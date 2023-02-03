Read full article on original website
Michigan Daily
Michigan’s offense restricted when Kiser’s touches are limited
In the No. 12 Michigan women’s basketball team’s win Sunday against Michigan State, fifth-year wing Leigha Brown and senior guard Maddie Nolan both scored over 20 points apiece, playing crucial roles in the victory. But graduate forward Emily Kiser — usually a consistent source of production — was contained to just eight points.
Michigan Daily
Back from injury once again, Eric Ciccolini is hitting his stride
It feels a bit like Sisyphus, frankly. Every time senior forward Eric Ciccolini has recovered from an injury throughout his career with the No. 5 Michigan hockey team, he seems to get hurt once again. But despite that adversity, Ciccolini just keeps working to recover, to come back stronger than ever, to push that boulder up the hill once and for all.
Michigan Daily
Michigan overpowers rival Michigan State, 77-67, completes series sweep
EAST LANSING — Until Sunday, the No. 18 Michigan women’s basketball team had never won a game in which it trailed at halftime. Despite heading into the locker room down 40-33 against in-state rival Michigan State, the Wolverines rewrote that narrative and completed their first season series with a sweep. Coming from behind in the second half, Michigan (19-5 overall, 9-4 Big Ten) ultimately overpowered Michigan State (11-12, 3-9) en route to a statement 77-67 victory.
Michigan Daily
Nolan’s career high drives Michigan in rivalry victory
EAST LANSING — Down two guards to injury and facing an in-state rival on the road in a hostile environment, the No. 18 Michigan women’s basketball team looked in all directions for someone to pick up the slack in the guards’ absence. The answer? Senior guard Maddie...
Michigan Daily
Michigan tops Ohio State, 77-69, for back-to-back wins
Sprawled on the floor underneath the basket, sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin should’ve been out of the offensive possession. After his jumper in the lane bounced around the rim and ultimately fell to the floor, Bufkin too fell to the ground looking for a foul call. But in the absence...
Michigan Daily
Michigan upsets field to win Big Ten Match Play title
Ranked eighth out of nine teams in the field, the Michigan men’s golf team entered the Big Ten Match Play Championship with a slim chance of winning. Playing at the Hammock Beach Ocean Course in Florida, the Wolverines faced a steep uphill climb, with matches against No. 7 Penn State, No. 2 Michigan State, No. 3 Indiana and No. 1 Northwestern.
Michigan Daily
SportsMonday: Don’t get your hopes up
That little glimmer of hope you have in your chest. Those images of tournament dreams and March Madness magic dancing in front of your eyes. Is the Michigan men’s basketball team making you feel something again?. Don’t. For your own sake, I’m begging you not to believe in...
Michigan Daily
Against Michigan State, Leigha Brown steps up again on big stage
EAST LANSING — Fifth-year wing Leigha Brown always brings energy and intensity, but she hits her stride when the games mean more. And in Sunday’s matchup with Michigan State, a rivalry win was on the line. In a meaningful contest against the Spartans, Brown led the charge for...
Michigan Daily
‘A scary sight’: Hunter Dickinson delivers against Ohio State
Up just five points with 13 minutes left, junior center Hunter Dickinson caught the ball in the high post while turning to face up Ohio State center Felix Okpara — no double team in sight. Sweeping the ball low to his left hand, Dickinson dribbled left. Bumped once off of Okpara, almost to the low block. Bumped twice off of Okpara, at the rim. Dickinson layed it up and in.
Michigan Daily
Rivalry clash provides Michigan a chance to build momentum
At this point in the season, the Michigan men’s basketball team has little margin for error. After inconsistency to begin conference play, the Wolverines need to capitalize on their remaining opportunities as March creeps closer. Entering Thursday after dropping five of its last seven games, they did just that,...
Michigan Daily
Michigan dismantles Wisconsin, 7-4 through depth contributions
Fourteen minutes into the first period, Wisconsin goaltender Jared Moe slowly skated over to his bench. After freshman forward T.J. Hughes potted the No. 6 Michigan hockey team’s fifth goal of the game, Moe’s night was already over — and the Badgers’ was all but finished too.
Michigan Daily
What is the Flint Transformation Plan? U-M Flint students weigh in on potential changes
Enrollment at the University of Michigan’s Flint campus has declined 25% in the last seven years. In response to this decline, former University President Mary Sue Coleman sent a charge letter to U-M Flint Chancellor Deba Dutta on Aug. 29, 2022, calling on U-M Flint administrators to analyze the school’s business model and make major changes to boost enrollment. In response, Dutta and the U-M Flint administration have since been working to establish the Flint Strategic Transformation Plan to increase enrollment and make the campus a sustainable academic institution in a competitive higher education sector.
Michigan Daily
UMich allocates $20 million to U-M Arts Initiative for increased arts engagement on campus
The University of Michigan announced on Jan. 25 that $20 million would be allocated to the U-M Arts Initiative over the next five years. The initiative was established in 2019 by former University President Mark Schlissel and aims to promote creativity on campus and encourage public engagement with the arts.
Michigan Daily
University of Michigan researcher resigns following falsified data accusations
Dr. Chung Owyang, former University of Michigan chief of gastroenterology, resigned from his position on Jan. 2 due to allegations of falsified data involving millions of federal research dollars. The University deemed Owyang’s experiments as fraudulent and requested the retraction of five academic articles on Jan. 24. One of...
Michigan Daily
Meaningful DEI must include affordability and dignity for all grad workers
On Jan. 10, University of Michigan President Santa Ono held a talk to discuss the University’s record on and aspirations for the ideals of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Members of the Graduate Employees’ Organization were outside holding a picket to call attention to how the University has created a crisis of affordability and unsafe working conditions for graduate workers. This situation disproportionately affects graduate workers from marginalized backgrounds and is directly counter to the University’s crucial commitment to DEI. Graduate workers have been fighting for months for a contract that would hold the University accountable to that commitment and ensure affordability and dignity for all graduate workers.
Michigan Daily
Local Ann Arbor bookstore Booksweet hosts disability pride author’s night
Booksweet, a self-described “cozy community spot to browse and chat about books” located in Ann Arbor was filled with 30 people for a Local Author’s Night focused on Disability Pride on Friday. Four authors talked about their lives and their literary works: Ashwini Bhasi, Nazifa Islam, Stephanie Heit and Petra Kuppers.
Michigan Daily
Get a taste of the city during Ann Arbor’s 15th annual Restaurant Week
Ann Arbor Restaurant Week is back, serving up some of the best local eats at a discount from Feb. 5 to Feb. 10. The Main Street Area Association has commemorated Restaurant Week annually since 2009 and is kicking off its 15th year with over 20 restaurants participating and spanning the entire city, ranging from quick-service locations to sit-down eateries.
