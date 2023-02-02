Read full article on original website
Saudi Arabia's Challenge to Biden: Let's Abandon FDR's Deal With Ibn Saud | Opinion
Ibn Saud's grandchildren are themselves now willing to openly accept Israel, without preconditions.
Why has the West given billions in military aid to Ukraine, but virtually ignored Myanmar?
Two years after Myanmar’s coup on February 1 2021, the country’s large and growing resistance forces receive almost no attention outside the country. The democratic opposition, fronted by the National Unity Government (NUG), but comprising many different groups, armies, militias and individuals, has also struggled to gain awareness, even for its substantial battlefield successes. And perhaps most notably, the opposition’s pleas for weapons from the West to fight against an increasingly brutal crackdown by the military junta have gone unheeded. The difference with the West’s response to Ukraine’s war against Russia could not be more stark. While the two conflicts are not...
The Jewish Press
Biden Tells Israel: Give Money To Terrorists, NOT Terror Victims
The Biden administration condemned Israel for giving $39 million in tax revenues to the victims of terrorism instead of the terrorists. “It is morally just and important for the war against terror. There is no greater justice than using the funds for the victims of terror,” Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said of the move.
Facing Drone Strikes, Iran Warns Any U.S. Military Action Means War
"There is no doubt that Iran possesses the capability to defend its security and interests," Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations told Newsweek.
Here's why Israel, one of the toughest militaries, isn't arming Ukraine despite a global push to do so. It's got another fight in focus.
Israel has a complicated relationship with Russia, which is cozying up to Iran but letting Israel freely target Iran-linked operations in Syria.
Tucker Carlson bizarrely suggested that the US should send an armed force to 'liberate' Canada from Justin Trudeau
Fox News host Tucker Carlson compared Justin Trudeau to Fidel Castro and said he was "completely in favor of a Bay of Pigs operation" in Canada.
CIA chief told Zelenskyy in secret meeting that vital aid fueling Ukraine's fight could become harder to obtain: report
During a meeting in Kyiv, Zelenskyy asked how long US assistance would last following the GOP takeover of the House, The Washington Post reported.
Henry Kissinger's Shifting Views on Ukraine
The former U.S. secretary of state and national security advisor previously insisted Kyiv should be neutral and not join NATO.
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
Ukrainian agent accused of spying for Putin was found with stacks of foreign cash and Russian SIM cards, officials say
The lieutenant colonel used a phone to take photos of documents and send them to Russian handlers via email, Ukraine's Security Service said.
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did Ukraine Shoot Down All Of Russia’s Aircraft?
A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine shot down all of Russia’s aircraft in the air in one day. Ukraine has not claimed to have destroyed many aircraft in the past week. Videos show that Russian aircraft are still operating. Fact Check:. The U.S. is sending a Patriot air...
Zelenskyy fired 9 top officials after reports that members of his government went on vacation to Spain and France and took bribes during the war
The wave of dismissals comes amid claims of bribery among leaders and criticism levied at two officials who took holidays in Spain and France.
Iran sending warships to Brazil to challenge the US
The US is monitoring Iran's warlike announcements that it deployed two military ships to Brazil and will establish a military presence in the Panama Canal. On Tuesday, the State Department said, "Iran's navy claims are known. Iran's military ambitions in the West are monitored."
Iran Is Attacking the U.S., So Why Aren't We Striking Back? | Opinion
The United States is not quite done with war in the Middle East. In fact, coalition troops in Syria regularly fall under attack by Iranian-backed forces.
Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals
A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did A Turkish Convoy Encircle Thousands Of Russian Troops In Bakhmut?
A video shared on Facebook claims a Turkish convoy encircled thousands of Russian troops in Bakhmut, Ukraine. There is no evidence that a Turkish convoy encircled thousands of Russian troops. Turkey has provided Ukraine with military equipment, but has not sent troops to the country. Fact Check:. Turkish President Recep...
Putin’s Henchmen Threaten ‘Tens of Thousands’ of Dead U.S. Troops
Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, delivered a sermon marking Orthodox Epiphany in Moscow this week. He spoke to those who wish “to defeat Russia,” using the occasion to deliver a threat to the West: “We pray that the Lord admonish those madmen and help them to understand that any desire to destroy Russia will mean the end of the world.”Russia’s top propagandists, from former President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev to state TV host Vladimir Solovyov, have been spreading the same not-so subtle nuclear threat far and wide—and yet, Putin’s mouthpieces are now worried that the “boy...
Donald Trump Says He Trusts Putin More Than US Intelligence 'Lowlifes'
Former President Donald Trump made a controversial statement about U.S. intelligence agencies. What Happened: Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said he trusts Russian President Vladimir Putin more than the “lowlifes” who work in U.S. intelligence. "Remember in Helsinki when a 3rd rate reporter asked me, essentially,...
When will Putin give up Ukraine? Only when his inner circle forces him to stop
Almost a year on, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has lost little of its shock value. Last weekend, a targeted missile strike hollowed out a residential building in Dnipro, killing 45 citizens. Now, the UK, France and even ever-cautious Germany are talking about supplying Ukraine with western tanks – something that seemed unthinkable even a month ago as western allies remained stuck in a bureaucratic game of chicken, with none willing to be the first to send tanks.
Russia's top prosecutor criticizes mass mobilization, telling Putin to his face that more than 9,000 were illegally sent to fight in Ukraine
Igor Krasnov told Putin there were "more than 9,000 citizens who were illegally mobilized" when Russia sent conscripts into Ukraine late last year.
