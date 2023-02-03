ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

2024 offensive lineman sets return visit to Ohio State

National Signing Day has come and gone, and it would be completely reasonable for those who follow Ohio State recruiting to forget that it even happened. The Buckeyes had officially wrapped up their 2023 recruiting class during the early signing period, so last Wednesday was a quiet one in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
No. 10 Ohio State women fall big to No. 8 Maryland, 54-90

After 67 days away from competitive basketball, Sunday’s Ohio State women’s basketball game featured the return of guard Jacy Sheldon. It was the first time the Buckeyes started the same starting five from the season opener since Nov. 30, against then-No. 18 Louisville Cardinals. Unlike that Buckeyes win...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio State men’s basketball at Michigan: Game preview and prediction

It feels like forever ago that the Ohio State men’s basketball team was finishing off a beatdown of Northwestern in Evanston to move to 10-3 overall and 2-0 in conference play, having some thinking that this Buckeye team could make some noise in the Big Ten this season. Since...
COLUMBUS, OH
Buckeye softball set to open their season this week

It’s currently 20 degrees in Columbus as the calendar flips to February, but softball season begins this week! The Ohio State softball team opens up their season Feb. 10 against Georgia in Orlando, Florida. Last year was solid for the Bucks, but with the addition of some key new...
COLUMBUS, OH

