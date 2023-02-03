ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

wnav.com

Anne Arundel cops on scene of fatal shooting in Laurel strip shopping center

Police said they are searching for a suspect who took off in a dark-colored sedan after fatally shooting a man near the Russett Green shopping center in Laurel. A Walmart is the closest landmark near the road. Anne Arundel County police said they are searching for a suspect who took off in a dark-colored sedan. Police say that the shooter and victim appeared to have known each other.
LAUREL, MD
CBS Baltimore

Fundraiser for Jan. 6 prisoners at Towson pub cancelled after uproar

BALTIMORE -- A Towson pub announced Monday it will no longer host a Republican group's fundraiser to support those imprisoned on charges related to the January 6 Capitol riot. Charles Village Pub and Patio, colloquially known as CVP, would have been the venue for the "Jan 6th Political Prisoner Fundraiser" hosted by the Republican Women of Baltimore County. "Come join us for an evening of speakers, silent auctions and exciting offerings," read a flyer for the Feb. 7 event, which noted tickets are $20 per person. "J6 family members will be joining us." The funds raised would have gone to "The Patriot Freedom...
TOWSON, MD
tourcounsel.com

Eastpoint Mall | Shopping center in Dundalk, Maryland

Eastpoint Mall is a one-level regional enclosed shopping center located in Baltimore County. Eastpoint Mall was one of Baltimore’s first shopping centers and has been serving the community since 1956. Eastpoint Mall is anchored by JCPenney, Burlington, Gabe's, and Value City Furniture. The Mall features over 120 specialty shops,...
DUNDALK, MD
WUSA9

Maryland bill hopes to stop wild rent increases

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Last year was a tough one for renters. New federal government numbers show that rents increased by 12% on average in the first half of the year. A Maryland lawmaker wants to make sure that tenants are protected if we see rental jumps like that again.
MARYLAND STATE
ecowatch.com

Baltimore County Bans Plastic Shopping Bags

Baltimore County is the latest local government in the U.S. to ban plastic shopping bags. The Baltimore County Council voted five-to-two Monday to approve the “Bring Your Own Bag Act,” following in the footsteps of the City of Baltimore, which passed its plastic bag ban in 2019. “Plastic...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weaa.org

3 more cold deaths reported in Maryland

(Baltimore, MD) -- Three more cold weather-related deaths are being reported in Maryland. The latest deaths occurred before this weekend's frigid cold snap and include two men and a woman in Baltimore City and County. So far this winter season, Maryland has seen 37 cold-related deaths. Seventeen of the victims...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Police: Missing Dundalk teen may be in Owings Mills area

TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing teen. Kaori Kennedy, 17, is 5’6″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen in the Dundalk area in January wearing unknown clothing. Authorities believe she may be in the Owings Mills area. Anyone with information...
DUNDALK, MD
Travel Maven

This Sushi has Been Named the Best in Maryland

Sushi may have originated as an inexpensive fast food in Asia, but today, its regarded as a beloved delicacy that's enjoyed throughout the United States. In Maryland, there are hundreds of options if you're craving this staple rice dish from all-you-can-eat buffets to upscale options like omakase but only one sushi restaurant has caught the eye of the online media publication known as Eat This, Not That.
MARYLAND STATE
whatsupmag.com

Governor Wes Moore Inducts Farm Family into Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Wes Moore and Agriculture Acting Secretary Kevin Atticks celebrated the 53rd anniversary of the Taste of Maryland Agriculture event by inducting the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame. Members of the Fritz family accepted the award in front of more than 700 agricultural leaders and legislators from across the state at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Unique Restaurant In Maryland That Offers Free Bacon With Orders

Is there anything better than bacon? Well, yes… FREE bacon! And who would possibly give away free bacon? Why, the following restaurant in Maryland. Read on for the delectable details, and bring a meaty appetite…. Learn more about Iron Rooster, including the different menus at each location, hours, and...
MARYLAND STATE

