Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Washington residents see Social Security income going upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
numberfire.com
Jarred Vanderbilt reportedly included in trade to Lakers on Wednesday
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly acquired center Jarred Vanderbilt on Wednesday. Vanderbilt is reportedly part of a trade also sending Malik Beasley and D'Angelo Russell to Los Angeles. Expect the 23-year old to play a backup role behind Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
numberfire.com
Bulls' Patrick Williams (ankle) probable on Thursday
Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Williams continues to deal with a right ankle sprain and is probable for Thursday's clash with the Nets. Our models expect him to play 32.3 minutes against Brooklyn. Williams' Thursday projection includes 11.7 points, 5.2...
numberfire.com
Tre Jones (foot) out again for Spurs on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs point guard Tre Jones (foot) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Jones entered the day uncertain to face the Raptors and has now been downgraded to out. His next chance to play will come against the Detroit Pistons on Friday. Look for Malaki Branham to remain in the starting lineup with Jones sidelined again on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin (injury management) questionable on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Jordan McLaughlin (injury management) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. McLaughlin is questionable for Wednesday's clash with Utah due to injury management on his calf. If he is available, our models expect him to play 17.5 minutes against the Jazz. McLaughlin's Wednesday projection...
numberfire.com
Yuta Watanabe (back) questionable for Nets' Thursday matchup
Brooklyn Nets power forward Yuta Watanabe (back) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Watanabe's status is currently unknown after Brooklyn's forward was listed with a back ailment. Expect T.J. Warren to see more time off the bench if Watanabe is ruled out. Watanabe's current Thursday...
numberfire.com
OG Anunoby (wrist) to remain out Wednesday for Raptors
Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby (wrist) will remain out Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said Anunoby has resumed light on-court work and is progressing with his left wrist sprain, but he still hasn't been cleared for contact. Wednesday will be Anunoby's sixth straight missed game. Precious Achiuwa is expected to continue to start until Anunoby returns.
numberfire.com
Timberwolves starting Naz Reid for injured Kyle Anderson (back) on Tuesday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid is starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the Denver Nuggets. Reid will make his ninth start this season after Kyle Anderson was held out with back spasms. In a matchup versus a Nuggets' team ranked 15th in defensive rating, Reid's FanDuel salary stands at $5,100. Per...
numberfire.com
Jamal Cain available Wednesday for Heat
Miami Heat small forward Jamal Cain (G League two-way) is available Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers. The Heat recalled Cain and Jamaree Bouyea from the G League ahead of Wednesday's contest. Kyle Lowry (knee), Victor Oladipo (ankle), and Duncan Robinson (finger) are all out Wednesday, so Cain could potentially crack the rotation. His last game for the Heat was on January 14.
numberfire.com
Corey Kispert operating in second unit role for Wizards on Wednesday night
Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Kispert will come off the bench after Bradley Beal was named Wednesday's starter at home. In a matchup versus a Hornets' team ranked 25th in defensive rating, Kispert's FanDuel salary stands at $4,200. Per...
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji (shoulder) likely out again Thursday
Denver Nuggets power forward Zeke Nnaji (right shoulder sprain) is doubtful for Thursday against the Orlando Magic. Nnaji is headed for a second straight absence on Thursday when the Nuggets visit Orlando. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., and Aaron Gordon could see a slight uptick in minutes with the first unit.
numberfire.com
McKinley Wright sent to Mavericks' bench on Wednesday night
Dallas Mavericks guard McKinley Wright is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Wright will come off the bench after Kyrie Irving was picked as Wednesdays' starting guard. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 168.8 minutes this season, Wright is producing 0.76 FanDuel points per minute and...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) active for Lakers on Tuesday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. James will suit up at home in a potential opportunity to break the all-time scoring record. In 34.9 expected minutes, our models project James to score 55.0 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 31.3...
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Keldon Johnson (ankle) active on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Johnson will be available in Toronto after San Antonio's forward was listed as questionable. In 32.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Johnson to score 31.8 FanDuel points. Johnson's projection includes 19.4 points, 5.8...
numberfire.com
Houston's Garrison Mathews (toe) ruled out on Wednesday
Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (toe) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Mathews will miss his third straight game after Houston's shooting guard suffered a toe injury. Expect Josh Christopher to see more time at the guard positions on Wednesday. Christopher's current projection includes 4.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves starting Jaylen Nowell on Wednesday for inactive D'Angelo Russell (trade)
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Utah Jazz. Nowell will start at point guard after D'Angelo Russell was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers in a three team deal. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 259.8 minutes with today's inactives, Nowell is averaging 0.95 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Nikola Jokic (hamstring) probable for Nuggets Tuesday
The Denver Nuggets listed Nikola Jokic (hamstring) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Nuggets rested most of their starters on Sunday night, but Jokic should be back in the fold as the team takes on the Timberwolves on Tuesday. It seems like the star was only just resting on the back of the team's back-to-back.
numberfire.com
Jonathan Kuminga coming off Golden State's bench on Wednesday
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Kuminga will resume his previous second unit role after Kevon Looney was named Golden State's starter. In 19.5 expected minutes, our models project Kuminga to score 18.1 FanDuel points. Kuminga's projection includes 9.8...
numberfire.com
Hawks starting Trae Young (illness) on Tuesday, AJ Griffin to bench
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (illness) is starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the New Orleans Pelicans. After missing one game with an illness, Young will start at point guard on Tuesday night. In an opportunity against a Hawks' team allowing 46.8 FanDuel points per game to point guards this season, our models project Young to score 43.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Vlatko Cancar playing off Denver's bench on Tuesday
Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar is not starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Cancar will have second unit responsibilities after Aaron Gordon was named Denver's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 594.2 minutes this season, Cancar is averaging 0.72 FanDuel points per minute and a 13.6% usage rate.
numberfire.com
Denver's Aaron Gordon (ankle) starting on Tuesday, Vlatko Cancar to bench
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gordon will make his 48th appearance in Denver's starting lineup after the 27-year old was sidelined on Sunday. In 31.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 29.8 FanDuel points. Gordon's current projection includes...
Comments / 0