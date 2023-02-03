ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WMBB

Panama City man killed in overnight car wreck

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was killed in a car accident just after midnight Monday night. Panama City police responded to the wreck on Woodridge Road near Venetian Way around 12:30 A.M. Police say the 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck left the roadway and struck a wooden fence. Emergency personnel said […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Lansing Daily

Florida Woman Shot Husband in Face on Christmas Eve - Police

A Florida woman has been arrested and charged after she shot her husband in the face on Christmas Eve, police said. Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1600 block of W. 10th Court in Panama City on Saturday afternoon, the Panama City Police Department said in a news release. When officers arrived at the scene, they found … Read more
PANAMA CITY, FL
WEAR

Investigators arrest 2 men for trafficking meth in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Multi-Agency Drug Task Force in Okaloosa County arrested two men on drug trafficking charges in separate cases. Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Trafficking in Oxycodone. Possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. Trafficking in Phenethylamines. Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. Felony violation...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Suspect charged with domestic battery, resisting arrest in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was arrested after fleeing from police in Jackson County Monday. Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in Round Lake in reference to a domestic disturbance, but the suspect, Ricky L. Schrader, fled before they arrived. The victim told deputies that Schrader was armed with a knife and axe handle.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Crestview man charged with multiple drug crimes: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Crestview man on multiple drug charges. Tremayne Drake, 35, was arrested after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Agency Drug Task Force searched a home on Oakdale Avenue after getting a narcotics search warrant. Drake is charged with: Drake was arrested […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WJHG-TV

Man killed in single vehicle crash, under investigation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man was killed early Monday morning in a single-vehicle accident. Patrol officers say they responded to a crash around 12:30 a.m. on Woodridge Road. When authorities arrived on scene, they say they found a 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck had left the...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Man found guilty in Panama City Beach homeless camp murder

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On Thursday afternoon a jury convicted a 58-year-old man of beating another transient to death with a rebar. Panama City Beach Police arrested Charles Strickland for the murder of Clifford Lowrey in November 2020. PCBPD were called to an area behind ABC Fine Wine and Spirits in search of […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Stay at the Scene: Florida Highway Patrol’s new campaign

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol is trying to keep roads safe through this month’s campaign, “Stay at the Scene”. FHP troopers are reminding Floridians about the consequences of leaving the scene of a crash that results in property damage, injury, or death. Not only is it against the law, but it endangers everyone involved.
PANAMA CITY, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

One kilogram of crystal methamphetamine off the street

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Crestview man, following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Wingard Street in Crestview. Forty-nine year old Timothy Holt was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamines after investigators with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Agency Drug Task Force found Holt to be in possession of over one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine.
CRESTVIEW, FL
WJHG-TV

Suspects flee in traffic stop, leads to manhunt

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has two men in custody following a manhunt near Defuniak Springs on Friday. Deputies said authorities were trying to pull a car over Friday when the two men got out of the car and ran away, around the area of Smith Road and Highway 90. Deputies report the Walton Correctional K-9 Unit was called in and helped find the first suspect shortly after.
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WJHG-TV

Woman arrested on multiple drug trafficking offenses

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City woman is in custody Thursday after officers say she sold major drugs. Panama City Police say they discovered through investigation that 35-year-old Janelle Marie Lizana was possibly selling drugs out of her home. Officers say enough evidence was obtained for a search...
PANAMA CITY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Assists Panama City Beach Police in Arrest of Larry and Michelle Whitehead in Orange Hill Community

On February 1, 2023, the Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office assisted the Panama City Beach Police Department in the execution of an arrest and search warrant in rural Washington County. Washington County Investigations was contacted by Panama City Beach Police Department Investigations in regard to an investigation into the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Timothy Burnett on Charges of Petit Theft and Burglary of an Unoccupied Dwelling

On January 24, 2023, Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a pressure washer theft in the Lovedale community. Through video surveillance, Timothy Burnett was quickly identified as a suspect. Investigators made contact with Burnett at his home, where they recovered the stolen pressure washer and...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

