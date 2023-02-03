ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Mid-Missouri tech school hosts largest career expo on record

LINN — State Technical College of Missouri held its annual career expo on Wednesday. This was the largest career expo the college has planned. This year, the career expo was split into two sessions due to such high demand from visiting employers. The expo included a morning session where...
LINN, MO
Ex-MU star Stipanovich to be honored as SEC Basketball Legend

Former Missouri center Steve Stipanovich was named as the Tigers' representative to the 2023 SEC Basketball Legends class, the conference announced Wednesday. Stipanovich was one of 14 new additions to the class that will be honored at the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament on March 8-12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
COLUMBIA, MO
Parks and Rec gets input on Columbia Sports Fieldhouse expansion

COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia's Parks and Recreation Department hosted an interested parties meeting Tuesday night to discuss the expansion of the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse. The Columbia Sports Fieldhouse was built in 2019. It hosts regional and national basketball, volleyball and pickleball tournaments, as well as youth and adult...
COLUMBIA, MO
Tolton boys wrestling sets new program record for dual victories

Tolton wrestling continued its winning ways Tuesday night, defeating Osage and South Callaway, 48-33 and 66-18, respectively, in Columbia. The two dual victories pushed the Trailblazers' total to 17, which is the most in a season in program history. Senior Justus Martin (150 pounds) showcased his talent throughout the night,...
COLUMBIA, MO
Famous campus companion put down after massive stroke, owner says

COLUMBIA - The MU community is mourning the loss of a legendary campus companion. "Harlan was just a symbol of unity to all of Mizzou," MU student Rachel Cook said. "He was the best boy." Harlan, an 11-year-old Great Pyrenees, had a massive stroke and was put down Tuesday afternoon,...
COLUMBIA, MO
Hickman baseball coach Mershon resigns

Hickman baseball coach Mason Mershon has informed the school of his resignation, athletic director Jack Rubenstein confirmed to the Columbia Daily Tribune on Monday. There has been no information provided yet for the reason behind Mershon’s resignation. Isaiah Cummings will serve as the team’s interim coach for the upcoming...
COLUMBIA, MO
Missouri basketball takes home another SEC win against South Carolina

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Men's Basketball team beat the South Carolina Gamecocks 83-74 Tuesday. "That's February," Missouri Men's Basketball Head Coach Dennis Gates said after the game. "There's everything you can do that is right, but you can still feel like your own, and I want the guys to continue to protect their spirit because of that."
COLUMBIA, MO
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Columbia

A Columbia convenience store sold a Mega Millions lottery ticket that is worth $1 million after Tuesday night's drawing, according to a press release from the Missouri Lottery. The ticket, sold at Alta Convenience on East St. Charles Road, matched all five white-ball numbers — 9, 15, 46, 55 and...
COLUMBIA, MO
Mexico varsity boys and girls defend home court against Marshall

COLUMBIA - The Mexico Bulldogs girls basketball team defeated the Marshall Owls by a score of 54-46 in the first game of the doubleheader. This game went back and fourth until the end, where Mexico would use free throws to separate themselves. Mexico's Alexis Willer would kick things off in...
MEXICO, MO
Bowers powers Rock Bridge boys basketball past KC Central

Senior Brady Bowers scored 32 points in Rock Bridge boys basketball's 86-67 home win over KC Central on Tuesday night. The Bruins (16-4) weren’t shy when it came to shooting, and it paid dividends. Rock Bridge took control early, knocking down field goal after field goal with the help of the hot-handed Bowers. But KC Central didn't go away quietly.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia church works to educate community on Black church history

COLUMBIA - In light of Black History Month, Second Baptist Church is using a documentary screening to launch an educational initiative for the community to explore the role African Christianity has played in world history. "We really want to just give people in the community an opportunity to not only...
COLUMBIA, MO
Missourians protest execution of Leonard Taylor

JEFFERSON CITY − People across Missouri voiced their frustration against Missouri’s growing numbers of state executions Tuesday. Peaceful protests were held in Jefferson City, Kansas City, Bonne Terre, St. Louis and Columbia, leading up to the lethal injection of Leonard "Raheem" Taylor Tuesday night. On Monday, Gov. Mike...
MISSOURI STATE
Blair Oaks Girls win on senior night against Hallsville

JEFFERSON CITY- Blair Oaks hosted Hallsville Monday night for the Indians senior night. Seniors Samantha Weishahn and Taylor Groner were recognized. Blair Oaks got a lead on Hallsville early on in the game. Belle Boessen made a big impact on the Blair Oaks offense by taking charge in the paint...
HALLSVILLE, MO
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Feb. 6

One woman is injured after shooting near Douglass Park. One woman is injured after a shooting near Douglass Park late Sunday night. Christian Tabak, a CPD Public Information Specialist, said CPD responded to a shots fired call between Fifth Street and Lyon Street. He said officers then learned a female victim had left the scene and gone to a residence on Providence Rd.
MEXICO, MO
Columbia location among Bed Bath & Beyond store closures

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 150 more stores — including its Columbia location — just a week after the struggling retailer announced the closure of 87 locations. The store, located at 205 N. Stadium Blvd, had window signs Wednesday advertising a closing sale with 10% to 30% off the entire store, according to the Columbia Missourian. It is near the vacant Macy's building, which closed in 2016.
COLUMBIA, MO
Boone County ARPA information and listening sessions

First listening session held for community to discuss Boone County ARPA funds. The Northern Boone County Commissioner and a local Hallsville farmer express their interests about the distribution of potentially $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) federal money that has been allocated to the Boone County Commission. Applications for funding are now open.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Recreational marijuana sales officially start in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Tuesday marked the first day that Columbia dispensaries were able to sell recreational marijuana for adult use. Other cities within Missouri started selling as early as Friday. Columbia dispensaries had to wait until City Council voted to redefine medical marijuana facilities as comprehensive facilities within the city, in...
COLUMBIA, MO

