Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Tom Brady explains why he won't start FOX broadcasting job until 2024
Tom Brady is setting his own schedule in retirement, it appears. The 45-year-old quarterback agreed to a 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX Sports in May 2022 to be the network's lead NFL analyst "immediately following his playing career." During an interview Monday with Colin Cowherd on FS1's "The Herd,"...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady Sr.'s take on why his son retired makes a lot of sense
Tom Brady has a football obsession, which is why many believed he'd return for a 24th NFL season in 2023. But it appears his fire has finally burned out. The 45-year-old quarterback announced his NFL retirement last week, insisting he's done "for good" this time after ending his initial retirement after just 40 days in February 2022.
Sean Payton has 'Talked' to Mark Schlereth About Coaching Broncos OL
Sean Payton could stick close to home for his offensive line coach hire.
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Look: 49ers Star Makes Decision On NFL Future
San Francisco 49ers fans have been anxiously awaiting news regarding left tackle Trent Williams' playing status for next season. Williams, a 12-year NFL veteran, is 34 years old. He'll be 35 when the 49ers' 2023 campaign begins next fall. Last week, Williams openly discussed the ...
Look: Joe Montana Has Shocking Pick For 49ers Quarterback
The 49ers have a decision on their hands when it comes to the quarterback position next season. But team legend Joe Montana believes the route they should go is the one that's not even on the table. Speaking to Mike Silver on his "OpenMike" podcast, the Hall of Fame QB said he believes the Niners ...
Report: All signs point to potential 49ers defensive coordinator candidate landing with Vikings
One potential candidate for the 49ers’ defensive coordinator job appears to be heading to the Minnesota Vikings. Mike Klis, of 9News in Denver, reported the Broncos have released defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero from his contract despite their efforts to keep him in Denver. Klis also reported “all signs point to Evero as (Vikings’) DC.”
NFL World Reacts To The Doug Williams Announcement
Doug Williams made NFL history when he won a Super Bowl with the then-Washington Redskins, starting at quarterback as a Black man. This year, two Black quarterbacks will start in the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to take on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. The two players are making ...
Vikings could have top defensive coordinator candidate stolen from them
The Minnesota Vikings could lose top defensive coordinator target Ejiro Evero to another team. With the Denver Broncos finally allowing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to interview with other teams, the Minnesota Vikings could have their top candidate stolen right out from under them. Given that the Broncos hired former New...
NBC Sports
Draymond, Kerr unhappy with how Dubs closed out Mavericks
The Warriors came away Saturday night with a much-needed 119-113 win over the Luka Dončić-less Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Despite the victory, various members of the Warriors were displeased by how they pulled out the win over a hobbled Dallas squad in the waning moments of the game.
NFL Insider Identifies Potential Landing Spot For Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo's days as a San Francisco 49er are over. While we don't know who will start behind center for the 49ers next season, we can say that much with confidence after head coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier this week that he didn't envision a scenario in which Garoppolo remained with the ...
Report: Brock Purdy, 49ers Close To Making Major Offseason Decision
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is nearing a decision on surgery plans to repair the fully torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Purdy is expected to have a procedure that requires an internal brace rather than Tommy John surgery, per Matt Maiocco of ...
Yardbarker
Three 49ers Who Should Make a Bigger Impact Next Season
With roster changes on the horizon, a few returning under-the-radar 49ers should step up in a big way in 2023. If these three players develop into a focal point of the team next season, San Francisco will be just as dangerous of an opponent. Drake Jackson. The Niners were fortunate...
Huge, surprising Zach Wilson update revealed
After a tumultuous season, in which he was benched multiple times for his performance, Zach Wilson’s days in New York no longer appeared to be numbered. In a recent article in The Athletic, NFL insider Jeff Howe revealed that the Jets don’t intend to trade Wilson, despite his shortcomings. Obviously, that could change if New Read more... The post Huge, surprising Zach Wilson update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
nfltraderumors.co
NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Geno Smith, Seahawks
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan praised Texans HC DeMeco Ryans for his work as the team’s defensive coordinator in San Francisco. Shanahan added that the team will look for a defensive coordinator that can continue what Ryans has built. “I love DeMeco one of the best coaches I’ve ever been...
prosportsextra.com
49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Is A Crybaby
San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk is a big crybaby. His team to was thoroughly defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles 31-7 in the NFC Championship game. Aiyuk was held to just one catch for ten yards against the Eagles defense. He had the nerve to say this about them. “I don’t know fully about that defense,” Aiyuk said. “They talk about them being a good defense…I’m not sure. I think this Kansas City pass game will expose what we thought we were going to expose before some unfortunate circumstances. They got extremely lucky.”
CBS Sports
Derek Carr-Raiders drama continues: QB not planning to help franchise by extending key date in his contract
Just when you thought that things between Derek Carr and the Raiders couldn't get any more awkward, they got more awkward on Thursday. Carr was forced to represent the Raiders at the Pro Bowl, except you couldn't actually tell that he was representing the Raiders because he didn't wear any Raiders gear.
bvmsports.com
Steve Wilks is set to interview with the 49ers today
Filed under: San Francisco 49ers News Steve Wilks is set to interview with the 49ers today Wilks looks to become the latest defensive coordinator under Kyle Shanahan. The previous two have gone on to be head coaches. By Kyle Posey@KP_Show Feb 6, 2023, 9:01am PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All…
NBC Sports
Emotional Tom Brady opens up about relationship with Belichick
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick had their differences, but they never overshadowed the immense respect the New England Patriots greats have for one another. For the first post-retirement episode of Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast with co-host Jim Gray, Belichick joined to congratulate his former quarterback on a stellar career. He was effusive in his praise of Brady, calling him "the greatest player" and a "great, great person."
NBC Sports
Jeffery Simmons: I want to be in Tennessee and feel confident that will happen
Not long after Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk hired Ran Carthon as General Manager, Carthon met with defensive linebacker Jeffery Simmons. Simmons applauded the hiring. “A thousand percent he’s a great hire,” Simmons told Jim Wyatt of the team website. “I think Miss Amy made a hell of a...
Comments / 0