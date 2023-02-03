ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Landslide damages homes, nearby street in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (CNS) — At least five homes in the Skyline housing development in Santa Clarita were under evacuation orders Monday following a landslide that sent some backyard retaining walls tumbling down a hillside. The landslide also damaged a road and sidewalk below the homes on Plume Way...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Making the homelessness crisis a 'top priority' in Los Angeles

​In 2022, more than 170,000 Californians experienced homelessness, according to recent federal data. The state accounted for 30% of the country’s unhoused population. The issue is a top priority for many state and local leaders, including Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, whose first action was to declare a state of emergency on homelessness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Developer to break ground on housing for the 'missing middle'

LOS ANGELES — When it comes to building new apartments and housing in and around Los Angeles, it usually falls into two categories: luxury and affordable. Developers often build luxury housing because the cost of land, permitting, construction, supplies and labor make it the most financially feasible way to earn some profit.
Average LA County gas price rises for 8th time in 9 days

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Tuesday for the eighth time in nine days, increasing six-tenths of a cent to $4.652, its highest amount since Dec. 10. The average price has increased 9.2 cents over the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

