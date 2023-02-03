ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fjb.OH
3d ago

it should at least show the current veiw, looking up my house it shows 7yrs ago when someone else owned it , I don't think it should show a person sitting on their porch (especially because she has passed away 6yrs ago)

Reply(6)
19
Lenora Parton
3d ago

About two months ago I looked at a house I rented for 5 yrs & to my surprise saw two of my beloved fur kids chasing the Street View vehicle. The photo was from around 2013, made me happy to see both pups.

Reply
9
ya ok
4d ago

well, if a person really wants to see someone house is looking up their neighbor address then go to the neighbor address then you are

Reply(5)
10
