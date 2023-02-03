ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment

The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Ja Morant’s All-Star starter snub because of fan voting, claims Grizzlies guard Danny Green

Memphis Grizzlies guard Danny Green is pinning the blame on fan voting for Ja Morant’s snub as an All-Star starter. Morant still made it to the All-Star Game roster as a reserve out West, but Green thinks it’s quite the disrespect considering that the Grizzlies are second in the West. It’s definitely bizarre that the […] The post Ja Morant’s All-Star starter snub because of fan voting, claims Grizzlies guard Danny Green appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
Perfect Kevin Durant trade Knicks must offer Nets ahead of deadline

After the shocking Kyrie Irving trade request — and subsequent trade 48 hours later — the Brooklyn Nets are a franchise in transition. Getting Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith back from the Dallas Mavericks might be enough to keep Kevin Durant happy for now, but it might not be. If KD doesn’t like what just went down, there’s a real possibility for a Kevin Durant trade deadline deal. And if that happens, the crosstown New York Knicks need to pounce.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Next trade the Mavs must make after acquiring Kyrie Irving from Nets

The Dallas Mavericks got Luka Doncic a co-star after they acquired star guard Kyrie Irving. Irving is a dynamic guard and extremely talented scorer, ball handler, and finisher at the rim. He is having a great season, averaging 27.1 points per game along with 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 48.6 percent from the floor and 37.4 percent from deep–basically the perfect All-Star partner for Luka talent-wise.
DALLAS, TX
Hawks star Trae Young gets real on Kyrie Irving Nets, Mavs trade

Like many other players around the NBA, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was left in sheer shock after hearing about the Dallas Mavericks’ call to go all out to acquire Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. Young took to Twitter on Sunday to react to the move, noting that it sure can get a bit […] The post Hawks star Trae Young gets real on Kyrie Irving Nets, Mavs trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
RUMOR: Jazz linked to big trades with Lakers, Knicks as deadline approaches

The odds of the Utah Jazz pulling the trigger on at least one deal ahead of the NBA trade deadline this week are looking short. With all the buzz surrounding the Jazz at the moment, it is likely that a trade involving the Jazz will go down soon, and rumors have it that the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks are among the potential swap partners of Utah (via Tim MacMahon of ESPN).
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Kyrie Irving traded to Mavs in shocking blockbuster

The Brooklyn Nets have found a suitor for Kyrie Irving, just days after he formally requested a trade away from the organization. The Nets have sent Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round pick and multiple second-round picks, sources told Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday afternoon. The Mavericks […] The post Kyrie Irving traded to Mavs in shocking blockbuster appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
Steph Curry gets rough recovery update after suffering lower leg injury

The Golden State Warriors have yet to announce an official diagnosis on Steph Curry’s lower left leg injury. Regardless, the reigning Finals MVP is set to be sidelined for a pivotal stretch of the regular season after leaving Saturday’s win over the Dallas Mavericks. Curry is “expected to miss several weeks” as a result of […] The post Steph Curry gets rough recovery update after suffering lower leg injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Kevin Durant’s eye-opening move while leaving Barclays Center after loss to Clippers

In their first game since their controversial divorce with Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets flopped in a 124-116 home loss at Barclays Center against Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers Monday night. Kevin Durant missed the game as he continues to recuperate from a knee injury. He also did not see much action after the contest, leaving at least one reporter in the dust.
BROOKLYN, NY
RUMOR: Bulls’ interest level in Zach LaVine trade, revealed

The Chicago Bulls are continuing to free-fall in the Eastern Conference. Despite getting most of their starters back from their injuries, they still failed to gel all season long. Because of that, some teams have wondered about the trade availability of Zach LaVine. However, it seems like the Bulls are not interested in any deal involving the star, per Jamal Collier.
CHICAGO, IL
Deandre Ayton’s cryptic tweet amid Kevin Durant, Suns trade rumors

It is not at all surprising that Kyrie Irving’s blockbuster trade to the Dallas Mavericks has led to all sorts of trade rumors popping up. One of them that has caught the attention of more than a few NBA fans out there is the Phoenix Suns potentially swooping in on Kevin Durant amid Kyrie’s sudden exit from the Brooklyn Nets. For his part, Suns big man Deandre Ayton has come out with a very intriguing tweet ahead now that he’s also been included in the trade speculation.
PHOENIX, AZ
