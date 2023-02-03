Read full article on original website
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady explains why he won't start FOX broadcasting job until 2024
Tom Brady is setting his own schedule in retirement, it appears. The 45-year-old quarterback agreed to a 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX Sports in May 2022 to be the network's lead NFL analyst "immediately following his playing career." During an interview Monday with Colin Cowherd on FS1's "The Herd,"...
chatsports.com
Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead
Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady Sr.'s take on why his son retired makes a lot of sense
Tom Brady has a football obsession, which is why many believed he'd return for a 24th NFL season in 2023. But it appears his fire has finally burned out. The 45-year-old quarterback announced his NFL retirement last week, insisting he's done "for good" this time after ending his initial retirement after just 40 days in February 2022.
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since 2020. Natalie works as a content manager for a fitness company. Dak and Natalie are fairly private about their relationship. Dak Prescott started out the 2022 football season with an injury, but now that he’s back on the field, he’s...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
NFL World Reacts To The Doug Williams Announcement
Doug Williams made NFL history when he won a Super Bowl with the then-Washington Redskins, starting at quarterback as a Black man. This year, two Black quarterbacks will start in the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to take on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. The two players are making ...
NBC Sports
Russell Willson “fired up” and “excited to get to work” with Sean Payton
The Broncos held their introductory press conference with head coach Sean Payton on Monday. Their quarterback made his feelings known about the days happenings with a tweet. “Excited to get to work. Fired Up! Congrats Coach,” Wilson said, tagging Payton and the Broncos. Colin Cowherd of FOX Sports said...
NBC Sports
Emotional Tom Brady opens up about relationship with Belichick
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick had their differences, but they never overshadowed the immense respect the New England Patriots greats have for one another. For the first post-retirement episode of Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast with co-host Jim Gray, Belichick joined to congratulate his former quarterback on a stellar career. He was effusive in his praise of Brady, calling him "the greatest player" and a "great, great person."
NBC Sports
Patriots select Penn State star in ESPN expert Matt Miller's new mock draft
The New England Patriots are in an interesting spot entering the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. They own the No. 14 overall pick -- their highest since 2008 -- and have a bunch of different roster needs. Offensive tackle and wide receiver are two of the most glaring roster weaknesses, and those two positions have been popular in recent mock drafts, including projections from Pro Football Focus and NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry.
NBC Sports
Source: Purdy, 49ers nearing finalization of surgery plans
Signs continue to point toward 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy undergoing elbow surgery that involves a six-month build-up toward returning to action. More discussions are scheduled to take place on Monday to determine the specifics and finalize Purdy’s upcoming surgical procedure, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area. Purdy sustained...
Tennessee Titans Make Historic Move
The Tennessee Titans are coming off a disappointing season, finishing 7-10 and missing the playoffs in the National Football League. A big reason for this would have to be because of top players suffering major injuries, like starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill being knocked out for the season due to an ankle injury.
NBC Sports
Belichick joins Tom Brady's podcast to congratulate him on retirement
Tom Brady had a very special guest on the first post-retirement episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast with co-host Jim Gray. Bill Belichick, his longtime New England Patriots head coach, joined the show to congratulate Brady on calling it a career. Tom Brady Sr. shares insight into why his son...
NBC Sports
Bill Belichick appears on Tom Brady’s podcast to call him, “the greatest”
Tom Brady had a star-studded guest list on his first podcast since announcing his retirement, including his longtime Patriots coach Bill Belichick. Belichick appeared on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast and praised Brady as the greatest ever to play the game. “The greatest player, the greatest career, great great...
NBC Sports
Super Bowl food 2023: Appetizer, entrée, and dessert ideas for Super Bowl LVII inspired by the Eagles and Chiefs
As the countdown continues toward Super Bowl LVII, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are getting their game plans set. But while they go over their plays, the rest of America goes over their menus in preparation for the big day. When it comes to the Super Bowl, everything is always the best — the best teams, the best performers and, of course, the best food.
NBC Sports
Eric Bieniemy: As far as offensive coordinator stuff, right now I am where my feet are
Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s name has come up in relation to more offensive coordinator openings than head coaching openings since the end of the regular season, but he hasn’t pursued any of those opportunities. It’s unclear if he’ll do so after Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. Bieniemy...
atozsports.com
Lou Anarumo gets one step closer to leaving the Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals are closer than ever to losing defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo as the successful coach is slowly emerging as a finalist for a head coaching opening. Anarumo had interviewed with the Arizona Cardinals earlier in the process and is now scheduled for a second interview, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.
