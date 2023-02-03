Read full article on original website
New Walmart Distribution Center in Dallas County Brings Jobs and Opportunities with Up to $34 per Hour Pay
Man Arrested for Stealing Monkeys from Dallas Zoo
The Philly Cheesesteak and Where to Find Them in Dallas
Where to Find a Great Hot Dog in Dallas
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating Injury
North Texas traffic alerts: Jan. 30 - Feb. 5
From Fort Worth to Irving and Arlington to Sanger, construction crews will be out working on North Texas roads this week. Some highways will even be closed entirely for stretches overnight.
North Texas firefighters create cute and cuddly off-duty side job
DENTON COUNTY, Texas — A lot of kids idolize firemen. But Lewisville firefighters Mark Casteel and Dustin Jeter say it’s what they do off duty that really gets people’s attention. “You catch a lot of those head turn, like, ‘really,’ [looks]” said Jeter. Whenever...
Small North Texas business owner says $40,000 worth of inventory is missing because of shipping mistake
IRVING, Texas — Jay Donaldson’s Ring doorbell clearly captured a December delivery that was months in the making. There’s one problem: Only half of his long-awaited order arrived. Donaldson owns Don Piece Collection watches. A self-proclaimed watch connoisseur, he started his business six years ago. He designs...
City Of Frisco Tries To Reduce Concerns From Residents
As previously reported by Local Profile, Frisco’s plan for a new Universal theme park stirred concerns among its residents. Following a town-hall-style meeting held on Jan. 11 at Trent Middle School after the announcement, on Saturday the Frisco Chamber of Commerce organized a meeting to address the concerns raised by residents.
North Texas families anxiously await to hear from loved ones missing in Turkey and Syria after deadly earthquake
DALLAS — The death toll following a 7.8 magnitude in Turkey and Syria has climbed to nearly 4,000. Rescuers are hoping to survivors as they continue to dig through flattened buildings. Some North Texas families are desperately waiting to hear from loved ones. “We are shocked, we can’t imagine,’’...
WFAA
Get ready for rain, DFW: Here's when, where and how much
DALLAS — The main headline this week is the high chance for widespread showers and isolated storms this week. En español: Prepárese para la lluvia. Aquí está cuándo, dónde y cuánto. Quick Facts:. Widespread showers and isolated storms Tuesday & Wednesday. Severe...
Southeast Dallas homes offer relative affordability despite higher mortgage rates
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The doubling of mortgage rates over the past year and the run-up of home prices amid the pandemic is a knockout combination for first-time and lower-income house-shoppers seeking an affordable home in the suburbs around Dallas-Fort Worth.
Open grocery stores hard to find, residents reluctantly hit the icy streets in some communities across North Texas
DALLAS — Two days into the winter storm, and some daring drivers continued slipping and sliding their way across parts of North Texas. “It’s all ice, all on the roads. Everywhere,” said Thomas Lopez as he helped some drivers who got stuck in a parking lot. Emergency...
WFAA
DFW weather: One more freeze tonight
More clouds moving in. Areas of fog develop after midnight. Freezing fog possible.
Shoppers upset about new paid parking spots at Fort Worth's University Park Center
FORT WORTH, Texas — The next time you visit University Park Village shopping center in Fort Worth, you’ll notice a change: Paid parking spaces have moved in. The shopping center has rolled out paid parking, known as Up Front Plus Parking spots, in its parking lot along South University Drive. While most of the lot remains free, nine of the parking spaces spread throughout the lot have begun an hourly charge.
progressivegrocer.com
H-E-B Reveals Details on Long-Awaited Store in DFW Metroplex
After months of planning, Texas-based H-E-B has officially started construction on its Mansfield H-E-B store that is scheduled to open in spring 2024. H-E-B Mansfield joins H-E-B Alliance in Fort Worth, which is also under construction and set to open in spring 2024, as the first locations for the company’s flagship format stores in Tarrant County. H-E-B also operates a Central Market location in Fort Worth.
WFAA
North Texas food news: H-E-B breaks ground in Mansfield, Eatzi's to open at DFW Airport
The Mansfield store, set to open in Summer 2024, is the second fort Tarrant County. The Eazti's store at the airport will be in Terminal D.
Frisco residents and Universal meet Saturday to discuss proposed project
FRISCO, Texas — With every passing week we're learning more and more about the proposed Universal theme park project in Frisco. On Saturday, the Frisco Chamber of Commerce helped organize a meet and greet where residents can better understand their new possible Universal neighbors. "It's really about educating the...
Dallas-Fort Worth will be the nation’s top buyer’s market for homes this year, forecast says
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Dallas-Fort Worth will be the top buyer’s market in the nation by year-end 2023 due primarily to a surge of homes for sale, according to a new forecast.
As the winter storm melts away, North Texans prepare to return to work and school
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The winter storm is melting away and that means a lot of North Texans will be heading back to work and school in the morning. But state transportation officials warn not to get overconfident just because you don't see ice on the roads. Thursday we got above freezing and road crews were able to clear most major thoroughfares and traffic is moving well in Dallas. But Thursday night, we dip below freezing and with a lot more traffic even a little sliding could lead to a big pileup. Eddie Bush is filling up so he can head back to work tomorrow. The...
160 crashes in 8 hours: Drivers hit Dallas roads after black ice re-freeze
DALLAS — The ice storm wasn't done with us yet. While temperatures rose above freezing Thursday afternoon, improving road conditions, the melted precipitation simply froze over again Friday morning, causing widespread traffic problems across North Texas. In fact, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials told WFAA that Friday morning was the worst...
fox4news.com
Plane crashes at Denton Enterprise Airport
DENTON, Texas - Crews responded to a single-engine airplane crash at Denton Enterprise Airport Sunday. The Denton Fire Department tweeted about the crash. The pilot, who was the only person in the plane at the time of the crash, was not injured. No further details have been released at this...
El Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar moving out of Frisco, plans McKinney location
El Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar closed its Frisco location in Deccember. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) El Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar shut its doors in Frisco in late December and plans to open in McKinney later this year, co-owner Rick Na said. The Mexican restaurant, previously located at...
