Eugena Hook
4d ago
there's signs like every 100 ft.. still think there special don't have to abide by the laws, plus leave there trash and plastic snow toys to trash our beautiful mts.not to mention emergency vehicles to get by. saw that happen last year. how'd you feel if people came your house parked partied on your lawns left trash. tire marks.RESPECT....
California witness watched pill-shaped object fly 100 feet below aircraftRoger MarshCalifornia State
Authorities Investigating Attempted Murder At A 76 Gas Station In Rancho CucamongaWestmont Community NewsRancho Cucamonga, CA
Spring Valley Lake marriage counselor helping couples keep the spark alive at May seminarThe HD PostVictorville, CA
7 Middle School Students Ill After Eating Marijuana-Laced Gummy Bears On CampusWestmont Community NewsRancho Cucamonga, CA
Apple Valley to post reduced speed limit signs in SpringThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com
CHP: Motorcyclist Killed On Highway 74 Lost Control On Curve, Hit Hillside
LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) – A 60-year-old motorcyclist killed in a crash on the Ortega (74) Highway just west of Lake Elsinore lost control of his bike at a bend in the road, plowing into a hillside, authorities said Monday. The fatality occurred about 12:15 p.m. Saturday on the eastbound...
NBC Los Angeles
Watch: Pursuit Driver Jumps Into Pickup Bed After Crash on 405 Freeway
A driver who crashed at high speed on the 405 Freeway jumped into the bed of a pickup in a frantic ending to a chase near Los Angeles International Airport. The driver was sought in connection with a shooting, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Details about the crime were not immediately available.
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
Overturned big rig blocks freeway in Orange
An overturned big rig blocked part of the 5 Freeway in Orange Monday afternoon. According to California Highway Patrol, the big rig toppled over just after 2:30 p.m., blocking the transition between eastbound lanes of State Route 22 and northbound lanes of the I-5 Freeway and State Route 57. Officers closed the entire transition for at least two hours as they waited for assistance in remove the truck from the road. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured during the incident. Drivers were advised to seek alternate routes.
1 Killed in Violent Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision
South Gate, Los Angeles County, CA: A violent crash involving four vehicles early Sunday morning left one person deceased at the scene. South Gate Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call just after 2:00 a.m. Feb. 5, for a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles with possible entrapment on State Street and Tweedy Boulevard in the city of South Gate.
paininthepass.info
55-HOUR FREEWAY LANE CLOSURES This Weekend On Interstate 10 In Ontario
ONTARTIO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Phase 1 of Interstate 10 Express Lanes is located in the southwestern portion of San Bernardino County east of Los Angeles County. The project will widen the existing I-10 freeway between the Los Angeles/San Bernardino County line and I-15, a distance of approximately 10 miles. The project includes two tolled express lanes in each direction. In addition, lanes to assist drivers getting on and off the freeway (auxiliary lanes) will be constructed in selected locations. West of Haven Avenue, a single new lane will be constructed and combined with the existing HOV lane to provide two express lanes in each direction. The HOV lane will still be available to motorists, but will increase from 2+ to 3+.
Shooting shuts down part of I-10 freeway for hours
Update 2/6/23: Authorities release new details in deadly deputy-involved shooting on I-10 near Whitewater Original Report 2/5/23 Representatives with the California Highway Patrol confirmed that a shooting closed a part of the I-10 freeway. Officials said a suspect was leading a pursuit that began in the high desert. Shots were reportedly fired, and officials said The post Shooting shuts down part of I-10 freeway for hours appeared first on KESQ.
California Police Discover Underground Gang Hideout With Shooting Range, Several Thousand Rounds of Ammo
Police in Southern California have released images of a covert underground “hiding area” they say was discovered beneath a house linked to a gang member. According to the Fontana Police Department in San Bernardino County, the secretive area also contained a section that was being used as a shooting range. It was uncovered by experts from … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
smchseagleeye.com
Atmospheric River hits the West Coast
Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
Poppy season crackdown: Lake Elsinore adding restrictions to turn away poppy bloom crowds
Lake Elsinore officials are restricting parking and blocking off the entrance to Walker Canyon to prevent huge crowds and traffic messes as California poppies start to sprout up across the hills.
Apple Valley to post reduced speed limit signs in Spring
APPLE VALLEY – Apple Valley will post reduced speed limits, this Spring, on 13 segments in town. The town’s traffic consultant conducted an engineering and traffic survey last year on 52 street segments. It was recommended that 34 segments maintain the current speed limit, 13 segments decrease the speed limit, and speed limit signs should be added to five streets.
NBC Los Angeles
Community Mourns Mother and Father Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Lynwood
Three people were killed and at least one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday in Lynwood. Many gathered at the crash site to hold a vigil and mourn the three victims. The incident began in South Gate when a police officer saw what he believed was a catalytic...
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in traffic collision in West LA with bicyclist
Actor and former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was involved in a traffic crash with a woman on a bicycle Sunday in West Los Angeles, according to police. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.Schwarzenegger was not driving fast, law enforcement sources told TMZ, which first reported the accident. The woman was not seriously hurt. Lopez said that no crime was committed and it was a simple accident.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Blaze Erupts on North Side of Mt. Rubidoux
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A brush fire erupted Thursday at the bottom of Mt. Rubidoux in Riverside, scorching less than a quarter-acre before crews got it under control. The non-injury blaze was reported about 3:20 p.m. near the Carlson Dog Park at Scott Lane and Mission Inn Avenue, on the north side of the recreational site, according to the Riverside Fire Department.
Hanford Sentinel
Going electric: California car mandate would hit mechanics hard | Race to Zero
The pungent odor of motor oil and grease wafts through the air at JR Automotive in San Francisco as Jesus Rojas lifts the hood of a 2014 Honda Civic to inspect its engine. Gasoline-powered vehicles like this one have hundreds of moving parts and other components that keep mechanics like Rojas busy. Rojas, 42, has spent much of his life refining the specialized skills needed to inspect and repair them.
Man dead after weapon assault in unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs
32-year-old Solwyn Nelson of Desert Hot Springs is dead from an assault with a deadly weapon. Riverside County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of an assault on Saturday at 12:21 a.m. off Dillon Road near Johnson Road in the unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs. When deputies arrived, they found Nelson with traumatic injuries. The post Man dead after weapon assault in unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Authorities release new details in deadly deputy-involved shooting on I-10 near Whitewater
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department released details on a deadly deputy-involved shooting Sunday on the Interstate 10 freeway near Whitewater. On Monday, authorities said the incident started with reports of a box trailer on fire at around 10:15 a.m. at Indio Avenue and Canterbury Street in Yucca Valley. When they arrived, deputies saw a The post Authorities release new details in deadly deputy-involved shooting on I-10 near Whitewater appeared first on KESQ.
California witness says ball of white light followed by helicopters flew over home
A California witness at San Jose reported watching a huge ball of white light followed by two helicopters that moved over their home at 8:50 p.m. on February 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Deputy-involved shooting in Moreno Valley
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Moreno Valley. MORENO VALLEY: Deputy Involved Shooting in the 25400 block of Filaree Ave. Please avoid the area at this time.— Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) February 6, 2023 Details remain limited as of 2:00 p.m. Monday. We'll have the latest updates The post Deputy-involved shooting in Moreno Valley appeared first on KESQ.
Pedestrian Killed on 10 Freeway
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in La Puente.
