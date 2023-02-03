Read full article on original website
Related
Gov. Stitt delivers State of the State address, lays out top priorities
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt delivered his fifth State of the State address, laying out his top priorities. With that, the 59th Legislative session at the Oklahoma Capitol was underway. KOCO 5 breaks down some of the big topics the governor discussed and looks at how they could fare once lawmakers start debating them.
Oklahoma lawmakers react to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s State of the State address
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers reacted to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s State of the State address. State lawmakers raised concerns over two major parts of the speech: tax cuts and transgender care. Just last week, the governor said the number one thing he wants to see out of session is tax cuts but a powerful lawmaker, the Senate’s budget chair, did not jump on board just yet.
Oklahoma governor says state of the state is strongest it’s ever been
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s governor said the state of the state is the strongest it’s ever been. Gov. Kevin Stitt delivered his speech before a joint session of lawmakers at the state Capitol on Monday afternoon. His speech boasted of successes in the past four years but then he looked forward.
Governor’s plan to ban gender-affirming care drew protestors at Oklahoma Capitol
OKLAHOMA CITY — The governor’s plan to ban gender-affirming care in Oklahoma drew protestors both inside and outside of the Capitol. Protestors said they feel as though their community is under attack. The governor said it’s about protecting young people. The protestors looked at bills passed, such...
Will Oklahomans soon be able to legally bet on favorite sports team?
OKLAHOMA CITY — Will Oklahomans soon be able to legally throw down a few dollars on their favorite sports team?. A state lawmaker just filed a new bill, making Oklahomans question what is holding sports betting back in our state and what would it look like if it’s approved this year.
Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Oklahoma planning casino night, Taste of OKC fundraisers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Oklahoma is planning two separate fundraising events for late February. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
Attorneys for man on death row in Oklahoma say new evidence shows he’s innocent
OKLAHOMA CITY — Attorneys for a man set to be put to death in Oklahoma this year said new evidence shows he’s innocent. They’ve now filed an appeal on behalf of Anthony Sanchez, who was convicted of a 1996 murder. Attorneys for the inmate claim the wrong Sanchez was put behind bars for the murder of Jewell Busken.
