State Police: Impairment Suspected after Kaplan, Louisiana Woman Dies in St. Martin Parish Crash
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Louisiana State Police Troopers were called out to the scene of a crash on Louisiana Highway 328 that ultimately led to the death of a Kaplan woman. Louisiana State Police Spokesman for Troop I Trooper Thomas Gossen says that impairment is suspected in...
This Is Why Lafayette, Louisiana Has So Many Car Washes
According to the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, there are currently 70 permitted car washes in Lafayette Parish. That's a lot of car washes, which begs the question...why do we have so many car washes in Lafayette Parish?. Lafayette Car Washes. If you're from Lafayette or have lived here for a...
Vermilion Parish Sheriff Reinstates Programs and Starts New Ones
VERMILION PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - One of the major problems resulting from Covid-19 was a change in the workforce across the country. Vermilion Sheriff Mike Couvillon says they are now able to reinstate some programs and start up some new programs. Sheriff Couvillon says they are restarting several programs...
Crawfish, Cajuns, and Native Americans: The History of Crawfish Season in South Louisiana
With Lent on the way, one of the biggest traditions in Louisiana is coming - the crawfish boil. Crawfish are almost synonymous with Louisiana cooking, and it's a fixture of dishes labeled as "Cajun" in restaurants here and around the country. But the crawfish boil is symbolic as a family and community event, and we've been doing it for a long time.
Louisiana Lottery Confirms State’s Latest Powerball Winners
The first six weeks of 2023 have been a whirlwind of activity for those who fancy winning the lottery. Both the Mega Millions game and the Powerball game have had two tremendous jackpot opportunities to start the year. Now both games have had their big money wins and the new jackpots are starting to climb again.
Storm System Will Affect Louisiana Weekend Mardi Gras Parades
The parade of storm systems across the nation and through the bayous of Louisiana has been relentless it seems for the past month or so. Ever since we got out of the "way too warm" temperatures before Christmas it seems as if every week the state has had to negotiate a strong storm or severe weather event. This week will be no exception.
Louisiana Police Chase Woman Driving School Bus; Crashes into School
A very scary scene unfolded early Tuesday morning in south Louisiana. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reports that some of their deputies were involved in a chase Tuesday morning, and it involved an old school bus. According to their post on Facebook, workers at a gas station in Mandeville...
Opelousas, Louisiana Man Arrested for Zoosiana Monkey Theft – No Monkeys Recovered
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - The man believed to be responsible for the theft of 12 monkeys at Zoosiana in Broussard, Louisiana, has been arrested after a joint investigation by Broussard and Opelousas police. Joseph Randell, 61, of Opelousas, was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on...
Severe Storms, High Winds Rolling in Right as School Lets Out in Acadiana
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - As meteorologists warm of possible severe storms Wednesday afternoon, the timeline of serious weather could impact students and parents trying to get their kids home after school. According to the National Weather Service, "a low pressure system is strengthening over the southern Plains, which...
Lafayette Dr. Mary Claire (Pastor) Haver—’The Galveston Diet’ for Women Gains Worldwide Recognition
The Galveston Diet, created for women in menopause by local Dr. Mary Claire (Pastor) Haver, has sold out in its first pressing as the world discovers how this Acadiana native teaches women how to cut through fat-shaming and diet fads. Dr. Haver, wife, mom, physician and entrepreneur developed The Galveston...
3 St. Landry Parish Juveniles Booked for Terrorizing & Cyberbullying
ST. LANDRY PARISH, (KPEL News) - St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says his deputies have made three arrests in connection with terrorizing and threats made against a middle school. St. Landry Parish, like other parishes in Acadiana, has had to deal with multiple threats made against various schools in...
Evangeline Parish Sheriff Issues Warning to Those Participating in Mardi Gras Runs
The Sheriff in Evangeline Parish has spoken. Sheriff Charles Guillory released a statement this week as many prepare for traditional Mardi Gras runs in Evangeline Parish. The traditional runs often include horses, flatbed trailers, and other vehicles as those who participate in the run make their way through the countryside.
Baton Rouge 6th Grader Arrested After Handing Out ‘Gummies’ at School, One Child Hospitalized
A Baton Rouge 6th grader was arrested by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office yesterday after bringing THC gummies to school and sharing them with three other students. According to EBRSO, the incident happened at Southeast Middle School. One student was taken to a local hospital after they got...
When Can Paradegoers Set Up Along the Route for the Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade?
As we gear up for Mardi Gras many are making plans to attend numerous parades around Acadiana. Knowing before you're going is always key when it comes to attending parades and one of the hottest questions from paradegoers around Acadiana is: How soon can I claim my spot?. If you...
New Program Helps First Responders and Teachers in Louisiana With Down Payment/Closing Costs
Are you a first responder or certified teacher in Louisiana and are interested in buying your dream home? Well, there is a new program that can possibly help you with some free money towards that endeavor. The program is called "Keys for Service" and is designed to "help bridge the...
Tragedy, Motorcyclist Dies in St. Martin Parish I-10 Crash
LAFAYETTE, La. - (KPEL News) - Another traffic tragedy has happened in Acadiana according to officials with the Louisiana State Police. This time, Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says that a motorcyclist died in St. Martin Parish Friday night after a crash involving three vehicles. The...
Carencro, Scott Issue Public Announcements on Changes, New Policies Ahead of Mardi Gras Parades
As Carnival season ramps up, city officials in Carencro and Scott are reminding paradegoers of policies and a few new changes for their upcoming Mardi Gras celebrations. Both Carencro and Scott will roll their annual Mardi Gras parades the weekend of February 11 and 12, 2023. On Saturday, The Carencro Mardi Gras Association will host the city's annual Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, February 11 with a few changes that were announced in late December.
Police Bust Man Selling Fentanyl and Meth Out of His Pineville, Louisiana Home
PINEVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - A Rapides Parish man has learned that selling meth and fentanyl out of his home is not a great idea. John David Dorsey, 36, of Pineville, Louisiana, has been arrested after Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) agents investigated multiple complaints about his illicit activities, and determined that he was committing multiple crimes out of his residence on Radio Road in Pineville.
Ville Platte Councilwoman Was Indicted on Fraud and Forgery Charges
Back in November 2022, while running for re-election, Ville Platte City Councilwoman Christina Sam was arrested on fraud and forgery charges. Now, Evangeline Parish District Attorney Trent Brignac told KLFY that Sam had been indicted on those charges. In November, Sam was running for her deceased husband's council seat when...
New RV Resort Complete with Marina Coming to South Louisiana
Those who enjoy the RV lifestyle will soon have another option to include when selecting their vacation destinations. Lighthouse Bend has been announced and just based on the preliminary sketches and visualizations that we've seen it promises to be quite an addition to South Louisiana's already popular camping and outdoors scene.
