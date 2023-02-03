Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Polar Plunge in Rehoboth Beach raises $1 million for Special Olympics Delaware
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – 3,652 participants sprinted into the brisk water and cold winds Sunday afternoon in Rehoboth Beach for the Annual Delaware Special Olympics Polar Plunge, helping to raise over a million dollars for the group’s mission to provide equipment, training, and competitions for special needs athletes across the state.
WBOC
Therapy Dog Joins the Ocean City Fire Department
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- On Monday, February 6th, the Ocean City Fire Department announced the start of their therapy dog program. With it came the introduction of Max, a 20-month-old black lab and the newest member of the OCFD. Ryan Whittington, Community Engagement Officer for the OCFD, said the idea...
Vandals target historic church in Port Deposit
For the second time in recent months, vandals have targeted a vacant historic church in Port Deposit smashing stained glass windows worth tens of thousands of dollars.
OnlyInYourState
The Historic Town In Delaware That Comes Alive During The Winter Season
With cobblestone streets and architecture dating back to the 1700s, it’s easy to feel like you’re stepping back in time when you visit New Castle, Delaware. Nestled on the banks of the Delaware River and just six miles south of Wilmington, this small but historic town has a highly walkable downtown and plenty of charm, making it a great destination any time of the year. But it’s when the chill of winter arrives in the air that New Castle really comes alive.
firststateupdate.com
How To Get Free Pizza On Thursday, National Pizza Day!
First State Update is happy to announce that we have teamed up with Dom’s NY Style Pizzeria in Newport, Veronica’s Brick Oven Pizzeria in Dover, Luna’s Pizzeria and Italian Grill in Middletown, Big Z Pizza in Newark, and Mazzella’s Italian Restaurant on Philadelphia Pike for our first ever National Pizza Day Free Pizza Giveaway! See promo image below for details.
Transportation plan eyes Tyler McConnell, Hares Corner, I-95
Proposals for a notoriously congested bridge (the Tyler McConnell, in North Wilmington), Delaware’s busiest intersection (Hares Corner, aka U.S. Route 13 and Delaware Route 273) and Interstate 95 in Cecil County highlight the latest regional transportation plan. The Wilmington Area Planning Council will collect comments at an open house Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Newark and online through March 6. Registration ... Read More
Delaware actor finds success after clowning with Tom Hanks in ‘A Man Called Otto’
For your first Hollywood role, you can’t get much better for a scene partner than Hollywood legend Tom Hanks. That’s the experience Delaware’s Julian Manjerico got in his first film role opposite Hanks in “A Man Called Otto.”. After getting his start in small Delaware theater...
Cape Gazette
Sea glass festival seeks collectors to exhibit June 3-4
Searching for sea glass is an addictive hobby that has become a favorite pastime for millions of people who either live or vacation in coastal regions worldwide. Over the past 20 years, the popularity of sea glass hunting has gained momentum. The Lewes Historical Society invites individuals and enthusiasts who...
The Jungle Bar & Restaurant, Ocean City, MD
Tucktaway Oceanside and 98th St. & Coastal Highway in the Plaza Condo Condo Complex is a gem called the Jungle Bar and Restaurant. Owned and operated by Jimmy and Lee Burroughs, this full-service restaurant with indoor and outdoor accommodations is a must visit when you are in Ocean City, Maryland. The Jungle Bar and restaurant is one the best restaurants of Ocean City serving the best crab cakes and its signature crab mountain entrée that you will find nowhere else on the eastern shore.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Business people: Feb. 3, 2023
Barclays US Consumer Bank, Wilmington, announced the appointment of Doug Villone as Head of US Cards and Partnerships. Villone will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the bank’s consumer credit card programs and Barclays’ strategic partnerships with more than 20 brands. This is a homecoming for Villone...
Here Are 4 Essential Hoagie Shops in Delaware County
Here are four Delaware County locales that you can rely on for an outstanding hoagie experience, part of a list of 25 essential shops in the Philadelphia region, writes Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. 1. Ro-Lynn Deli Deli in Brookhaven offers up its signature...
WBOC
Demolition Complete at Cambridge Harbor Development
CAMBRIDGE, Md.- The demolition phase at the Cambridge Harbor development has been completed by the Cambridge Waterfront Development. The Dorchester Chamber of Commerce says Demolition began four months ago and included the removal of the old Dorchester General Hospital, next to the Nurses Quarters, Governors Hall slab, associated parking lots, and other hardscapes.
tourcounsel.com
The Centre at Salisbury | Shopping mall in Maryland
The Centre at Salisbury is an 862,000-square-foot (80,082 m2) super regional mall in Salisbury, Maryland. The mall is the only regional shopping mall in a 60-mile (97 km) radius. The mall's anchor stores are Boscov's, Burlington, and Dick's Sporting Goods.[3] It also features a 16 screen cinema stadium-style Regal Cinemas movie theater.
Pedestrians including 3 children struck by car in Wilmington, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Police were on the scene in Wilmington Monday morning after a report of pedestrians struck including children. It happened around 9 a.m. at West 8th and North Tatnall Streets.Police say their preliminary investigation shows a vehicle bumped a stroller carrying three children.None of them were hurt and no one was taken to the hospital.
Cape Gazette
Cape baseball team gets championship rings
Though months had passed, the excitement remained recently when the DIAA state champion Cape Henlopen baseball team gathered together one last time to receive their highly anticipated championship rings. The team is very grateful and wishes to acknowledge and thank Scott Kammerer, SoDel Concepts CEO, and the SolDel Cares Fund of the Delaware Community Foundation, for the generous support and donation which funded a majority of the rings’ cost. The entire Cape Henlopen baseball community is very appreciative to SoDel Concepts for supporting its organization and mission.
WMDT.com
Crash claims life of pedestrian in Millsboro
MILLSBORO, Del. – Police are investigating a serious crash that claimed the life of a Georgetown woman Friday afternoon in Millsboro. Police say the crash happened at around 12:45 p.m. Investigation revealed that a white 2013 Jeep Wrangler had come to a stop at a stop sign in the parking lot of the Back Bay Shopping Center. At this time, a woman reportedly walked in front of the Jeep just as the driver began moving from the stop sign. The Jeep subsequently hit the woman at a very low speed, causing the victim to fall to the ground.
WDEL 1150AM
U.S. global leadership and what it means to Del. to be examined during Monday summit
Delaware's role as a global economic player, as well as opportunities and challenges will be examined Monday at the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition Mid-Atlantic Regional Summit in Wilmington, according to Senator Chris Coons, D-Del. Previous studies have found that more than one in five jobs in Delaware is dependent on...
WBOC
House Fire in Stevensville Under Investigation
STEVENSVILLE, Md.- A Sunday house fire in Stevensville is under investigation. The State Fire Marshal says the fire was discovered by a neighbor around 3 a.m. at home on Howard Road. No one was inside at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. It took 60 firefighters...
WBOC
Almost a Dozen Pets Killed in Wicomico Co. House Fire
QUANTICO, Md.-A fire this weekend in Wicomico County sent someone to the hospital and left almost a dozen pets dead. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office says the fire happened February 4 at the home on the 25000 block of Giles Lane in Quantico. The Hebron Volunteer Fire Department responded. It took about 50 minutes and 30 firefighters to get control of the flames. One adult was taken to Tidal Health and treated for smoke inhalation. They were later released. Two dogs were rescued. However, 11 other family pets died, according to the Fire Marshal's Office.
WBOC
Fire Marshals Investigating Blaze at Watergate Townhouse in Milford
MILFORD, Del. - A fire in Milford Sunday has been ruled accidental. Authorities say the fire happened on Feb. 5 shortly after 8 p.m. in the 7100 block of Elgin Drive. The Carlisle Fire company responded to the fire along with neighboring fire companies. Deputies say the fire damaged a...
