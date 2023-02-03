Read full article on original website
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Woman Who Was Declared Dead Was Discovered Breathing at Long Island Funeral HomeAndrei TapalagaPort Jefferson, NY
Video Of Black Bear Sightings In New Canaan During Hibernation SeasonFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
Florida Man Sentenced To 20 Years To Life In Prison For Murdering NYC Woman In 2000Abdul GhaniNaples, FL
Looking For a Crystal Shop In Westchester? Visit Custom Crystal Creations in Dobbs Ferry NYOut and About Westchester NYDobbs Ferry, NY
Stamford officials push for free CT Transit bus fares for entire state
The Stamford Board of Representatives is expected to take up the matter at a meeting Monday night.
Car strikes entrance to Gateway Apartments in Bridgeport – 3rd time in 2 years
Police said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. while the car was traveling south on West Avenue and veered off course.
Distraught Man Stopped From Jumping Off Bridge In Northern Westchester
A life was saved when police were able to talk a man down from jumping off a bridge in Northern Westchester. In the early morning hours of Friday, Feb. 3, around 1:12 a.m., police responded to a residence in Mount Kisco on Maple Avenue after receiving a report from a caller that their roommate…
‘A Contribution to An Already Amazing Town’: The Farmer’s Grind To Operate New Café at Library
A local provider of specialty coffee, pastries, organic breads, artisanal soups and sandwiches is on track to operate the new cafe in the rebuilt New Canaan Library. Michelle and Erich Smith, owners of The Farmer’s Grind in South Salem, N.Y., say they’re excited to bring their established business to the downtown.
Former ‘Merrill Lynch Building’ at Cherry and Park Streets Is Sold
The single-story commercial building at Cherry and Park Streets—former, longtime home of Merrill Lynch—has sold for $2 million, records show. The 1966-built brick structure at 4 Cherry St. was purchased by a limited liability company whose principal is listed in state records as a Stamford man. The company, DP 4 Cherry Street LLC, acquired the .23-acre property and building Jan. 26, according to a transfer recorded in the Town Clerk’s office.
Person fatally struck by Metro-North train; third train death in a week
The railroad crossing in Peekskill has many signs and markings that alert people to the dangers.
Oxford Police Seek Owner Of Lost Drugs
Police in Oxford Borough are looking for the owner of the pictured items, which are suspected to be drugs. Authorities say a Public Works employee found the plastic bag near Sunny Dell Foods on North 5th Street early on Monday, Feb. 6. "If anyone misplaced their bag of narcotics, please...
Person Reportedly Struck By Train: Metro-North Service Delayed In Northern Westchester
Click here for a new, updated story: Person Killed By Train In Northern Westchester, Metro-North Service Still DelayedService is delayed after a person was reportedly struck by a Metro-North train in Northern Westchester.The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. in Peekskill.Hudson Line …
Man Caught Drunk With 2 Kids On I-95 In Westchester, Police Say
A man was charged with DWI under Leandra's Law after he was found drunk on Interstate 95 in Westchester County with a young child and infant in the car, police said. On Saturday, Feb. 4, around midnight, state police found a vehicle parked on the shoulder of I-95 in Mamaroneck and went to inve…
The Problem with Shore Road in Westchester County
This story by theLoop Publisher Polly Kreisman appears in the current edition of Westchester Magazine. Shore Road, the winding, rutted, ribbon of highway that snakes through the marshlands of Pelham Bay Park and connects Westchester County to the Bronx, may be one of the most photographed roads in the area. But it’s not for the scenery; it’s because of its hazards.
4 People Stopped From Robbing Homes, Arrested In Harrison: Police
Four people believed to have been involved in residential burglaries across the nation were arrested after police pulled them over in Westchester County and found them in possession of burglar's tools. On Saturday, Feb. 4, police in Purchase pulled over a vehicle that was believed to be involved in a...
35-Year-Old Found Dead In Driver's Seat Of Car On Route 7 In Norwalk
Police have launched a homicide investigation after it was determined a man found dead in the driver's seat of a car in Fairfield County did not die as a result of an accident. On Saturday, Feb. 4 at approximately 3:20 a.m., Connecticut State Police troopers assigned to Troop G in...
Foul smell forces Bridgeport apartment complex residents to open windows as temperature plummets
Many of the residents impacted by the odor are seniors and people with disabilities who have been forced to open their windows to freezing temperatures.
3 injured after car crashes into Bergen County restaurant
The driver went into the large windows in the front of Green Dragon Asian Cuisine on Fair Lawn Avenue in Fair Lawn.
Stratford family's furnace fixed thanks to Bridgeport nonprofit
A Stratford family is thanking the community after their furnace was fixed this weekend. Leighann and Greg Rose's furnace had been broken for over a month and the temperature in their home was 50 degrees. Greg Rose lost his job in October. The couple, along with their two children with...
Naugatuck man shot to death in Bridgeport
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Bridgeport, according to authorities. Police received a ShotSpotter alert for the shooting at about 2:20 p.m. for the 900 block of William Street. Shortly after, they found Tyheem Scales shot multiple times in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at […]
New Haven man found shot on trampoline
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police expect a 33-year-old man to survive after he was shot in the ankle Saturday afternoon in New Haven. The man told police he was at the bus stop on Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street when he heard gunshots, got hit by a bullet and started running. He heard more […]
Workers at Frito-Lay held at gunpoint
SOUTH WINDSOR — Cleaning crew members were held at gunpoint in an armed robbery at the Frito-Lay distribution center at 160 Nutmeg Road. Police Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said that on Sunday at around 5:39 p.m., workers were forced to the ground by the robbers, who took their personal jewelry and cash.
Crews battle 5-alarm fire on Long Island
ROSLYN, N.Y. -- Crews battled a five-alarm fire on Long Island on Saturday.It started around 6 p.m. inside a three-story commercial building on Northern Boulevard in Roslyn.The fire reportedly burned through the roof, causing a partial collapse.The building, which housed several doctors' offices, was empty at the time.More than 100 firefighters responded. Three reportedly suffered weather-related injuries.Crews were still on the scene late Saturday night.The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Trumbull News: Teen Stabbed At The Mall
FAMILY DISPUTE LEADS TO TEEN STABBED BY HIS BROTHER AT TRUMBULL MALL. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, a dispute between two brothers resulted in a stabbing that left a. teenager wounded. Trumbull Police arrested a Bridgeport man after he stabbed his younger. brother as both were leaving the Trumbull Mall....
