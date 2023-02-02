Read full article on original website
kpq.com
NCW Libraries Celebrates Black History Month
Come celebrate Black History month with NCW Libraries this February. The Library of Congress, National Archives and Records Administration, National Endowment of the Humanities, and other institutions have partnered together to further elevate and honor Black voices. Patrons are welcome to explore books, movies, music, and documentaries made by Black...
What Are These Strange Triangle Lights Over Yakima Washington?
Strange lights were spotted and filmed in the night sky over Yakima Washington last week which left people asking questions. On the night of February 1st, 2023, strange lights were spotted over Yakima Washington. Eyewitnesses describe multiple silent pulsating lights that formed patterns and changed color for more than a minute. The video was shared on YouTube and has just over one minute of footage from what he saw. Watch the full video at the bottom of this article. This is not the first time strange lights have been seen over Yakima forming a triangle formation. Almost two years ago a triangle formation was filmed disappearing near the same location.
kpq.com
Chelan County Looking At Trash Collection In Bear Prone Areas
Chelan County commissioners are discussing options for trash collection in bear prone parts of the county. Commissioner Tiffany Gering told her colleagues Monday she's been in contact with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife as well as Zippy Disposal Service in Chelan and Natural Resources about how to handle bear issues with trash collection.
KOMO News
Pacific storm to bring significant snowfall to Cascade passes Tuesday
WASHINGTON — Western Washington's mountain passes are expected to get a significant amount of fresh snow early Tuesday through Wednesday morning likely causing travel delays for drivers heading through the Cascades. The Cascade snowpack has fallen a bit behind, currently trending slightly below the seasonal norm. But this next...
kpq.com
Drought Forecast: Fingers Crossed for a Mild Wildfire Season
Despite reports of abnormally dry conditions in parts of Washington State, the drought forecast for the Wenatchee area is actually pretty good. Jeremy Wolf with the National Weather Service says snowpack levels in the Cascade Mountains are 85 to 90% of normal. "But you get further east, such as Mission...
kpq.com
Super Sharp Idea from Students to Lawmakers
Washington has a state bird, a state flower, it even has a state oyster. What it doesn't have is a state cactus. That's what a number of kids from Ellensburg's Discovery Lab pitched to Moses Lake Senator Judy Warnick after a field trip with their teacher. "And he was telling...
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Police Set For New Headquarters
The East Wenatchee Police Department could move into its new headquarters on the south part of town as early as next month. The city bought the offices at 50 Simon St. in 2021 for about $4.2 million from a private owner, who had been leasing out the space. The building...
kpq.com
Family of Wenatchee Mobile Home Fire Victim Create GoFundMe Campaign
Family members of the woman who died in a mobile home fire have created a GoFundMe campaign. On Feb. 1, 45-year-old Shanna Rice was trapped in a mobile home fire on the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee. Medical crews tried to revive her through CPR but were unsuccessful....
ifiberone.com
'What was that?' Authorities acknowledge reports of large booms heard over weekend in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - Emergency responders and media outlets received a barrage of questions about loud booms heard over the weekend in Moses Lake. On Monday, the Grant County Sheriff's Office publicly acknowledged reports about the high-decibel sounds heard on Sunday afternoon. Sheriff's officials say the booms were heard between 3...
ALERT: “Snow”-qualmie Pass Lives Up to Name This Week in WA
The mountain passes of Washington State are getting hit with more snow this week, especially one with snow at the beginning of its name. Stormy weather and snow are expected most of this week in the most traveled mountain pass in Washington State. Spring is around the corner in the Northwest but you should still be prepared if you plan on traveling over Snoqualmie Pass this week. The pass has received 4 inches of new snow over the last 3 days, and more snow is expected all week long. Currently, there are 56 inches of snow on the ground in Snoqualmie Pass with a total of 236 inches of snow so far this season according to WSDOT.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Jobless Rate Jumps, Less People Looking For Work
The latest jobs report for Wenatchee revealed a jump in unemployment and a continued shrinking labor force. Regional labor economist Don Meseck with the Washington State the Employment Security Department reported the jobless figures for December. Meseck's analysis shows a 6.1% unemployment rate for the Wenatchee Labor Market in Chelan.Douglas...
ifiberone.com
Woman dies in early Wednesday morning mobile home fire in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — A woman died in a mobile home fire early Wednesday morning in Wenatchee. Wenatchee Valley firefighters responded just after 3 a.m. Wednesday to the reported fire at a mobile home park in the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue. Wenatchee police and a Chelan County deputy, who...
yaktrinews.com
'I don't want to live like this anymore': East Selah families still fighting for access to clean water amid PFAS well contamination
EAST SELAH, Wash. — East Selah resident Brandi Hyatt has been unable to use the water in her home near the Yakima Training Center for a year due to high levels of a group of dangerous “forever chemicals” called PFAS, found in their wells. Her family has...
ifiberone.com
Woman who died in mobile home fire in Wenatchee identified
WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a Wednesday mobile home fire in Wenatchee. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris told Newsradio 560 KPQ that 45-year-old Shanna Rice died in the fire in the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue. Rice had tried to get out of the home while her significant other had carried his disabled brother to safety.
ifiberone.com
Samaritan Healthcare seeking voter approval of construction bond for new hospital
MOSES LAKE — Samaritan Healthcare commissioners have unanimously approved proceeding with a ballot proposition seeking financial support for construction of a new hospital. The board made the decision after considering research from staff as well as feedback from the community open house and other local presentations. Samaritan Healthcare is seeking voter support for a bond to help cover a portion of the construction costs for the future hospital.
kpq.com
Chelan Co. Sheriff’s Mental Health Pros Making a Difference
Chelan County is seeing remarkable success with its recently-launched program that places mental health professionals in the field with law enforcement agents. Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay says the program is designed to accomplish a number of things. "The program's goals were really to respond to people who are experiencing...
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake woman charged with selling stolen power tools online
MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake woman is accused of stealing power tools from a local store and selling them on Facebook. Brittney M. Watson, 33, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree trafficking in stolen property and third degree theft in connection to her arrest on Wednesday.
kpq.com
Fatal Collision on I-90 Near Ellensburg
A fatal collision on I-90 three miles west of Ellensburg has left three children without a parent Friday night. At around around 8:50 p.m., a 26-year-old woman from White Swan, Wash. was driving westbound I-90 with her three kids. At MP 104, the vehicle veered off the roadway to the...
kpq.com
Gov Inslee Appoints Wenatchee Area Residents To State Boards
Governor Jay Inslee is reappointing two Wenatchee area residents to boards and commissions. North Central Community of Health Acting Executive Director John Schapman will continue serving on the state Health Benefit Exchange Board. Meanwhile, Shiloh Burgess is getting reappointed to the state Recreation and Conservation Funding Board. Schapman will hold...
Chronicle
Man Accused of Trying to Kidnap Infant From Yakima Walmart
A Wapato man is in jail after a woman said he tried to take her infant son at a Yakima Walmart parking lot Thursday. Police were called to the Walmart at 1600 E. Chestnut Ave. around 12:40 p.m. after the woman said the man tried to take her 4-month-old son from her car.
