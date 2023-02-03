Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
Women are buying the morning-after pill from a new campus vending machineBrenna TempleWashington, DC
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Hoya
Emmett Till Exhibit Comes to DC Public Library
CW: This article references racism and racial violence. Please refer to the end of the article for on- and off-campus resources. An exhibit that features photos, sketches and relics from the life of Emmett Till opened with a special event at the D.C. Public Library’s (DCPL) Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library on Jan. 26.
Hoya
KAWAMURA: Read Beyond the Cover
The well-known phrase “don’t judge a book by its cover” implores people to avoid making quick assumptions based on appearances, especially before attempting to understand the bigger picture. When applying this lesson to Georgetown University’s campus life –– from academics to friendships –– I’ve found that having an open mind not only leads to more well-informed decisions, but can also lead to experiences that would not have happened otherwise.
Harpers Ferry now a snow tubing destination
HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (DC NEWS NOW) — Snow tubing is now a destination in Harpers Ferry. West Virginia’s eastern panhandle now has a new winter outdoor recreation venue expected to draw snow enthusiasts from across the region. “It’s a blast. It’s a lot of fun. Just sit on your tube. It’s pretty relaxing, honestly. We […]
This Town in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Maryland, you should add the following town to your list.
Washingtonian.com
Washingtonian Celebrates the 2022 Washingtonians of the Year (PHOTOS)
On January 18th, 2023, Washingtonian hosted the 51st annual Washingtonians of the Year luncheon at The Willard InterContinental. Over 175 guests enjoyed an inspirational afternoon to honor esteemed changemakers featured in the “Washingtonians of the Year” editorial piece written by Anna Spiegel. Attendees enjoyed delectable cuisine in the...
4 Local Trips To Get You Through The Rest Of D.C. Winter
In case you missed it, National Plan for Vacation Day just passed, and there’s a federal holiday on the horizon. If that isn’t enough to get your winter trip planning into high gear, maybe a few easy and accessible trip ideas from the D.C. region can help get you there.
architecturaldigest.com
Tour a Washington, DC, Row House With Period-Perfect Victorian Details and a Touch of ’80s Style
Wander the streets of our nation’s capital and you’re bound to encounter a virtual rainbow of macaron-hued row houses with proudly protruding bays and fanciful turrets. Washington, DC’s Bloomingdale neighborhood is no exception. Developed between 1890 and 1912, it boasts some of the more preserved examples of late Victorian and early-20th-century housing styles in the district. However, that they are intact doesn’t necessarily mean they are inhabitable, as homeowners Andrew Smith and Carl Holshouser discovered when they got a look inside the 1906 brick row house that would become their home.
WUSA
$49 Million | Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder puts Maryland estate on the market
POTOMAC, Md. — Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has officially put his Potomac estate up for sale Monday. Snyder purchased the estate from Jordan’s King Hussein and Queen Noor in 2000 for $8.64 million. The five-bedroom, 12.5-bath mansion is listed for a reported $49 million asking price. That...
Inside Nova
Mason making progress on new life sciences facility
George Mason University is making progress on its Manassas-area expansion, starting work last month on its $83.6 million life sciences building, according to a release from Skanska, the construction company contracted for the facility. According to the Swedish firm, construction is expected to be finished by 2025, and when all...
Eater
Flashy Steakhouse STK Stages a Surprise Return to D.C.
STK, the glam, surf-and-turf conglomerate planted in posh places like NYC, Ibiza, South Beach, Vegas, and Dubai, will give D.C. another shot after a failed first attempt. Billed as “modern steakhouse and a chic lounge,” STK will open in Mt. Vernon Triangle’s massive Marriott Marquis hotel (901 Massachusetts Avenue NW), per a fresh liquor license filing with D.C. The celebratory spot will backfill the big corner left behind by Mike Isabella’s Spanish-centric Arroz, which folded in 2018 along with the embattled chef’s entire D.C. career.
whatsupmag.com
Governor Wes Moore Inducts Farm Family into Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame
ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Wes Moore and Agriculture Acting Secretary Kevin Atticks celebrated the 53rd anniversary of the Taste of Maryland Agriculture event by inducting the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame. Members of the Fritz family accepted the award in front of more than 700 agricultural leaders and legislators from across the state at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland.
mocoshow.com
Asian Cuisine and Seafood Coming to Gaithersburg
Signage is up for Asian Cuisine and Seafood at 8035 Snouffer School Rd in Gaithersburg, the former site of China King. No additional details about the restaurant are available but construction is currently ongoing in the interior of the building. Asian Cuisine and Seafood will be located between 7-Eleven and El Salvadoran restaurant El Encanto.
royalexaminer.com
Hampton Roads ships recovering spy balloon wreckage and more Va. headlines
• Ships based in Hampton Roads were recovering the wreckage of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon after it was shot down off the South Carolina coast over the weekend.—Virginian-Pilot. • Newly released emails shed more light on prosecutors’ decision to drop a prostitution-related case against a Virginia Beach pastor.—WRIC...
WTOP
Mr. Bake bringing substance and style to Prince George’s Co.
Kareem Queeman’s nickname is Mr. Bake and right now, his career is running way hotter than any of the ovens used to bake his desserts out of a ghost kitchen in Riverdale Park, Maryland. Queeman is someone you might recognize from various appearances on TV shows and Food Network...
Falls Church News-Press
Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants
The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
Report: Dan Snyder selling Potomac, Md. estate for record price
Commanders owner Dan Snyder appears to be cashing in across the board, is now reportedly putting his Potomac home up for sale, listing it for what would be a record price in D.C. area residential real estate.
ffxnow.com
Live Fairfax: Exploring the newest restaurants in Fairfax County
Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. Are you an inspired foodie like me?. If so, I am sure you are ready to experience some of the newest restaurants in...
mocoshow.com
MCPS Car and Computer Sale is on February 11; Car Inventory Now Available
Students in the Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) and Information Technology Foundation (ITF) will sell used cars and computers they have refurbished from 9–11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Damascus High School. The school is located 25921 Ridge Road in Damascus. The cars and computers are...
Maryland approves expansion of Eastern Shore poultry rendering plant, despite pollution history
MDE says Valley Proteins must meet ’substantially stricter’ discharge limits The post Maryland approves expansion of Eastern Shore poultry rendering plant, despite pollution history appeared first on Maryland Matters.
metro-magazine.com
TRC Expands into Maryland
The Routing Company (TRC) announced it has signed a contract with the Anne Arundel County Office of Transportation (AA OOT) to provide on-demand transportation. The six-month, three-vehicle pilot is anticipated to launch in early spring 2023, according to TRC's news release. With this service partnership, AA OOT becomes the first...
