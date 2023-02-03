Read full article on original website
Sunny
4d ago
Snow day for snow, ok…for cold, no. Bundle up and if you don’t have the proper clothing, let those kids stay home but to cancel for all? Oh well, hope they enjoy their day off. You’re only young once.
19
Christine Carolyn
4d ago
Give me a break they cancel school for anything nowadays! Most of them ride a bus or get taken to school I doubt their going to freeze to death
19
John Justice
4d ago
These kids are so weak these days…..Me and my friends lost toes to frostbite walking to school and did we complain about it? We learned to cuss like sailors and hate our parents like the way it should be….Merica!
30
abc12.com
Two of Mid-Michigan finest are making cases for Miss Basketball Award
FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - As the end of the girls basketball season draws closer, debates are starting to happen of who should be Miss Basketball. For the past four years, the winner has been from Detroit Edison. Two Mid-Michigan are trying to change that. Frankenmuth's "Stretch-Four" Lexi Boyke has been...
Weather this week: Flirt with 60 degrees, then heavy moisture storm
This week is going to feel more like March than February. A large, mature storm system coming from the south will be a big soaker. There are actually going to be two precipitation periods this week. Tonight and Tuesday morning will have a line of scattered light rain showers crossing Lower Michigan. Temperatures should be above freezing for most of Lower Michigan. The far northern part of Lower Michigan could have some brief freezing rain. Southern Lower Michigan won’t have any ice problems.
abc12.com
Michigan's short-lived sturgeon fishing season over in 65 minutes
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Michigan's annual sturgeon fishing season lasted only 65 minutes after six lucky anglers caught one of the prehistoric fish. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources schedules the strictly limited sturgeon fishing season for early February every year on Black Lake, which spans Presque Isle and Cheboygan counties.
10 Popular Flint Area Restaurants Are Operating 30 Ghost Kitchens
If you've recently used a food delivery app like Uber Eats, Door Dash or Grub Hub, you've probably noticed a lot of restaurants around the Flint area that seem mysterious. Names and pictures that sound and look decent, but no brick & mortar stores. Those... are ghost kitchens. What is...
This Michigan City Has Had The Most Snow In America For The Past 30 Years!
Growing up in Michigan I felt like we got a good amount of snow. But I had no clue that one city in Michigan has been the snowiest city in all of America for the past 30 years. Michigan's Snowiest City Gets A Lot Of Lake Effect Snow. I grew...
wcsx.com
Michigan Walmart Stores Received Multiple Bomb Threats Today
A number of Walmart bomb threats were made in Michigan on Monday (Feb. 6), and according to officials, they are likely linked. According to Oakland County officials, two bomb threats were made to two Oakland County Walmart stores and one in Wayne County on Monday. According to NBC’s WOOD in Grand Rapids, a bomb threat was also made towards a Walmart in Coldwater.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Multiple bomb threats against Walmart stores across Michigan may be linked, officials say
A series of Walmart bomb threats were made in Michigan on Monday, and officials say they may be linked. According to Oakland County officials, there were two bomb threats made towards two Oakland County Walmart stores and at least one in Wayne County on Monday morning. The NBC affiliate, WOOD, in Grand Rapids reported a bomb threat was also made towards a Walmart in Coldwater.
Whoa! Watch Viral Video Showing Crystal Clear Ice Formed on Lake Superior
A video has gone viral this week and for good reason. It's not often you see crystal clear ice formed over a body of water, but that's what happened recently on Lake Superior. According to a report by FOX 9, the clear ice was discovered on February 1, 2023, over Lake Superior's Munising Bay in Michigan. Chelsey Tweedale was there to capture the moment and take a stroll on the ice, which she estimated was five to six inches thick at the time.
abc12.com
Former Genji Japanese Steakhouse in Midland leveled in fire
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators continue looking into what caused a fire that completely destroyed the former Genji Japanese Steakhouse in Midland over the weekend. The Midland Fire Department responded after the fire alarms in the building sounded just after midnight Saturday morning. While investigating, they discovered flames in the walls and attic of the building.
abc12.com
Hoax draws large police response to Nouvel Catholic Central
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A series of swatting calls brought large police responses to schools in Michigan on Tuesday morning, including Nouvel Catholic Central High School in Saginaw. Several police agencies in the Saginaw area responded to Nouvel just after 10 a.m. for reports of a shooting. The erroneous call indicated...
abc12.com
Michigan's largest plastic film recycler opening in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint soon will be home to Michigan's largest recycling facility capable of processing plastic film. ACI Plastics unveiled a $10 million recycling center on Bagwell Street on Monday. The facility will bring 25 to 30 new jobs that pay about $15 to $20 per hour beginning in May.
abc12.com
Flint schools superintendent shares plan for student success
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A recent report by the state shows most schools in Flint are low performing and need a plan for improvement. The report is from the Michigan School Index System and it shows 10 of the 11 schools in the district need a plan to improve student outcomes.
WNEM
First Alert- Sunday morning, February 5
Firefighters in Midland braved bitter temperatures Saturday morning as they tried to contain a fire at the former location of Genji’s Japanese Restaurant. Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning. TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, February 4. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. Here's a...
tourcounsel.com
Genesee Valley Center | Shopping mall in Michigan
Genesee Valley Center is an enclosed shopping mall located in Flint Township, Michigan, outside the city of Flint, Michigan, United States. Opened in 1970, the mall is 1,272,397 square feet (118,209.5 m2) of leasable area. The mall has three anchor tenants: JCPenney, Macy's, and Play Big. It comprises more than 120 tenants, including a food court, and an external concourse called the Outdoor Village which also features a Barnes & Noble bookstore.
Metro Detroit Walmart stores evacuated due to bomb scares; Police believe they may be linked to nationwide threats
Police are investigating a series of bomb threats made against at least three Metro Detroit Walmart stores that authorities believe may be part of “a larger effort to disrupt the retailing giant.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit school closings list for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023: Track updates here
Only a couple schools were closed Friday due to extremely cold temperatures crossing through Metro Detroit. Some schools could decide to close Friday, Feb. 3, due to sub-zero wind chills impacting the area. Much of the Southeast Michigan region is under a wind chill advisory until 9 a.m. Wind chills could drop to 15 degrees below zero.
2 killed, 4 injured in Upper Peninsula crash caused by nasty winter weather
Two people from Ohio are dead and four other people are injured after a crash caused by nasty winter weather in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula on Saturday.
Michigan Diner Makes National List as Best Breakfast in the State
Waffles, omelets, eggs benedict...do we have your attention? Let's face it, a great breakfast can set the tone for the whole day. Nothing is better than heading out for the "most important meal of the day" at your favorite breakfast spot. Although every town seems to have "that spot", there's a particular diner in southwest Michigan that is getting some national attention.
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
GoFundMe Goal Shattered for Michigan Woman Who Returned $15,000 Found in Street
The rewards have been pouring in for a Michigan woman who returned $15,000 she found in the street last month. A GoFundMe campaign for the West Michigan Woman is now over $40,000. White Lake Woman Returns Found Money. Dianne Gordon found the bag of money last month as she was...
