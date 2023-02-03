Read full article on original website
Santa Ana to Consider Weekly Food Drives as OC Approaches a Hunger Cliff
With a fresh produce void in some neighborhoods and a french fry overabundance in others, some Santa Ana residents have a tough time finding healthy food. An effort to meet these daily needs has the town’s nutrition moving more fluidly, and beyond the brick-and-mortar – even before COVID-19 brought more people to the brink of food insecurity – through community gardens and neighborhood produce trucks.
Officials taking preemptive steps to prevent 'Super Bloom' chaos in Elsinore
LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) — Officials in Lake Elsinore will join law enforcement personnel Tuesday to detail plans for mitigating traffic nightmares and other challenges stemming from attention to the rich poppy bloom that has begun in the hills of Walker Canyon — a sight unseen for four years.
Janitor, 72, gets locked in holding cell over weekend
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) — A terrifying ordeal for a 72-year-old janitor in Orange County after she spent a weekend accidentally locked inside of a jail cell. "I prayed to God that He would take care of my health, body, mind, soul and spirit," Libia Vargas De Dinas shared.
A World-Class System: O.C.’s Groundwater Replenishment System
Orange County is home to the world’s largest water purification system for indirect potable reuse—and it’s only getting bigger. The post A World-Class System: O.C.’s Groundwater Replenishment System appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
California Police Discover Underground Gang Hideout With Shooting Range, Several Thousand Rounds of Ammo
Police in Southern California have released images of a covert underground "hiding area" they say was discovered beneath a house linked to a gang member. According to the Fontana Police Department in San Bernardino County, the secretive area also contained a section that was being used as a shooting range. It was uncovered by experts from … Read more
Despite ‘low’ virus activity, LA County advises COVID vigilance
While Los Angeles County remains in the “low” COVID-19 activity category, the public health director again urged vigilance Friday even as various states of emergency from the virus come to an end. “It is a great relief to see that we remain in the low community level and...
Monterey Park hero, ex-mayor, shooting victim's kin to attend State of Union
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (CNS) — The hero who wrestled a gun away from the Monterey Park mass shooter last month and likely prevented a second tragedy from occurring in nearby Alhambra is expected to be among the local residents attending President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night as invited guests.
New cases, deaths show rise
Confirmed new cases and deaths from coronavirus in Orange County rose this week for the first time in 2023. The county health care agency reported that new cases hit 1,400, up from 1,223 last week. However, it’s still the second best total in a month. Deaths increased sharply to...
Making the homelessness crisis a 'top priority' in Los Angeles
In 2022, more than 170,000 Californians experienced homelessness, according to recent federal data. The state accounted for 30% of the country’s unhoused population. The issue is a top priority for many state and local leaders, including Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, whose first action was to declare a state of emergency on homelessness.
California witness watched pill-shaped object fly 100 feet below aircraft
A California witness flying over San Bernardino reported watching a pill-shaped object flying 100 feet below the aircraft at 1:30 p.m. on February 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
Verdict reached in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial
A jury has reached a verdict in the quadruple murder retrial for Jose Larin Garcia, an official with Riverside County District Attorney's office confirmed Monday. He's accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury. In the first trial, the jury deliberated for a total of The post Verdict reached in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial appeared first on KESQ.
Opinion: We were all duped in the LA County Sheriff's Race; it’s always been about Men’s Central Jail
Remember when in his official capacity as Sheriff, Alex Villanueva used to hold weekly meetings and towards the end of his tenure he introduced us to a term called the "Homeless Industrial Complex" where in essence a group of politicians and non-profits alike according to the former Sheriff enrich themselves at the expense of poor people.
Man shot and killed by Riverside County deputies in Moreno Valley, family says
Riverside County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a 33-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia after they say he came toward them with a spike-tipped baseball bat.
Poppy season crackdown: Lake Elsinore adding restrictions to turn away poppy bloom crowds
Lake Elsinore officials are restricting parking and blocking off the entrance to Walker Canyon to prevent huge crowds and traffic messes as California poppies start to sprout up across the hills.
Female Found Stabbed to Death in Downtown Los Angeles
Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: A female was found stabbed to death in Downtown Los Angeles early Sunday morning. Los Angeles Police Department Central units responded to reports of a stabbing in the 300 block of South Main Street around 2:00 a.m., Feb. 5. When units arrived on scene,...
Apparent Hoarder House, Cleaned Up in 2021, Makes a Comeback in California
A neighborhood problem many thought was over, is reappearing. Neighbors of this apparent hoarder house in Los Angeles’ Koreatown had been complaining about it for years.
O.C. man gets three life terms for killing his girlfriend and their two little boys
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 42-year-old man was sentenced today to three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole for stabbing one of his girlfriends to death and killing their two young sons in 2012. The children’s bodies were never located. Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, of Orange,...
Best Cruises from Los Angeles, California in 2023
Looking to take a cruise out of Los Angeles but you’re not sure where you want to go yet?. Los Angeles World Cruise Center in San Pedro offers cruises to destinations all over the world. We looked at all the cruises sailing out of LA and Long Beach in 2023 and broke down what we thought were the best cruises from Los Angeles in 6 categories.
Hospitals seek help identifying patients found in Los Angeles County
Hospital staff are hoping the public can help identify two unknown patients in Los Angeles County. The first patient is a woman who was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in San Fernando on Jan. 23. She is currently at the Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills. Officials say she was […]
