Natchez, MS

Magnolia State Live

State receives grant to help start Mississippi field school to teach historic woodworking, masonry, preservation techniques

Mississippi Department of Archives and History has received $500,000 in federal funds from the National Park Service as a result of Congressionally Directed Spending in the most recent federal appropriations process. With these funds from the Save America’s Treasures grant program, MDAH will be able to establish a Historic Preservation...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Natchez house fire claims life of school district employee

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – An employee of the Natchez-Adams School District was killed in a house fire in Natchez on Sunday, February 5. The Natchez Democrat reported fire crews responded to the scene around 10:59 p.m. at 128 Brookfield Drive. Crews worked until 1:00 a.m. to put the fire out until a spark from a […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Crews recover body from creek in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police and fire crews worked to recover a body that was found in a creek on Sunday, February 5. The Natchez Democrat reported police were notified around 10:40 a.m. about an adult male body that was floating face down in a creek near Cottage Farm Road off of Palestine Road. […]
NATCHEZ, MS
listenupyall.com

Natchez-Adams Schools employee loses life in Brookfield house fire

NATCHEZ — A late-night house fire at 128 Brookfield Drive claimed the life of Dr. Ruby As-Sabor, who was special services director at the Natchez-Adams School District. The Natchez Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at 10:59 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters battled the fire into the wee hours of the morning on Monday.
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Third suspect arrested for Port Gibson homicide

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies arrested a third suspect in connection to a January 2023 homicide. Investigators said Justin Bailey, 31, of Port Gibson, was arrested by agents with the U.S. Marshals Service on Monday, February 6 at his home on EW Reeve Drive. The Vicksburg Post reported Bailey was charged with […]
PORT GIBSON, MS
WJTV 12

Ferriday Police arrest Mississippi man during traffic stop for allegedly possessing stolen firearm and narcotics

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 3, 2023, officers of the Ferriday Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. During the traffic stop, authorities made contact with the driver, Johnqual Nix, and found marijuana, a firearm, and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. According to police, […]
FERRIDAY, LA
MyArkLaMiss

20-year-old Adams County man wanted for allegedly robbing three residents at gunpoint

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 29, 2023, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a report of an Armed Robbery. According to officials, they discovered that three Adams County residents, including a 14-year-old juvenile, were held at gunpoint and robbed of their possessions. Deputies confirmed with NBC 10 that the primary suspect was […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Five arrested, one wanted for Adams County armed robbery

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies arrested five suspects and are searching for a sixth after an armed robbery. The robbery happened on January 29, 2023, at a residence. Three victims told investigators that two men, who were armed with a handgun and an assault rifle, entered the home and robbed them. They […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS

