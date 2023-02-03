Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants ExplodeEden ReportsChicago, IL
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
In 1981, a Chicago Mayor moved into the Cabrini-Green Homes housing projectLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
Related
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern’s poor shooting performance overshadows improbable comeback effort against Nebraska
After a rough road trip to University Park, Northwestern returned home to Welsh-Ryan Arena on Monday, looking to return to the win column against Nebraska. The Wildcats (8-15,1-11 Big Ten) refused to go down quietly but ultimately fell 78-66 to the Cornhuskers (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten). Junior forward Paige Mott...
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Basketball: Price: The two puzzle pieces that led to Northwestern’s 54-52 win over Wisconsin
Six points. This could be the number of points a team scored in one minute, back-to-back threes or even a player’s career high. In this case, though, it was the third-most points sophomore guard Brooks Barnhizer scored in Northwestern’s Thursday loss to Michigan. Aside from redshirt senior guard...
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern gets boost from multiple players in last-second, nerve-wracking 54-52 victory over Wisconsin
MADISON, WI — Northwestern (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) escaped the Kohl Center with a down-the-stretch 54-52 victory over Wisconsin (13-9, 5-7), avoiding a loss-filled week. Sunday’s victory was the first time the Cats won both of a season’s games over the Badgers since 1995. Senior forward Robbie...
Daily Northwestern
Cross Country: Northwestern shifts gears at Meyo Invitational
While wind whipped across the Midwest, nine Northwestern runners set their sights on South Bend, Indiana. Student athletes from across the nation flocked to Notre Dame’s Loftus Sports Center as the indoor track season continued at the Meyo Invitational this past weekend. First up for the Wildcats was the...
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Golf: Northwestern places second in Big Ten Match Play after tight finals clash
Following an impressive run of four consecutive top-five finishes to close out fall tournaments in 2022, Northwestern resumed play at the Big Ten Match Play Championship on Friday and Saturday. The Wildcats entered the tournament as the first seed, ranked No. 38 overall nationally. However, after advancing to the finals,...
Daily Northwestern
Fencing: Northwestern Fencing takes down No. 1 Notre Dame at NU Duals, honors its seniors
Northwestern Fencing hosted the NU Duals this past weekend, where it defeated No. 1 Notre Dame 19-8. The duals took place at Ryan Fieldhouse on Saturday and Sunday. In addition to the Fighting Irish, the teams that came to face the Cats were No. 6 Ohio State, No. 11 Temple, No. 13 Stanford, UC San Diego, Air Force, Fairleigh Dickinson, Boston College and Incarnate Word.
Daily Northwestern
University President Michael Schill to be inaugurated in June
University President Michael Schill will be inaugurated June 2, Northwestern announced Monday. According to a University press release, the ceremony — which will occur on the Evanston campus — will be open to faculty, staff and students. It will be followed by an in-person “community celebration,” also at the Evanston campus.
Daily Northwestern
Leadership for Racial Equity program connects Evanston with NU students
Hannah Bonham Blackwell, co-founder of Southside Blooms, spends her days fighting for racial equity — but with a floral twist. Through Southside Blooms, a project of Chicago Eco House, she employs at-risk youth to grow and sell flowers in south Chicago. “There’s just not the same economic opportunities here,...
Daily Northwestern
ETHS teacher who shaped AP African American Studies discusses threats to curriculum
The Evanston Township High School District 202 Board of Education spoke Monday about the College Board’s changes to the Advanced Placement African American Studies curriculum after Florida’s Department of Education rejected the course last month. ETHS History and Social Science teacher Kamasi Hill took part in shaping the...
Daily Northwestern
Evanston restaurants use Too Good To Go to reduce food waste
Madison Houk, manager at Great Harvest Bread Co. on Central Street, said she disliked throwing out all of the bakery’s leftovers at the end of the day. But last year, the bakery joined Too Good To Go, an app that allows restaurants to sell leftover food at a discounted price with the goal of reducing food waste. Now, they offer grab bags through the app, each typically containing three scones and a loaf of bread.
Daily Northwestern
NU Formula Racing revs up development on first electric car ahead of June competition
Northwestern Formula Racing is gearing up to compete with its first electric car, NFR 23, in the Society of Automotive Engineers International’s Formula SAE competition in June. This is the first year the club will use a fully electric engine, according to NU Formula Racing Project Manager and McCormick...
Daily Northwestern
EPD, faith leaders discuss local policing after Tyre Nichols’ death
Content warning: This article discusses police brutality, racism and death. Evanston Police Department officers and local faith leaders spoke about improving police relations with the community during a Monday forum at the Second Baptist Church. Community members gathered following Tyre Nichols’ Jan. 10 death at the hands of five Memphis,...
Daily Northwestern
Lakefront management will emphasize safety, diversity in first recruitment and training season under EFD leadership
Content warning: This article contains discussions of sexual harassment and assault. As the Evanston Fire Department begins recruiting lifeguards for the 2023 season, city officials said they are continuing to improve workplace culture among lakefront staff. In 2021, WBEZ reported on a petition signed by more than 50 female lakefront...
Daily Northwestern
Open Tab: elephant + vine won’t be on my grapevine
Elephant + vine is one of Evanston’s most popular vegan restaurants, and we took a look at what it had to offer. The restaurant opened in March 2022 as a sister establishment to Spirit Elephant, another vegan restaurant in Winnetka. The owner, CD Young, graduated from Kellogg School of Management in 1996.
Daily Northwestern
Handgun recovered from Chute Middle School student
Content warning: This article contains discussions of guns. A Chute Middle School student displayed a loaded handgun in school Monday morning, according to an Evanston Police Department news release. According to the EPD release, the 13-year-old student was showing the handgun to other students. School officials took the gun “without...
Daily Northwestern
A new light on wellness: Students use white light therapy and other methods to alleviate seasonal depression symptoms
Bienen and Weinberg sophomore Eloise Brotzman, a California native, did not anticipate the impact the darker Evanston winter and fall months would have on her mental health. Brotzman noticed that her depression symptoms became more extreme in the winter, but she said using a HappyLight therapy lamp has helped ease her symptoms.
Daily Northwestern
Artist Dario Robleto bridges the gap between science and empathy in his exhibition ‘The Heart’s Knowledge’
In a conversation Saturday afternoon in the McCormick Auditorium of Norris University Center, the Block Museum of Art’s Artist-at-Large Dario Robleto discussed the intersection between science and empathy displayed in his exhibition, ‘The Heart’s Knowledge: Science and Empathy in the Art of Dario Robleto.’. ‘The Heart’s Knowledge’...
Comments / 0