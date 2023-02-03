Read full article on original website
Related
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Kyrie Irving’s initial reaction to joining Luka Doncic in blockbuster trade
It did not take long for Kyrie Irving to join a new team after requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, as he will head to the Dallas Mavericks to join superstar Luka Doncic, and he is said to be “ecstatic” and “looking forward” to it, according to Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher report.
Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment
The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Spencer Dinwiddie sends emotional message to Mavs fans after Kyrie Irving trade
Spencer Dinwiddie’s tenure with the Dallas Mavericks did not even last for a full calendar year. He’s now on the move again following news of Kyrie Irving’s blockbuster trade. Now that Dinwiddie’s headed back to the Brooklyn Nets, the 29-year-old has sent an emotional message to Mavs fans everywhere as he shows them his appreciation for their support.
Ja Morant’s All-Star starter snub because of fan voting, claims Grizzlies guard Danny Green
Memphis Grizzlies guard Danny Green is pinning the blame on fan voting for Ja Morant’s snub as an All-Star starter. Morant still made it to the All-Star Game roster as a reserve out West, but Green thinks it’s quite the disrespect considering that the Grizzlies are second in the West. It’s definitely bizarre that the […] The post Ja Morant’s All-Star starter snub because of fan voting, claims Grizzlies guard Danny Green appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers Rumors: Insider Proposes Blockbuster Trade To Bring Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball Back To LA
It's an immediate upgrade, but does it return the Lakers to contention?
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Perfect Kevin Durant trade Knicks must offer Nets ahead of deadline
After the shocking Kyrie Irving trade request — and subsequent trade 48 hours later — the Brooklyn Nets are a franchise in transition. Getting Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith back from the Dallas Mavericks might be enough to keep Kevin Durant happy for now, but it might not be. If KD doesn’t like what just went down, there’s a real possibility for a Kevin Durant trade deadline deal. And if that happens, the crosstown New York Knicks need to pounce.
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
Next trade the Mavs must make after acquiring Kyrie Irving from Nets
The Dallas Mavericks got Luka Doncic a co-star after they acquired star guard Kyrie Irving. Irving is a dynamic guard and extremely talented scorer, ball handler, and finisher at the rim. He is having a great season, averaging 27.1 points per game along with 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 48.6 percent from the floor and 37.4 percent from deep–basically the perfect All-Star partner for Luka talent-wise.
Hawks star Trae Young gets real on Kyrie Irving Nets, Mavs trade
Like many other players around the NBA, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was left in sheer shock after hearing about the Dallas Mavericks’ call to go all out to acquire Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. Young took to Twitter on Sunday to react to the move, noting that it sure can get a bit […] The post Hawks star Trae Young gets real on Kyrie Irving Nets, Mavs trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Jazz linked to big trades with Lakers, Knicks as deadline approaches
The odds of the Utah Jazz pulling the trigger on at least one deal ahead of the NBA trade deadline this week are looking short. With all the buzz surrounding the Jazz at the moment, it is likely that a trade involving the Jazz will go down soon, and rumors have it that the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks are among the potential swap partners of Utah (via Tim MacMahon of ESPN).
Kyrie Irving traded to Mavs in shocking blockbuster
The Brooklyn Nets have found a suitor for Kyrie Irving, just days after he formally requested a trade away from the organization. The Nets have sent Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round pick and multiple second-round picks, sources told Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday afternoon. The Mavericks […] The post Kyrie Irving traded to Mavs in shocking blockbuster appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steph Curry gets rough recovery update after suffering lower leg injury
The Golden State Warriors have yet to announce an official diagnosis on Steph Curry’s lower left leg injury. Regardless, the reigning Finals MVP is set to be sidelined for a pivotal stretch of the regular season after leaving Saturday’s win over the Dallas Mavericks. Curry is “expected to miss several weeks” as a result of […] The post Steph Curry gets rough recovery update after suffering lower leg injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant’s eye-opening move while leaving Barclays Center after loss to Clippers
In their first game since their controversial divorce with Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets flopped in a 124-116 home loss at Barclays Center against Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers Monday night. Kevin Durant missed the game as he continues to recuperate from a knee injury. He also did not see much action after the contest, leaving at least one reporter in the dust.
RUMOR: The Jazz player most likely to be traded ahead of deadline
The Utah Jazz are among the teams to watch out for ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline, which hits at 3 pm ET this coming Thursday. In a recent piece by Shams Charania of The Athletic, it’s revealed that Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt has the biggest potential to get moved.
Sixers eyeing trade for Jazz big man as Joel Embiid backup
The Philadelphia 76ers are seeking reinforcements up front as the trade deadline dawns. Versatile Utah Jazz big man Jarred Vanderbilt is a “leading target” for Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ front office leading up to February 9th, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports. “Vanderbilt’s name has...
RUMOR: Bulls’ interest level in Zach LaVine trade, revealed
The Chicago Bulls are continuing to free-fall in the Eastern Conference. Despite getting most of their starters back from their injuries, they still failed to gel all season long. Because of that, some teams have wondered about the trade availability of Zach LaVine. However, it seems like the Bulls are not interested in any deal involving the star, per Jamal Collier.
Deandre Ayton’s cryptic tweet amid Kevin Durant, Suns trade rumors
It is not at all surprising that Kyrie Irving’s blockbuster trade to the Dallas Mavericks has led to all sorts of trade rumors popping up. One of them that has caught the attention of more than a few NBA fans out there is the Phoenix Suns potentially swooping in on Kevin Durant amid Kyrie’s sudden exit from the Brooklyn Nets. For his part, Suns big man Deandre Ayton has come out with a very intriguing tweet ahead now that he’s also been included in the trade speculation.
