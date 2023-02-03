On Jan. 10, University of Michigan President Santa Ono held a talk to discuss the University’s record on and aspirations for the ideals of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Members of the Graduate Employees’ Organization were outside holding a picket to call attention to how the University has created a crisis of affordability and unsafe working conditions for graduate workers. This situation disproportionately affects graduate workers from marginalized backgrounds and is directly counter to the University’s crucial commitment to DEI. Graduate workers have been fighting for months for a contract that would hold the University accountable to that commitment and ensure affordability and dignity for all graduate workers.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO