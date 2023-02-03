Read full article on original website
Thurston County needs to exit the Stone Age
Upon paying for my establishment’s annual health permit, I learned something frankly disturbing but not surprising: All Thurston County health permit renewals must be conducted by hand, including credit card processes. The county gets flooded with phone calls from businesses attempting to pay their renewals annually. It took me...
Budd Inlet closed to fishing
A marine biotoxin that causes diarrhetic shellfish poison (DSP) has been detected at unsafe levels in shellfish in Budd Inlet in Thurston County. As a result, the Washington State Department of Health and the Thurston County Public Health and Social Services Department have closed all of Budd Inlet to recreational shell fishing from inner Budd Inlet to Boston Harbor and the tip of Cooper Point. Shellfish sampled from Budd Inlet contained DSP biotoxin at levels of 19 micrograms per 100 grams, which is above the safety limit of 16 micrograms per 100 grams established by the Washington State Department of Health.
County Commissioners worry about logging effects on Upper Deschutes
Thurston County Commissioner Gary Edwards expressed concerns that a potentially detrimental impact will continue on Capitol Lake-Deschutes Estuary as long as there are logging activities near theupper Deschutes River, which was not included in the Environmental Impact Statement study (EIS). Sediment effects. Edwards made the statement after the Thurston Regional...
New waste management plan shows Olympia missed waste recovery goals
Olympia’s Utility Advisory Committee acknowledged last week that the city did not meet its waste prevention and recovery targets. During the meeting on Thursday, February 2, the committee discussed findings that overall garbage generation increased by 14% from 2014 to 2021. The report was part of the 2023–2030 Waste...
Police Blotter for Friday, February 3, 2023
On 02/03/23 at 7:06 p.m. in the 4600 block of 31st Ave SE, police arrested Leo C Blanton, 40, on suspicion of hit and run attended. On 02/03/23 at 4:59 p.m. in the 5800 block of 19th Ave SE, police arrested Kiana M Wood-Everhart, 28, on suspicion of 1) harassment and 2) malicious mischief.
Fleeing fugitive falls … in fertilizer field
Like a scene from “Back to the Future,” a 20-minute pursuit of an auto theft suspect ended in a brawl in a thick puddle of cow dung, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) reported in a Facebook post yesterday. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a reported auto...
