San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk is a big crybaby. His team to was thoroughly defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles 31-7 in the NFC Championship game. Aiyuk was held to just one catch for ten yards against the Eagles defense. He had the nerve to say this about them. “I don’t know fully about that defense,” Aiyuk said. “They talk about them being a good defense…I’m not sure. I think this Kansas City pass game will expose what we thought we were going to expose before some unfortunate circumstances. They got extremely lucky.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO