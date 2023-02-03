Read full article on original website
wfmd.com
Trial Of Va. Man Charged With Murder In Frederick County, Md. To Begin In Circuit Court
Jury selection was completed on Monday. Frederick, Md (KM) Jury selection was completed on Monday in the trial of Lemuel Lee Roberts, 34. . The Winchester, Virginia man is charged with 1st-degree murder in Frederick County for the death of his ex-wife more than three years ago. The body of...
wnav.com
Anne Arundel cops on scene of fatal shooting in Laurel strip shopping center
Police said they are searching for a suspect who took off in a dark-colored sedan after fatally shooting a man near the Russett Green shopping center in Laurel. A Walmart is the closest landmark near the road. Anne Arundel County police said they are searching for a suspect who took off in a dark-colored sedan. Police say that the shooter and victim appeared to have known each other.
Pedestrian dead in BW Parkway hit-and-run crash
WASHINGTON — A person is dead after a hit-and-run crash on Baltimore-Washington Parkway late Monday night. United States Park Police are asking for the public's help to track the striking driver down. Officers with the U.S. Park Police first responded to the reported crash on the Parkway around 11:30...
wnav.com
17 year old injured in a shooting in Pumphrey
Anne Arundel County police are not identifying the 17-year-old who was shot in the leg in Pumphrey this past Sunday. Investigators say that witnesses thought the suspects were people they knew who drove up in a black Dodge pickup to their neighborhood at Zeppelin Avenue and Gibbons Avenue. They approached the vehicle, which then began to drive away. A shot was fired and hit a teenage boy in his leg. The injury was said to have been non-life threatening, and he was treated at an area hospital.
Woman Repeatedly Released On Bond Back In Custody For Crime Spree In Frederick County: Sheriff
A repeat offender with a checkered criminal history in Frederick County is back in custody after being released from custody multiple times following a crime spree that began in December last year. Frederick resident Heather Ann Kennedy, 32, is facing multiple charges for vehicle theft and drug offenses after being...
Sheriff: Accidental shooting injures two people in Frederick County
A man and woman had to be taken to a shock trauma center after being shot accidentally in Frederick County on Sunday afternoon.
foxbaltimore.com
17-year-old injured in Anne Arundel County shooting, police say
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a teen was shot in the leg in Pumphrey on Sunday night. At approximately 8:30PM, officers responded to the area of Zeppelin Avenue and Gibbons Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police say four people were walking to...
wnav.com
Mark your calendar:Feb 13 work starts on Church Circle near Rams Head on West St.
Work to replace the traffic signal infrastructure at Church Circle is scheduled to begin on February 13, 2023. The contractor performing the work is Scott A. Duncan, Inc., a local traffic signal contractor. The duration of the project is one year. The city says that work for the project will...
Maryland Teens Busted With Two Pounds Of Suspected Marijuana After Helicopter Chase
A group of teens was arrested after a massive marijuana bust during a traffic stop in Severn, authorities say. Omar Gaber Shalabi, 18, Juwan Makih Jackson, 18, Richard Daryl Hillian, 19, along with a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were taken into custody after fleeing from police on Monday, Feb. 6, according to Anne Arundel County police investigators.
Wbaltv.com
Ivan Bates reacts to indictment of 9-year-old fatal shooting suspect's grandmother
A Baltimore City grand jury indicted the grandmother of a 9-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder in August. Video above: Family honors NyKayla Strawder in ceremony outside City Hall (September 2022) Strawder died on Aug. 6, 2022, after she was shot in the head while on the...
Man charged in domestic-related murder of MTA bus driver in Baltimore Police custody
BALTIMORE - Leon Hill, the 53-year-old man accused in the domestic-related shooting death of Baltimore MTA bus driver Elaine Jackson is now in custody of the Baltimore Police Department.BPD shared video of Hill being escorted into the police department after he was extradited from Atlanta, where he was captured and arrested on January 12.Jackson was shot at the MTA lot near Washington Boulevard and Bush Street on Oct. 18. She was taken to the hospital where she died. Hill has been charged with first-degree murder.Just four days before the shooting, WJZ confirmed through court documents that Jackson took out a peace order against Hill. In a statement, Jackson wrote Hill allegedly told her "if he can't have me, no one will."The victim accuses Hill of harassing and stalking both her and her husband. Jackson had expressed Hill was a friend, and only started to communicate again in early 2022 after having "some differences."
wfmd.com
Suspects Taken Into Custody In Frederick County After Foot Chase, Police Seized 150 Capsules Of Drugs
Frederick, Md. (DG) – Two men and a juvenile were taken into custody Saturday after a brief foot chase by local police. A deputy with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was trying to locate an Acura, with front end damage, on February 4th in New Market that had fled from an attempted traffic stop on February 3rd.
WITN
Million dollars in heroin seized after U.S. 264 traffic stop
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say they seized a million dollars worth of heroin after a traffic stop on an Eastern Carolina highway. Miguel Canela, of Baltimore, Maryland is charged with trafficking heroin and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of narcotics. Nash County deputies say around 9:00 a.m....
Vandals target historic church in Port Deposit
For the second time in recent months, vandals have targeted a vacant historic church in Port Deposit smashing stained glass windows worth tens of thousands of dollars.
foxbaltimore.com
Vehicle crash with 2 people trapped in northeast Baltimore Saturday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were trapped after a vehicle crash in the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello neighborhood of northeast Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Fire Union. Fire crews on the scene used specialized equipment to free the victims trapped, said the city union. Authorities say medics were on...
NBC Washington
‘I'm Only a Kid,' Karon Blake Cried After Being Shot. DC Employee Charged With 13-Year-Old's Murder
The D.C. government employee who shot at 13-year-old Karon Blake as he yelled “I’m only a kid” earlier this month turned himself in Tuesday to face a second-degree murder charge, according to court documents and Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee. Blake yelled “I’m sorry" and “I am...
Woman charged after young grandson used her gun to kill Nykayla Strawder
The grandmother of a 9-year-old boy who shot and killed 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder last summer has been indicted by a Baltimore grand jury.
Virginia drug dealer sentenced 30 years for causing 6 fentanyl-laced cocaine overdoses at party, 1 deadly
Vaughn was arrested on Oct. 20, 2021, after which police searched his home and car, finding around 60 grams of fentanyl powder and more than $13,500 in cash. Evidence presented at trial showed that Vaughn intentionally added the fentanyl to the cocaine.
New seafood restaurant set to open in Bel Air this spring
A seafood restaurant with a big selection of wine, beer and cocktails is set to open at Festival at Bel Air.
Baltimore dancer traces ‘Park Heights Strut' back to neighborhood two-step
Named after the neighborhood he grew up in, the dance has since become famous across many platforms all over the world.
