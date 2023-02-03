ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

South Florida pastors mobilize to stop gun violence

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t3Wau_0karb25e00

South Florida pastors mobilize to stop shootings 02:26

MIAMI - Ericka Ancrum has not erased of her memory the moment her 17-year-old nephew was fatally shot in front of her house.

"He said I can't breathe and he didn't say anything else," said Ancrum, who is the voice of many families who have lost a loved one to gun violence.

Clinton Young Jr. was 17 years old when he died in a drive-by shooting right in front of his aunt's house in the spring of 2021.

"We know that down south is getting worse than up north," said pastor Lorenzo Johnson, who leads an organization called the Community Youth Against Violence. This Thursday, the group urged pastors to work together to reverse gun crimes in areas like where Ancrum's nephew was murdered.

Under the initiative "Bring the Village Back to the Churches," pastors want to reach out to the community. The hope is the program, which also urges pastors to tackle crime by working together, will work on developing structure in the households. They say some families have a harder time juggling children and work.

According to pastor Johnson, it's about educating parents.

"A 12-year-old kid should not be walking down the street and a parent home sleeping," said pastor Lorenzo.

However, Goulds Panthers track and field coach David Jacques, says the problem is the lack of activities for young people.

"I believe talking to the kids directly is a more effective solution. Making plans for the kids to participate in activities where there is basketball, football, sports," reiterated Jacques, underscoring the need to have alternatives for young people at night.

"Someone's got to do something and that's a start," responded Ancrum, who said that nobody was ever arrested for the death of her nephew.

She fears if nothing is done to control gun violence in SW Miami-Dade, the tragedy her family faced will occur again.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Southwest Miami-Dade horses stolen, found slaughtered

MIAMI - Two pet horses were stolen, slaughtered, and their remains were found dumped in southwest Miami-Dade."It's a terrifying feeling," said owner David Bradley. He has owned the horses, named Sammy and War, for more than five years. "They were like a big puppy, we'd go horseback riding with them all the time," he said. On Friday, Bradley was told that the horses were no longer on his farm. "I saw that the fence was cut and Sammy and War were nowhere to be found," he said. On Saturday, Miami-Dade police and a Florida Fish and Wildlife officer found one...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Lawsuit filed against City of Homestead in deaths of 3 teens

MIAMI - Two attorneys and the parents of two teenagers who were killed when their car went into a canal are suing the City of Homestead, saying police should not have been pursuing their vehicle at a high rate of speed two years ago.The crash took the lives of 14-year-old Rhianna Vargas, 14-year-old Terence Valdivia and another teen. A family attorney said only the 15-year-old driver survived.Outside the Miami-Dade Courthouse in Miami, Rhianna's emotional mother Norma Vargas said "No parent should have to bury their kid. This is one of the worst feelings in the world and we miss her....
HOMESTEAD, FL
calleochonews.com

Golden Glades shooting leads to two fatalities

Detectives suspect the Golden Glades shooting may be related to a nearby car accident. A 16-year-old and an adult were shot and murdered Tuesday night while their car was driving past a northwest Miami-Dade elementary school. Around 10 p.m. that night, an unidentified suspect opened fire on Northwest 6th Avenue, close to 151st Street. The area is known as the Golden Glades neighborhood.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Facing South Florida: One-on-One with State Sen.Tina Polsky

Jim goes one-on-one with State Senator Tina Polsky, whose district includes Parkland, about the upcoming Florida legislative session, which will include the controversial Republican plan to no longer require a permit to carry a concealed weapon.Guest:  State Sen. Tina Polsky/(D) DISTRICT 29 - PARKLAND
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Video captures violent fight at Miami Killian Senior High, students cited

MIAMI -  Another brawl at a Miami Dade Public school. Another incident of what one student says is excessive bullying."It's crazy because about a week prior to the incident, I've been begging my mom to switch me out, and we've been trying to switch out of this school before this happened," said the student, who wished to remain anonymous. This 16-year-old student says she was targeted and attacked at Killian High School last Friday.Cell phone video shows the moment she was pummeled to the ground."They actually pulled one of my braids out, and I hit my head on the back of...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade's Task Force One ready to help in earthquake's aftermath

MIAMI - The desperate search for survivors continues in Turkey and Syria after a highly destructive 7.8 magnitude earthquake left thousands dead. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue tells CBS4 they're ready to go to the devastated areas.While it has not received an official request for assistance, Task Force One has been making last-minute preparations, in the event they receive official orders to deploy. We also spoke with volunteers with Hatzalah, a non-profit organization that provides emergency response in times of need.They described what emergency workers taking part in the recovery are going through right now."The first couple days  there is hope. You are really hoping, you are praying, every fiber of your body wants you to find someone. someone you can save, someone you can rescue," said Dr. Jonah Bardos, a Hatzalah South Florida volunteer.President Biden told Turkey's leader the US is ready to provide "any and all needed assistance" to the NATO ally. The president says US  teams are deploying to the country to help with search and rescue efforts and to coordinate other assistance. 
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Teen shot outside Miami Norland Senior High School in Miami Gardens

MIAMI - Two words parents never want to hear from their child at school, "code red."  Norland Elementary, Middle, and High Schools were all forced into lockdown on Monday afternoon after shots rang out in the late afternoon."It's scary," said Kaliyah Washington, a sixth grader at Norland Middle School.  A frightful start to a new week as Washington, standing next to her older brother, shares her experiences.Officials say an altercation occurred outside the school. Sources tell CBS4 an argument started on school grounds at around 4 p.m. Some middle school students were outside on the courts when suddenly, "We heard...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Man arrested in fatal shooting in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- A suspect was in custody in connection with a fatal shooting early Monday in northwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said.According to a statement by police, officers were called to 2479 NW 81st Terrace around 5 a.m. for a report of gunfire.When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene, according to police.Officials said a suspect was detained.Police did not say what led to the shooting or if the man knew the man who shot him.Police erected yellow crime scene tape as several officers searched the area for clues.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

South Florida student accused of beating young girl on school bus after viral video

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — A disturbing cell phone video captured on a school bus Wednesday in Homestead showed students from a K-8 school beating a 9-year-old girl. At around 4:10 p.m. in the area of 124th Avenue, a student from Coconut Palm K-8 Academy was seen repeatedly hitting the 9-year-old's head with his fists as she tried to defend herself, the Palm Beach Post reports. In the video, the student appeared to be a few years older than the girl.
HOMESTEAD, FL
CBS Miami

Trayvon Martin honored, remembered in South Florida

MIAMI -- South Florida residents gathered Saturday in northeast Miami-Dade to honor and remember the life of Trayvon Martin who was gunned down in the Orlando area 11 years ago. Hundreds of participants marched across Ives Estates Park on a rainy weekend day to honor the teen's life while also calling for change. "It's a real emotional day," said Tracy Martin, father of the slain teen. The rememberance was held on the eve of what would have been his 28th birthday, with his father and mother leading the group during the annual event. "You know it's an emotional time but...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Police Black History Month-wrapped patrol car draws criticism

MIAMI - A day after the Miami Police Department unveiled its Black History Month-wrapped patrol car, it received a lot of backlash online.On Friday, Miami Police Chief Manny Morales and members of the Black officers' union answered some of those criticisms."We sponsored, we thought it was beautiful. It was displayed at the MLK Parade, we got a lot of praise, so we're kind of like in shock," Stanley Jean-Poix, Miami Community Benevolent Police Association President said.The car design in question that has stirred so much debate is decorated with Pan-African colors, displays a special Black History Month Badge, and has...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
134K+
Followers
23K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy