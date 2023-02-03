A marine biotoxin that causes diarrhetic shellfish poison (DSP) has been detected at unsafe levels in shellfish in Budd Inlet in Thurston County. As a result, the Washington State Department of Health and the Thurston County Public Health and Social Services Department have closed all of Budd Inlet to recreational shell fishing from inner Budd Inlet to Boston Harbor and the tip of Cooper Point. Shellfish sampled from Budd Inlet contained DSP biotoxin at levels of 19 micrograms per 100 grams, which is above the safety limit of 16 micrograms per 100 grams established by the Washington State Department of Health.

