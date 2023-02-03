Read full article on original website
Reality Check Update: Baldwin Co. gun range closes
Baldwin County, Ala. (WPMI) — A Baldwin County gun range owner says he's now forced to close after a judge ruled customers can't drive on the privately owned road to access the range. The owner of PigFarm Gun Range says that effectively leaves them land locked and out of options.
Fairhope couple gets new home thanks to Panini Pete's PR Foundation
Fairhope, Ala. (WPMI) — A life changing event Monday for a Fairhope couple; Johnny and Crystal Stewart received the keys to their new home. The couple lived on property in a house that was in such bad shape it had to be demolished. But thanks to Panini Pete and...
Mardi Gras turns sinister with Slaughter Gras at OWA
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – OWA is opening its newest haunted house Slaughter Gras to put some fear and fright into the Mardi Gras season. Those brave enough to enter can face their fears this Mardi Gras season with four different scare zones all within one terrifying haunted attraction. The terror begins on February 10 and continues on weekends through March 5.
Downtown business owners pleased with increased police presence
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A successful, fun, and safe weekend in Downtown Mobile last weekend! More than a thousand people took to the streets enjoying several parades and a concert by R&B artist, Nelly. Safety was a major concern for many including downtown business owner following a mass shooting in Downtown Mobile. After the shooting police came up with a plan in a meeting with the Downtown Mobile Alliance and business owners. Tonight, those business owners are happy. The solutions seem to be working.
Perdido AL 19-year-old killed in train crash in Atmore
ATMORE, Ala. (WPMI) — A 19-year-old man was killed in a train crash Sunday evening in Atmore. It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the railroad crossing at the intersection of Martin Luther King and East Nashville Avenue. Atmore Police say a vehicle was struck by a train. "Officers discovered...
Bay Minette Police: Man arrested for impersonating law enforcement
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WPMI) — On 02/04/2023 at approximately 2020 hours, Bay Minette Police Department responded to the 100 block of West Mango Street in reference to a civil issue. While en route the caller reported that a male on scene, David Starke, identified himself as a Baldwin County...
Prichard Water drowning in debt, customers fed up with no-show board members
Prichard, Ala. (WPMI) — The Prichard Water Board is drowning in debt. Financial documents obtained by NBC 15 show the water board is at risk of defaulting on its debt. Monday a special board meeting was called...every seat in the house was full, except for the seats of the board chairman and two other board members. That means the meeting couldn't begin.
Wife Accused of Stabbing Woman, Damaging Vehicle in Hotel Parking Lot
A Pensacola woman was booked into Santa Rosa County Jail January 31 after police reported to a Gulf Breeze hotel where a victim said the woman used a pocket knife to slice open her left hand and flattened her vehicle’s tire as she tried to leave. Gulf Breeze Police...
Wawa is coming to Alabama. Here’s where the first Mobile and Baldwin stores will open
A goose mascot wearing Mardi Gras beads and leading a second line of elected officials through the foyer of the Mobile Chamber can only mean one thing: Wawa has landed in southwest Alabama, and lots of people are very happy about it. Executives with the convenience store chain, an East...
The lie that could land you in an Alabama jail
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A change in Alabama law now means you can go to jail for telling a certain lie. Two men found that out the hard way after Mobile Police say they didn't tell officers they had guns. On January 9th during a traffic stop near Linwood...
Mobile Police: Man shot near Warsaw Ave.
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police Sunday morning confirmed a male victim was shot near Warsaw Avenue and suffered a non-life-threatening injury. He has been transported to the hospital for treatment. No suspect has been taken into custody. Additional details will be released when information becomes available.
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Mobile Police seek missing 13-year-old girl
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department reports detectives are conducting a runaway/missing juvenile investigation. The Mobile Police Department requests assistance from the public in locating the juvenile in the attached photo. Danasia McArthur, a 13-year-old was last seen on January 29, 2023, in Mobile, Alabama. She was...
Mid-week weathermaker Wed PM-Thu AM
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Clouds are advancing into the neighborhood today and will in time unleash showers then a few thunderstorms, primarily late Wednesday into early Thursday. We are in the risk zone for severe weather Wed PM-Thu AM. It's a Level 1 out of 5 (marginal) risk which means isolated severe storms are possible. The main threats are damaging wind gusts and we never rule out an isolated tornado. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings. Download our free NBC 15 weather app by going to the app store or google play. Just type in WPMI WX. That way, if you're on the go and can't catch us on air or online you can stay up to date on changing weather conditions.
Alabama man killed after being thrown from motorcycle, then struck by interstate traffic
An Alabama man was killed early Monday morning when he lost control of his motorcycle and was thrown into interstate traffic where he was then struck by “multiple vehicles,” police said. The man was identified as Christopher Means, 29, Mobile police said. Means was riding a motorcycle headed...
