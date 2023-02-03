Read full article on original website
NBC Washington
Little-Known Maryland Law Requires People With Sleep Apnea to Report Diagnosis to Driving Authorities
A Maryland man said he knew going for a sleep study could lead to a sleep apnea diagnosis, but he had no idea it could also put him on the Motor Vehicle Administration’s radar. Dr. David Allick, a dentist in Rockville, was diagnosed with mild sleep apnea in June...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Executive Olszewski breaks ground on Woodlawn Senior Center expansion
WOODLAWN, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Monday joined state and local elected officials along with senior center members to break ground for the expansion of the Woodlawn Senior Center. The renovation will add approximately 9,200 square feet of additional space to the existing 3,600 square foot center and...
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County Schools redistricting scenarios to be announced Wednesday
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Overcrowding and empty seats are among the enrollment issues forcing Anne Arundel County to redraw school boundary lines. Parents like Stephanie Doersam said they have a good idea of what to expect. "We need people to fight and say, 'we need this to happen.' Nobody wants...
wnav.com
Anne Arundel cops on scene of fatal shooting in Laurel strip shopping center
Police said they are searching for a suspect who took off in a dark-colored sedan after fatally shooting a man near the Russett Green shopping center in Laurel. A Walmart is the closest landmark near the road. Anne Arundel County police said they are searching for a suspect who took off in a dark-colored sedan. Police say that the shooter and victim appeared to have known each other.
Fundraiser for Jan. 6 prisoners at Towson pub cancelled after uproar
BALTIMORE -- A Towson pub announced Monday it will no longer host a Republican group's fundraiser to support those imprisoned on charges related to the January 6 Capitol riot. Charles Village Pub and Patio, colloquially known as CVP, would have been the venue for the "Jan 6th Political Prisoner Fundraiser" hosted by the Republican Women of Baltimore County. "Come join us for an evening of speakers, silent auctions and exciting offerings," read a flyer for the Feb. 7 event, which noted tickets are $20 per person. "J6 family members will be joining us." The funds raised would have gone to "The Patriot Freedom...
Hundreds in temporary cash assistance theft adds to Baltimore mom's struggle
A Baltimore mom fell on hard times and waited to be approved for temporary cash assistance then someone stole the money she received less than an hour after it was deposited into her account.
tourcounsel.com
Eastpoint Mall | Shopping center in Dundalk, Maryland
Eastpoint Mall is a one-level regional enclosed shopping center located in Baltimore County. Eastpoint Mall was one of Baltimore’s first shopping centers and has been serving the community since 1956. Eastpoint Mall is anchored by JCPenney, Burlington, Gabe's, and Value City Furniture. The Mall features over 120 specialty shops,...
Maryland bill hopes to stop wild rent increases
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Last year was a tough one for renters. New federal government numbers show that rents increased by 12% on average in the first half of the year. A Maryland lawmaker wants to make sure that tenants are protected if we see rental jumps like that again.
wypr.org
Teachers in Baltimore City say African American Studies course is gaining popularity
One Baltimore City educator says that her school district is bucking a trend in more conservative states, such as the fight in Florida, over whether to teach African American history in public schools. As the country celebrates Black History Month, there is a renewed focus on how African American history...
ecowatch.com
Baltimore County Bans Plastic Shopping Bags
Baltimore County is the latest local government in the U.S. to ban plastic shopping bags. The Baltimore County Council voted five-to-two Monday to approve the “Bring Your Own Bag Act,” following in the footsteps of the City of Baltimore, which passed its plastic bag ban in 2019. “Plastic...
weaa.org
3 more cold deaths reported in Maryland
(Baltimore, MD) -- Three more cold weather-related deaths are being reported in Maryland. The latest deaths occurred before this weekend's frigid cold snap and include two men and a woman in Baltimore City and County. So far this winter season, Maryland has seen 37 cold-related deaths. Seventeen of the victims...
Nottingham MD
Police: Missing Dundalk teen may be in Owings Mills area
TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing teen. Kaori Kennedy, 17, is 5’6″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen in the Dundalk area in January wearing unknown clothing. Authorities believe she may be in the Owings Mills area. Anyone with information...
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in Maryland
Sushi may have originated as an inexpensive fast food in Asia, but today, its regarded as a beloved delicacy that's enjoyed throughout the United States. In Maryland, there are hundreds of options if you're craving this staple rice dish from all-you-can-eat buffets to upscale options like omakase but only one sushi restaurant has caught the eye of the online media publication known as Eat This, Not That.
foxbaltimore.com
New study finds Aspirin is just as effective as expensive blood thinners to prevent clots
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A landmark medical study from the University of Maryland School of Medicine found that Aspirin is just as effective as expensive blood thinners in preventing life-threatening blood clots. Dr. Robert O'Toole, head of orthopedic trauma at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and the study's...
Plastic bag ban to take effect in November for Baltimore County residents
It was a lengthy meeting and council members made a lot of amendments to the “Bring Your Own Bag” Act. In November, Baltimore County will no longer give out plastic carryout bags.
whatsupmag.com
Governor Wes Moore Inducts Farm Family into Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame
ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Wes Moore and Agriculture Acting Secretary Kevin Atticks celebrated the 53rd anniversary of the Taste of Maryland Agriculture event by inducting the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame. Members of the Fritz family accepted the award in front of more than 700 agricultural leaders and legislators from across the state at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland.
Mayor Scott announces $14M investment to employ residents to keep streets clean
Mayor Scott announces $14 million in grants to nonprofit organizations to clean 16 neighborhoods in Baltimore.
OnlyInYourState
The Unique Restaurant In Maryland That Offers Free Bacon With Orders
Is there anything better than bacon? Well, yes… FREE bacon! And who would possibly give away free bacon? Why, the following restaurant in Maryland. Read on for the delectable details, and bring a meaty appetite…. Learn more about Iron Rooster, including the different menus at each location, hours, and...
This Town in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Maryland, you should add the following town to your list.
Police: Human remains discovered in Owings Mills
Detectives are investigating the discovery of human remains in the 11000 block of Owings Mills Boulevard.
