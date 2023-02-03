The Utah Jazz have been one of the more active teams ahead of the NBA trade deadline, with every player on their team except Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, and Ochai Agbaji available for other teams’ inquiry. However, while fans and media members see the weeks leading up to the trade deadline exciting, the players themselves — especially young players — often find it stressful. Now in his 16th season, elder statesman Mike Conley has been trying to keep his teammates from creating an “anxiety bubble” around themselves, he tells ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

