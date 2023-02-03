ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sacramento

Ghost gun use in U.S. crimes rose over 1,000% since 2017, report says

By Cara Tabachnick
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tdM7D_0karX70500

The use of ghost guns — homemade firearms that can be built from parts bought online or with 3D printers — in U.S. crimes has risen more than 1,000% since 2017, the Department of Justice said in a federal report released Wednesday. The findings are based on tracing data collected by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and present the most comprehensive data in two decades on crime and guns in the U.S.

The collected information provides intelligence into previously unknown patterns in the use of guns and crime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=324WUx_0karX70500
New York City Mayor Eric Adams displays dozens of ghost guns recovered by the NYPD. May 2022. CBS New York

While there's no data on how many ghost gun parts are sold, or how many ghost guns exist, the dramatic rise in the use of these privately-made guns in crime provides some insight into the explosive number of such guns in the hands of the American public.

Police-submitted requests to the ATF to trace ghost guns jumped from 1,629 in 2017, to 19,273 in 2021, the report said, while cautioning that this data is most likely grossly underreported.

In total, police submitted 1,922,5771 crime guns to ATF for tracing between 2017 and 2021. Chicago topped the list of cities in which most crime guns were recovered.

This is just the tip of the iceberg, Benjamin Hayes, former ATF special agent and branch manager at the ATF National Tracing Center, told CBS News.

"We continue to produce so many firearms, and they are just pouring into the public domain. The abundance of these firearms and the myriad of environments in which they reside, make it easy for someone with criminal intent to obtain a gun," he said.

Under new federal rules regulating ghost guns , implemented in August, commercial manufacturers of ghost gun assembly kits are required to include serial numbers. Sellers need to be federally licensed, run background checks before selling a homemade gun kit, and keep records of the purchases for as long as they are in business.

Vice President Kamala Harris, a former prosecutor, noted that ghost guns pose "an especially grave threat to the safety of our communities" because of how easy they are to obtain and how difficult they are to trace, in remarks at the White House in April announcing the regulations.

Ghost guns are just one of the troubling indicators in which the collected information provided insights into previously unidentified patterns in the use of guns and crime.

The data also shows that, often, guns used in crimes have been bought relatively recently. During the five-year reporting period, nearly 25% of the guns traced by ATF after being recovered from crimes had been purchased within the past year, and 46% within three years or less, the report said.

It's a metric known as "time to crime" — "the length of time between the date of a firearm's last known purchase (often to the first retail purchaser or, when additional transfer information is available to the last known purchaser) to the date of its recovery by law enforcement as a crime gun," the report explains.

Richmond, Detroit, and Colombia, South Carolina, were among the cities with shorter average "time to crime" statistics in the report, while New York, Baltimore, and San Jose were among those with longer average "time to crime" statistics, indicating a common pattern, said Daniel Webster, professor and director at the Center for Gun Violence Prevention and Policy at John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

"All states with the longest 'time to crime' have the strongest gun laws, and generally speaking, the shortest 'time to crime' have weakest gun laws," said Webster.

Most of the "crime guns" traced by ATF were found less than 10 miles from the last known purchaser's home — even though almost 60% of those guns were used by somebody else in the crime.

More than 90% of crime guns were brought by males, with the biggest age group between 21 and 25 years old, the report said.

These are notable rises in the data not seen in previous years, said Webster, correlating to the massive increase in gun sales since the start of the pandemic.

An estimated 7.5 million Americans became new gun owners from Jan. 1, 2019, to April 26, 2021, according to the 2021 National Firearms Survey.

For the first time in two decades, the report named the manufacturers whose guns had been used in crimes. Glock manufactured 20% of the pistols used in crimes, the ATF report said, and the most common type of gun used in a crime was a 9mm pistol.

ATF used to name dealers who had sold many of the crime guns until the 2003 Tiahrt Amendment to the Justice Department appropriations bill ended that practice.

Providing dealer information alongside gun manufacturer data would be helpful to control the flow of guns used in crimes, Webster said.

"There are profits to be made," said Webster. "Some notable number of dealers expand the marketplace systemically and routinely, and this is one of the big reasons we have increased gun violence."

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Sacramento

California bicyclist struck by Lexus and then fatally stabbed by driver

A driver was arrested for allegedly running into a bicyclist and then fatally stabbing him on a Southern California roadway, authorities said. Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, of Long Beach was taken into custody Wednesday on suspicion of murder for the attack Wednesday in Dana Point."When deputies arrived, Smith was being detained by bystanders" before he was arrested, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said in a  news release.He remained jailed without bail on Thursday. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.Michael John Mammone, 58, was in a bike lane on the Pacific Coast Highway...
DANA POINT, CA
CBS Sacramento

Central California massacre: 2 suspects arrested in shooting that killed 6

VISALIA -- Two gang members suspected in the massacre of six people last month in central California were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, the Tulare County sheriff said.Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Noah David Beard, 25, was taken into custody without incident and Angel "Nanu" Uriarte, 35, was wounded in the shootout with federal agents and was undergoing surgery.The suspects and members of the victims' family have a long history of gang violence but the motive for the shooting "is not exactly clear," Boudreaux said at a news conference at the sheriff's headquarters in Visalia.The Tulare County District Attorney's...
VISALIA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Appeals court ruling on domestic violence gun law draws concerns

SACRAMENTO — There's been a fundamental shift in the approach to domestic violence cases after a Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled it's now legal for domestic abusers to own a gun.To be clear, the court's decision only applies to Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. It does not impact the laws on the books in California, but there is fear the fallout doesn't stop with those three states.Groups that help advocate for domestic violence survivors fear that the ruling set a precedent. They say it isn't just dangerous but is a deadly combination."I am very deeply, deeply concerned about a ruling...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

"California has been mean to Black people": State reparations task force inches closer to final report

SACRAMENTO – The countdown is on as the state's reparations task force examines the harms of slavery and systemic racism. A final report is due by July.It is undoubtedly a touchy subject. "California has been mean to Black people," said Dr. Amos C. Brown, lead pastor of Third Baptist Church. Dr. Brown is one of nine members on the committee. His hope is the nation acknowledges the past."That this nation ultimately — before us immediately— that as a state and a city would make amends and correct the wrongs that were perpetrated against Black people," he said. Seeing eye-to-eye has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Here are the states Americans are moving to — and why

The pandemic sparked a restlessness in American life, with many families opting to move in search of more space or a lower cost of living. That trend continued in 2022, with hundreds of thousands of people uprooting their lives and moving to new states. But some regions are benefitting from an influx of new residents — a trend that can help those areas grow their economies and expand their tax bases — while others are witnessing a net loss of residents. About 25 U.S. states saw more people move within their boundaries last year, while about 25 states lost residents or...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Sacramento

Man in San Francisco synagogue fires "possible blanks"

Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting inside a synagogue during which the unidentified suspect may have fired blanks rather than live rounds Wednesday night in what a synagogue official called an attempt to terrorize Jewish people. The synagogue didn't report the incident until Thursday morning. No injuries or property damage were reported. Officers responded to a report of threats at the synagogue around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement early Friday. The person who made the report described an incident around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday in which an unknown man entered the building...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

California crews deployed to Turkey to assist with search and rescue efforts

SACRAMENTO — There is a race to rescue the hundreds still believed to be trapped in the rubble from the devastating earthquake in Turkey.The Urban Search and Rescue Team out of Los Angeles County is considered the "best of the best." They have a long history of finding survivors days after a disaster.As for crews in Sacramento? They say they're just waiting for the call.A team of 81 was sent on an ominous mission that gets more critical with each passing hour."This team is highly skilled and elite in urban search and rescue, and especially trained to assist in rescue...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
131K+
Followers
22K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy