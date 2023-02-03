ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SONG: Recognize Interreligious Understanding in GU-Q

At the orientation for the Class of 2026 of the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service in Qatar (GU-Q), all first-year students played a game called “Pluralism in Action.” We were presented with questions about the similarities and differences between our perceptions of politics, culture and religion, and afterwards, we were given one minute to reflect on our responses.
KAWAMURA: Read Beyond the Cover

The well-known phrase “don’t judge a book by its cover” implores people to avoid making quick assumptions based on appearances, especially before attempting to understand the bigger picture. When applying this lesson to Georgetown University’s campus life –– from academics to friendships –– I’ve found that having an open mind not only leads to more well-informed decisions, but can also lead to experiences that would not have happened otherwise.

