Annapolis, MD

Anne Arundel cops on scene of fatal shooting in Laurel strip shopping center

Police said they are searching for a suspect who took off in a dark-colored sedan after fatally shooting a man near the Russett Green shopping center in Laurel. A Walmart is the closest landmark near the road. Anne Arundel County police said they are searching for a suspect who took off in a dark-colored sedan. Police say that the shooter and victim appeared to have known each other.
LAUREL, MD
Pedestrian dead in BW Parkway hit-and-run crash

WASHINGTON — A person is dead after a hit-and-run crash on Baltimore-Washington Parkway late Monday night. United States Park Police are asking for the public's help to track the striking driver down. Officers with the U.S. Park Police first responded to the reported crash on the Parkway around 11:30...
BALTIMORE, MD
17 year old injured in a shooting in Pumphrey

Anne Arundel County police are not identifying the 17-year-old who was shot in the leg in Pumphrey this past Sunday. Investigators say that witnesses thought the suspects were people they knew who drove up in a black Dodge pickup to their neighborhood at Zeppelin Avenue and Gibbons Avenue. They approached the vehicle, which then began to drive away. A shot was fired and hit a teenage boy in his leg. The injury was said to have been non-life threatening, and he was treated at an area hospital.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Ivan Bates reacts to indictment of 9-year-old fatal shooting suspect's grandmother

A Baltimore City grand jury indicted the grandmother of a 9-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder in August. Video above: Family honors NyKayla Strawder in ceremony outside City Hall (September 2022) Strawder died on Aug. 6, 2022, after she was shot in the head while on the...
Man charged in domestic-related murder of MTA bus driver in Baltimore Police custody

BALTIMORE - Leon Hill, the 53-year-old man accused in the domestic-related shooting death of Baltimore MTA bus driver Elaine Jackson is now in custody of the Baltimore Police Department.BPD shared video of Hill being escorted into the police department after he was extradited from Atlanta, where he was captured and arrested on January 12.Jackson was shot at the MTA lot near Washington Boulevard and Bush Street on Oct. 18. She was taken to the hospital where she died.  Hill has been charged with first-degree murder.Just four days before the shooting, WJZ confirmed through court documents that Jackson took out a peace order against Hill. In a statement, Jackson wrote Hill allegedly told her "if he can't have me, no one will."The victim accuses Hill of harassing and stalking both her and her husband. Jackson had expressed Hill was a friend, and only started to communicate again in early 2022 after having "some differences."
BALTIMORE, MD
Million dollars in heroin seized after U.S. 264 traffic stop

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say they seized a million dollars worth of heroin after a traffic stop on an Eastern Carolina highway. Miguel Canela, of Baltimore, Maryland is charged with trafficking heroin and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of narcotics. Nash County deputies say around 9:00 a.m....
NASH COUNTY, NC
Vehicle crash with 2 people trapped in northeast Baltimore Saturday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were trapped after a vehicle crash in the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello neighborhood of northeast Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Fire Union. Fire crews on the scene used specialized equipment to free the victims trapped, said the city union. Authorities say medics were on...
BALTIMORE, MD

