Evanston, IL

Cross Country: Northwestern shifts gears at Meyo Invitational

While wind whipped across the Midwest, nine Northwestern runners set their sights on South Bend, Indiana. Student athletes from across the nation flocked to Notre Dame’s Loftus Sports Center as the indoor track season continued at the Meyo Invitational this past weekend. First up for the Wildcats was the...
Fencing: Northwestern Fencing takes down No. 1 Notre Dame at NU Duals, honors its seniors

Northwestern Fencing hosted the NU Duals this past weekend, where it defeated No. 1 Notre Dame 19-8. The duals took place at Ryan Fieldhouse on Saturday and Sunday. In addition to the Fighting Irish, the teams that came to face the Cats were No. 6 Ohio State, No. 11 Temple, No. 13 Stanford, UC San Diego, Air Force, Fairleigh Dickinson, Boston College and Incarnate Word.
University President Michael Schill to be inaugurated in June

University President Michael Schill will be inaugurated June 2, Northwestern announced Monday. According to a University press release, the ceremony — which will occur on the Evanston campus — will be open to faculty, staff and students. It will be followed by an in-person “community celebration,” also at the Evanston campus.
Leadership for Racial Equity program connects Evanston with NU students

Hannah Bonham Blackwell, co-founder of Southside Blooms, spends her days fighting for racial equity — but with a floral twist. Through Southside Blooms, a project of Chicago Eco House, she employs at-risk youth to grow and sell flowers in south Chicago. “There’s just not the same economic opportunities here,...
Evanston restaurants use Too Good To Go to reduce food waste

Madison Houk, manager at Great Harvest Bread Co. on Central Street, said she disliked throwing out all of the bakery’s leftovers at the end of the day. But last year, the bakery joined Too Good To Go, an app that allows restaurants to sell leftover food at a discounted price with the goal of reducing food waste. Now, they offer grab bags through the app, each typically containing three scones and a loaf of bread.
EPD, faith leaders discuss local policing after Tyre Nichols’ death

Content warning: This article discusses police brutality, racism and death. Evanston Police Department officers and local faith leaders spoke about improving police relations with the community during a Monday forum at the Second Baptist Church. Community members gathered following Tyre Nichols’ Jan. 10 death at the hands of five Memphis,...
Lakefront management will emphasize safety, diversity in first recruitment and training season under EFD leadership

Content warning: This article contains discussions of sexual harassment and assault. As the Evanston Fire Department begins recruiting lifeguards for the 2023 season, city officials said they are continuing to improve workplace culture among lakefront staff. In 2021, WBEZ reported on a petition signed by more than 50 female lakefront...
Open Tab: elephant + vine won’t be on my grapevine

Elephant + vine is one of Evanston’s most popular vegan restaurants, and we took a look at what it had to offer. The restaurant opened in March 2022 as a sister establishment to Spirit Elephant, another vegan restaurant in Winnetka. The owner, CD Young, graduated from Kellogg School of Management in 1996.
Handgun recovered from Chute Middle School student

Content warning: This article contains discussions of guns. A Chute Middle School student displayed a loaded handgun in school Monday morning, according to an Evanston Police Department news release. According to the EPD release, the 13-year-old student was showing the handgun to other students. School officials took the gun “without...
Artist Dario Robleto bridges the gap between science and empathy in his exhibition ‘The Heart’s Knowledge’

In a conversation Saturday afternoon in the McCormick Auditorium of Norris University Center, the Block Museum of Art’s Artist-at-Large Dario Robleto discussed the intersection between science and empathy displayed in his exhibition, ‘The Heart’s Knowledge: Science and Empathy in the Art of Dario Robleto.’. ‘The Heart’s Knowledge’...
