The odds of the Utah Jazz pulling the trigger on at least one deal ahead of the NBA trade deadline this week are looking short. With all the buzz surrounding the Jazz at the moment, it is likely that a trade involving the Jazz will go down soon, and rumors have it that the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks are among the potential swap partners of Utah (via Tim MacMahon of ESPN).

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 24 MINUTES AGO