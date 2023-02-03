MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Clouds are advancing into the neighborhood today and will in time unleash showers then a few thunderstorms, primarily late Wednesday into early Thursday. We are in the risk zone for severe weather Wed PM-Thu AM. It's a Level 1 out of 5 (marginal) risk which means isolated severe storms are possible. The main threats are damaging wind gusts and we never rule out an isolated tornado. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings. Download our free NBC 15 weather app by going to the app store or google play. Just type in WPMI WX. That way, if you're on the go and can't catch us on air or online you can stay up to date on changing weather conditions.

