Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Jungle Bar & Restaurant, Ocean City, MDCrazy For CouponingOcean City, MD
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Four Places to Eat Seafood on Delmarva (Outside of Ocean City)Katie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in DelawareEast Coast TravelerNewark, DE
Jay Briscoe, US Star Wrestler, Dies at 38WilliamLaurel, DE
Related
WBOC
Therapy Dog Joins the Ocean City Fire Department
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- On Monday, February 6th, the Ocean City Fire Department announced the start of their therapy dog program. With it came the introduction of Max, a 20-month-old black lab and the newest member of the OCFD. Ryan Whittington, Community Engagement Officer for the OCFD, said the idea...
WBOC
Route 13, Isabella Street Intersection Center Turn Lanes Blocked Off After Overnight Crash
SALISBURY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has issued a warning for motorists traveling on US 13 Business northbound and southbound at Isabella Street in Salisbury. Due to an overnight crash, the traffic signal at the intersection is non-operational, causing interruptions in the usual turn movements.
WBOC
Demolition Complete at Cambridge Harbor Development
CAMBRIDGE, Md.- The demolition phase at the Cambridge Harbor development has been completed by the Cambridge Waterfront Development. The Dorchester Chamber of Commerce says Demolition began four months ago and included the removal of the old Dorchester General Hospital, next to the Nurses Quarters, Governors Hall slab, associated parking lots, and other hardscapes.
Bay Net
Driver Transported To Hospital After Vehicle Runs Off Road Into Utility Pole
VALLEY LEE, Md – On February 5, 2023 at approximately 6:34 p.m., St. Mary’s police, fire, and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Valley Lee on Flat Iron Rd. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle off the roadway that struck a...
WBOC
Mispillion Bridge Closed Until April
MILFORD, Del.- Damages to the Mispillion River drawbridge are finally being addressed. Delaware's Department of Transportation crews have closed it down to completely repair it's drawbridge function, which would allow marine traffic to pass through. The river bridge stayed open for car traffic after it was initially damaged in 2021,...
WMDT.com
Drug Arrest made in Ocean Pines
Ocean Pines, MD- On February 3rd, members of the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement successfully wrapped up a long term drug investigation that lead to the arrest of Tromaine Dontae Briddell of Ocean Pines Maryland. Search and seizure warrants were authorized for his address on the 700 block of Ocean Parkway...
WBOC
Fire Marshals Investigating Blaze at Watergate Townhouse in Milford
A fire in Milford Sunday has been ruled accidental. Authorities say the fire happened on Feb. 5 shortly after 8 p.m. in the 7100 block of Elgin Drive. The Carlisle Fire company responded to the fire along with neighboring fire companies.
WBOC
Driver Flees Head-On Crash in Laurel
LAUREL, Del.-- A driver fled the scene of a head-on crash over the weekend in Laurel. According to the Laurel Fire Department, crews were on the scene of the crash on Horsey Road and Sussex Highway Saturday night. Officials say when crews first arrived on the scene, they found one...
WBOC
House Fire in Stevensville Under Investigation
STEVENSVILLE, Md.- A Sunday house fire in Stevensville is under investigation. The State Fire Marshal says the fire was discovered by a neighbor around 3 a.m. at home on Howard Road. No one was inside at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. It took 60 firefighters...
WBOC
Pocomoke Police Give All Clear After Incident at Pocomoke Walmart
POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - The Pocomoke Police Department says it responded to an incident at the Pocomoke City Walmart on Sunday afternoon. Police say initial reports that there was an active shooter threat were wrong. Officers were on scene securing the area, and Police say the store has been given...
OnlyInYourState
It Should Be Illegal To Drive Through Maryland’s Eastern Shore Without Stopping At The Iron Horse Coffee House & Eatery
If you’re ever driving through the eastern shore region, keep the following eatery in mind. This must-stop restaurant in Maryland serves up some of the freshest food items in the state, including unique sandwiches, salads, tacos, and more. This café and eatery is tiny but mighty, with flavor combinations that could beat out most other restaurants. This place is always worth the drive, so read on for the details, and enjoy every last bite.
Troopers Arrest Three Suspects in Stolen Vehicle During Traffic Stop
Delaware State Police have arrested Alton Jones, 71, of Seaford, DE, Daveon Showell, 18, and a 16-year-old juvenile male both of Bridgeville, DE, in connection with a stolen motor vehicle after a […] The post Troopers Arrest Three Suspects in Stolen Vehicle During Traffic Stop appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WBOC
Almost a Dozen Pets Killed in Wicomico Co. House Fire
QUANTICO, Md.-A fire this weekend in Wicomico County sent someone to the hospital and left almost a dozen pets dead. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office says the fire happened February 4 at the home on the 25000 block of Giles Lane in Quantico. The Hebron Volunteer Fire Department responded. It took about 50 minutes and 30 firefighters to get control of the flames. One adult was taken to Tidal Health and treated for smoke inhalation. They were later released. Two dogs were rescued. However, 11 other family pets died, according to the Fire Marshal's Office.
fox29.com
Speeding car crashes into Delaware home leaving 20-year-old driver critical, police say
MILTON, Del. - An overnight crash left a young man in critical condition, and a home with significant damage in one Sussex County neighborhood. Police say the 20-year-old driver was speeding when he lost control and hit a stop sign at the intersection of Diamond Farm Road and Harbeson Road around 12:30 a.m.
WBOC
Car Crashes into Milton Home
MILTON, Del. - State police say one person is seriously injured after a car crashed into a home. According to Delaware State Police, on Feb. 4 around 12:30 a.m., a car driven by a 20-year-old man was traveling south on Harbeson Road at high speed when it failed to make a gradual right curve in the road.
WBOC
Berlin Man Facing Drugs and Weapons Charges after Search
OCEAN PINES, Md.-A Berlin man is facing drug and weapons charges after a search and seizure of his home, according to the Worcester County Sheriff's Office. On February 3, members of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Enforcement Team, with assistance from allied agencies, searched the home of 43 year-old Tromaine Dontae Briddell. Deputies say the search and seizure warrant resulted in the seizure of approximately 756 Grams of Marijuana, 9 Regulated firearms (3 of which converted to fully automatic), several loaded high capacity magazines, and various items of paraphernalia for the processing of cocaine.
Delaware State Police Investigating Serious Injury Crash into a Residence
Delaware State Police are investigating a serious injury crash into a residence that occurred early this morning in the Milton area. On February 4, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., a […] The post Delaware State Police Investigating Serious Injury Crash into a Residence appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
tourcounsel.com
The Centre at Salisbury | Shopping mall in Maryland
The Centre at Salisbury is an 862,000-square-foot (80,082 m2) super regional mall in Salisbury, Maryland. The mall is the only regional shopping mall in a 60-mile (97 km) radius. The mall's anchor stores are Boscov's, Burlington, and Dick's Sporting Goods.[3] It also features a 16 screen cinema stadium-style Regal Cinemas movie theater.
WBOC
Late-Night Police Chase Through Downtown Salisbury
SALISBURY, MD-- One person was arrested after a late night police chase in Salisbury. Maryland State Police say a trooper with the Salisbury barrack noticed a red Mazda driving recklessly driving and crossing over a solid double yellow center line on Lake St. Wednesday night around 11:51 p.m. Police say...
Lexington Park Father-Son Duo Caught With Weed, Weapons During Bust, Sheriff Says
Thursday was not a banner day for a father and his teen son in St. Mary’s County who are now facing drug and weapon charges after being busted by members of the sheriff’s office. Lexington Park residents Devin Maurice Bryan, 19, and Donald Lewis Bryan, 44, were arrested...
Comments / 0