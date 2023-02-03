Purdue remained atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll despite suffering a loss to Indiana. The Boilermakers earned 38 of 62 first-place votes in the poll released Monday to remain at No. 1 for a third straight week and seventh time this season. Purdue was the unanimous choice last week before falling at Indiana over the weekend for only its second loss this season. The Hoosiers moved up three spots from No. 21 to No. 18.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO