Gov. Stitt delivers State of the State address, lays out top priorities

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt delivered his fifth State of the State address, laying out his top priorities. With that, the 59th Legislative session at the Oklahoma Capitol was underway. KOCO 5 breaks down some of the big topics the governor discussed and looks at how they could fare once lawmakers start debating them.
Oklahoma lawmakers react to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s State of the State address

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers reacted to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s State of the State address. State lawmakers raised concerns over two major parts of the speech: tax cuts and transgender care. Just last week, the governor said the number one thing he wants to see out of session is tax cuts but a powerful lawmaker, the Senate’s budget chair, did not jump on board just yet.
