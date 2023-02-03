ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan, CT

newcanaanite.com

Former ‘Merrill Lynch Building’ at Cherry and Park Streets Is Sold

The single-story commercial building at Cherry and Park Streets—former, longtime home of Merrill Lynch—has sold for $2 million, records show. The 1966-built brick structure at 4 Cherry St. was purchased by a limited liability company whose principal is listed in state records as a Stamford man. The company, DP 4 Cherry Street LLC, acquired the .23-acre property and building Jan. 26, according to a transfer recorded in the Town Clerk’s office.
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Oxford Police Seek Owner Of Lost Drugs

Police in Oxford Borough are looking for the owner of the pictured items, which are suspected to be drugs. Authorities say a Public Works employee found the plastic bag near Sunny Dell Foods on North 5th Street early on Monday, Feb. 6. "If anyone misplaced their bag of narcotics, please...
OXFORD, CT
larchmontloop.com

The Problem with Shore Road in Westchester County

This story by theLoop Publisher Polly Kreisman appears in the current edition of Westchester Magazine. Shore Road, the winding, rutted, ribbon of highway that snakes through the marshlands of Pelham Bay Park and connects Westchester County to the Bronx, may be one of the most photographed roads in the area. But it’s not for the scenery; it’s because of its hazards.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
News 12

Stratford family's furnace fixed thanks to Bridgeport nonprofit

A Stratford family is thanking the community after their furnace was fixed this weekend. Leighann and Greg Rose's furnace had been broken for over a month and the temperature in their home was 50 degrees. Greg Rose lost his job in October. The couple, along with their two children with...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Naugatuck man shot to death in Bridgeport

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Bridgeport, according to authorities. Police received a ShotSpotter alert for the shooting at about 2:20 p.m. for the 900 block of William Street. Shortly after, they found Tyheem Scales shot multiple times in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

New Haven man found shot on trampoline

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police expect a 33-year-old man to survive after he was shot in the ankle Saturday afternoon in New Haven. The man told police he was at the bus stop on Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street when he heard gunshots, got hit by a bullet and started running. He heard more […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Workers at Frito-Lay held at gunpoint

SOUTH WINDSOR — Cleaning crew members were held at gunpoint in an armed robbery at the Frito-Lay distribution center at 160 Nutmeg Road. Police Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said that on Sunday at around 5:39 p.m., workers were forced to the ground by the robbers, who took their personal jewelry and cash.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
CBS New York

Crews battle 5-alarm fire on Long Island

ROSLYN, N.Y. -- Crews battled a five-alarm fire on Long Island on Saturday.It started around 6 p.m. inside a three-story commercial building on Northern Boulevard in Roslyn.The fire reportedly burned through the roof, causing a partial collapse.The building, which housed several doctors' offices, was empty at the time.More than 100 firefighters responded. Three reportedly suffered weather-related injuries.Crews were still on the scene late Saturday night.The cause of the fire is not yet known.
ROSLYN, NY
DoingItLocal

Trumbull News: Teen Stabbed At The Mall

FAMILY DISPUTE LEADS TO TEEN STABBED BY HIS BROTHER AT TRUMBULL MALL. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, a dispute between two brothers resulted in a stabbing that left a. teenager wounded. Trumbull Police arrested a Bridgeport man after he stabbed his younger. brother as both were leaving the Trumbull Mall....
TRUMBULL, CT

