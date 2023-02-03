Read full article on original website
Related
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
Hoya
SONG: Recognize Interreligious Understanding in GU-Q
At the orientation for the Class of 2026 of the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service in Qatar (GU-Q), all first-year students played a game called “Pluralism in Action.” We were presented with questions about the similarities and differences between our perceptions of politics, culture and religion, and afterwards, we were given one minute to reflect on our responses.
Hoya
KAWAMURA: Read Beyond the Cover
The well-known phrase “don’t judge a book by its cover” implores people to avoid making quick assumptions based on appearances, especially before attempting to understand the bigger picture. When applying this lesson to Georgetown University’s campus life –– from academics to friendships –– I’ve found that having an open mind not only leads to more well-informed decisions, but can also lead to experiences that would not have happened otherwise.
Comments / 0