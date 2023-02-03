Read full article on original website
Natchez police and fire departments and Adams County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene trying to remove a body found in a creek near Cottage Farm Road off Palestine Road Sunday. The body of an adult male was seen floating face down in the creek. Chief Cal Green said...
State receives grant to help start Mississippi field school to teach historic woodworking, masonry, preservation techniques
Mississippi Department of Archives and History has received $500,000 in federal funds from the National Park Service as a result of Congressionally Directed Spending in the most recent federal appropriations process. With these funds from the Save America’s Treasures grant program, MDAH will be able to establish a Historic Preservation...
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – An employee of the Natchez-Adams School District was killed in a house fire in Natchez on Sunday, February 5. The Natchez Democrat reported fire crews responded to the scene around 10:59 p.m. at 128 Brookfield Drive. Crews worked until 1:00 a.m. to put the fire out until a spark from a […]
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police and fire crews worked to recover a body that was found in a creek on Sunday, February 5. The Natchez Democrat reported police were notified around 10:40 a.m. about an adult male body that was floating face down in a creek near Cottage Farm Road off of Palestine Road. […]
‘Thank you for everything’: Mississippi River communities rally around family of 3-year-old son with brain tumor
Watson Lane Calhoun is only 3 years old, but he’s already a hero to his parents. Speaking from a hallway of Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Tennessee, Watson’s mother, Melissa Calhoun, talked about her brave boy who was that moment undergoing a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) test in another room.
Sparks from trailer cause more than 30 fires along Mississippi highway Sunday, officials report
Nearly three dozen small fires alongside Hwy. 84 were caused by a trailer Sunday afternoon. “We identified 32 points of origin for the fires,” said Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Chris Reid. Firefighters from all three Brookhaven Fire Department stations responded, as well as volunteers from multiple Lincoln County...
Natchez-Adams Schools employee loses life in Brookfield house fire
NATCHEZ — A late-night house fire at 128 Brookfield Drive claimed the life of Dr. Ruby As-Sabor, who was special services director at the Natchez-Adams School District. The Natchez Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at 10:59 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters battled the fire into the wee hours of the morning on Monday.
Third suspect arrested for Port Gibson homicide
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies arrested a third suspect in connection to a January 2023 homicide. Investigators said Justin Bailey, 31, of Port Gibson, was arrested by agents with the U.S. Marshals Service on Monday, February 6 at his home on EW Reeve Drive. The Vicksburg Post reported Bailey was charged with […]
Ferriday Police arrest Mississippi man during traffic stop for allegedly possessing stolen firearm and narcotics
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 3, 2023, officers of the Ferriday Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. During the traffic stop, authorities made contact with the driver, Johnqual Nix, and found marijuana, a firearm, and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. According to police, […]
20-year-old Adams County man wanted for allegedly robbing three residents at gunpoint
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 29, 2023, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a report of an Armed Robbery. According to officials, they discovered that three Adams County residents, including a 14-year-old juvenile, were held at gunpoint and robbed of their possessions. Deputies confirmed with NBC 10 that the primary suspect was […]
Deputies have apprehended five people —stemming from an armed robbery where some are thought to have entered a Mississippi home armed with an assault rifle and a handgun and robbed their victims at gunpoint — and are looking for another man who is a suspect. Two of those...
Five arrested, one wanted for Adams County armed robbery
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies arrested five suspects and are searching for a sixth after an armed robbery. The robbery happened on January 29, 2023, at a residence. Three victims told investigators that two men, who were armed with a handgun and an assault rifle, entered the home and robbed them. They […]
Police: Woman, 32, dead after head-on crash in East Feliciana Parish on Thursday
ETHEL - A woman was killed in a head-on crash in East Feliciana Parish Thursday while trying to pass the vehicle in front of her. According to State Police, the crash happened on LA 19, south of LA 956, in Ethel earlier Thursday. It claimed the life of 32-year-old Arieana Sanchez Whitfield.
Four suspected gang members arrested in raid by Mississippi police
Cold and early Monday morning, Brookhaven police simultaneously raided three homes of suspected gang members. Members of the Special Response Team converged on each on the locations, serving search and arrest warrants. Arrested were Jacorius Smith, age 17; 18-year-old Bryan Searcy; Kermit Dewayne Sartin Jr., age 18; and Elijah Maxwell,...
