to end a legendary career.
MMA Fighting
Rodtang Jitmuangnon set to defend Muay Thai title at first ONE Championship card in the U.S.
The first ONE Championship card in the United States will feature fights across several disciplines with arguably the top pound-for-pound Muay Thai fighter in the world now joining the event. Rodtang Jitmuangnon is set to defend his ONE flyweight world title against Edgar Tabares at the upcoming ONE Fight Night...
MMA Fighting
Bellator 290 draws just over 1 million average viewers on CBS
Bellator 290, the promotion’s first-ever card on CBS, averaged 1.068 million viewers for its two-plus hour broadcast. The card, which took place at 9 p.m. ET this past Saturday and featured Fedor Emelianenko’s retirement fight, averaged 1.068 million viewers. That was good enough for a .18 rating in the coveted 18-49 year old demographic, ahead of college basketball but well behind the NBA.
MMA Fighting
Chris Weidman targets summer UFC return: ‘I’m coming back to try and get back what is mine’
Chris Weidman is almost ready to return to the cage. Weidman, a former UFC middleweight champ, has been away from competition for nearly two years following the catastrophic leg injury he suffered against Uriah Hall at UFC 261. In January, the former UFC middleweight champion announced he will return to action in March, where he faces Owen Livesey in a grappling superfight at Polaris 23. Speaking with Ariel Helwani on Monday, Weidman explained that his leg is still not quite 100 percent, and so he viewed grappling as a good way to ease himself back into competition.
MMA Fighting
Johnny Eblen believes he’s ‘a style matchup disaster’ for Alex Pereira: ‘I beat him 10 times out of 10’
Johnny Eblen isn’t pulling any punches: He thinks he would smash Alex Pereira. This past weekend, Eblen continued to impress, dominating Anatoly Tokov at Bellator 290 to retain his middleweight title. Following the win, the discourse quickly turned to where Eblen fits among the top middleweights in the world, and “The Human Cheat Code” has an answer: Firmly at the top.
MMA Fighting
Demetrious Johnson on Francis Ngannou’s messy UFC exit: ‘Dana [White] likes to say a lot of things’
Demetrious Johnson knows what it’s like to have a rocky relationship with the UFC. Johnson, the greatest flyweight of all-time and the record-holder for the most consecutive UFC title defenses in history, parted ways with the promotion in 2018 when he was traded to ONE Championship in exchange for Ben Askren. The split followed an up-and-down eight-year journey behind-the-scenes between “Mighty Mouse” and the UFC brass, so Johnson can relate better than most to what Francis Ngannou was experiencing over the multi-year saga that ultimately resulted in his departure from the promotion this past January.
MMA Fighting
Ryan Bader scoffs at disclosed Bellator 290 pay, says he makes ‘8, 9 times more’ than he did in UFC
Ryan Bader is doing quite well for himself as the Bellator heavyweight champion, much better than his disclosed pay would indicate in his most recent title defense. Bader finished the now retired Fedor Emelianenko in the first round of the main event this past Saturday at Bellator 290 to retain his championship. Following the event, the California State Athletic Commission disclosed fighter pay for the event to MMA Fighting, which revealed that Bader made $150,000 for the title fight on CBS, while Emelianenko made $100,000.
