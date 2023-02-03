Read full article on original website
Ruben Diaz goes ice skating at Carter Green
We're helping Ruben discover Indy by checking the ice skating at Carter Green in Carmel.
Mild stretch continues, several rainy periods ahead this week
Meteorologist Krista McEnany is timing how long our mild stretch will last and when you'll need your umbrella this week.
Man shot by IMPD wants officers fired, criminally charged
Man shot by IMPD wants officers fired, criminally charged.
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier had some luck in Saturday night’s $700 million Powerball drawing. One ticket sold at the Meijer at 6939 W. Broadway in McCordsville matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. That combination earns the ticket holder $50,000. The winning numbers are: 2-8-15-19-58 with...
Deadly stabbing on Indy’s far east side
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metro police found a person stabbed on Indy’s far east side Sunday morning. Officers said an adult male victim was found inside a house on Whistler Drive off of North German Church Road. Officers were initially responding to reports of a person shot. The run was later updated to a person stabbed.
Indianapolis police searching for missing 31-year-old man
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 31-year-old man. IMPD Missing Persons detectives are looking for Grant Davis, 31, who was last seen around 9:50 p.m. Sunday in the 9700 block of Oakhaven Court on the city’s northeast side.
Indianapolis meth trafficker sentenced to 20 years
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to decades in federal prison after he was arrested for drug trafficking while on home detention in February 2021. The Department of Justice announced Dylan Ostrum, 29, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine and illegally possessing a firearm. He was originally found guilty after a three-day jury trial.
17-year-old Purdue Polytechnic student killed in east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A Purdue Polytechnic High School student was shot and killed Saturday night on the east side of Indianapolis. Family have identified the student as 17-year-old James Johnson III. He was found in critical condition following a shooting on Lowell Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. He later died...
IMPD investigating after someone fired several shots at home
INDIANAPOLIS — A family came back to their Indianapolis home over the weekend to find bullet holes all over their walls. There’s now a big bullet hole right above a couch and inches away from a framed symbol of the family’s faith. “The first emotion that comes...
Indiana 3-year-old shoots self in leg, hospitalized
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 3-year-old is recovering in an Indiana hospital after shooting himself in the leg. According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers and EMS were called around 5:45 p.m. Saturday to the 1400 block of Broadway Street in Tippecanoe County for a juvenile shot. Upon arrival, LPD...
BBB: Watch out for Social Security COLA scams
INDIANAPOLIS — If you or a loved one is a Social Security recipient, the Better Business Bureau wants you to be on the lookout for scammers taking advantage of this year’s cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). Due to inflation, Social Security payments are going up 8.7% this year. That’s the...
Man arrested for nonfatal shooting on NE side
INDIANAPOLIS — A 21-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged role in a nonfatal shooting on the northeast side. IMPD responded to a report of a person who had been shot at 7039 American Way on Friday night. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who was alive and nursing a gunshot wound.
Family files tort claim after police shoot man in grandmother’s driveway
INDIANAPOLIS – A family is calling for police accountability after a New Year’s Eve shooting that critically injured a man who had been sleeping in a car in his grandmother’s driveway. Anthony Maclin, 24, fell asleep in a vehicle in front of his grandmother’s house on New...
State Police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Marion
MARION – Indiana State Police are investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Marion. Officers were investigating a call of shots fired on S. Florence Street when they got into a foot pursuit with an individual. That individual was then shot by an officer in the 3000 block of S. Curfman Rd and pronounced dead by the Grant County Coroner.
New Castle man dead after fatal crash on I-70
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A man has died following a fatal vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Henry County. Henry County Emergency Services responded to a 911 call Friday morning that a driver, 86-year-old John Beck Sr., had crashed his bronze 2010 Cadillac into the back of a parked semi-trailer on I-70.
Body camera video shows what led up to officer-involved shooting in Marion
MARION – Indiana State Police are investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Marion. Marion police said at 3:39 a.m. on Sunday, officers with Marion PD were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the area of 15th and South Florence Street. One caller told police the suspect vehicle was a gold SUV.
2 teens arrested in kidnapping, extortion plot that led to man’s murder
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police made two additional arrests in connection with a December kidnapping and murder plot. On Feb. 2, IMPD VCU detectives located 17-year-old D’Sean Bigbee Cummings, who was wanted on a kidnapping and murder warrant. The next day, on Feb. 3, 16-year-old Daniel Jackson turned himself in.
Purdue stays No. 1 in AP Top 25; IU moves up to No. 18
Purdue remained atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll despite suffering a loss to Indiana. The Boilermakers earned 38 of 62 first-place votes in the poll released Monday to remain at No. 1 for a third straight week and seventh time this season. Purdue was the unanimous choice last week before falling at Indiana over the weekend for only its second loss this season. The Hoosiers moved up three spots from No. 21 to No. 18.
