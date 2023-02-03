ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WSAZ

Man sentenced to nearly 20 years for federal drug crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Nicholas County, West Virginia, was sentenced Monday to nearly 20 years in prison for a federal drug crime, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Investigators say Lester Taylor Barnhouse, 43, of Craigsville, was sentenced to 19 years and seven months, to be...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Woman receives double prison sentence for meth charge

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Richwood woman has been sentenced to prison on charges relating to intended delivery of methamphetamine. As reported by the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Fayette County, on January 22, 2023, a vehicle in which Gillion was the passenger was pulled over on Route 19 in Oak Hill, Fayette County.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Murder of Charleston police officer sparks bill for harsher sentences

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two years after the murder of a Charleston police officer, a bill in her honor puts harsher penalties on those who cause the death of an officer. The bill was discussed at the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday. After powerful testimony from the police officer's mother, senators unanimously voted to bring the bill to the Senate floor.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man sentenced in Mason County death investigation

POINT PLEASANT , W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man convicted of killing a man and attempting to hide the body in the bed of a truck was sentenced to prison. Anthony Yester, of Leon, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and concealment of a deceased human body in Nov. 2022. The...
MASON COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

National motorcycle gang leader sentenced to jail after helping bring drugs to West Virginia

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina-based national motorcycle gang leader who authorities say often used violence was sentenced to 75 years in prison for drug trafficking, money laundering and other crimes. Christopher Lamar Baker was sentenced in Wilmington by U.S. District Judge Richard Myers on Thursday, more than four months after a jury convicted […]
WILMINGTON, NC
WOWK 13 News

Information wanted for man who allegedly used stolen credit card in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly used a stolen credit card at places in Charleston and South Charleston. They say if you know the individual’s name or any information on his whereabouts to contact the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480. You can […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Two men arrested in West Virginia drug bust

MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, two men are now behind bars after a drug bust in the county Friday. Deputies say that Elijah E. Hall of Williamson and Kyree D. Prather of Cincinnati, OH were arrested by Sheriff Joe Smith and Deputies in Goodman Hollow on several charges.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man arrested after armed robbery

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - One man has been arrested after an armed robbery Saturday night, according to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman. Davonta Edward Mitchell, 30, of Paducah, Kentucky was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, kidnapping, grand theft auto, and theft. Officers responded to a call at a...
PADUCAH, KY
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Neighbors concerned about bridge in Wayne County

Homeland Security partnership aims to put Marshall students into state jobs. A new partnership between the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Marshall University is aiming to put students into jobs at the state level. Updated: 1 hour ago. Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder has announced his resignation immediately...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man shot by police after allegedly threatening EMS with gun

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was shot by officers in Huntington Sunday morning after allegedly threatening Cabell County EMS crews with a handgun, according to the Huntington Police Department. Officers say, Luis Gonzalez, 47, will be charged with multiple felony counts of wanton endangerment after allegedly threatening EMS crews...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Boone County man arrested on active warrant

SETH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Boone County man has been arrested due to an active warrant for prior charges. The Boone County Sheriff’s Department reports that on Thursday, January 19, 2023, Deputies with the department were conducting road patrols in the Seth area of Boone. During these patrols,...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
mountaincitizen.com

Two arrested in Mingo County for drug trafficking

GOODMAN — Elijah E. Hall of Williamson and Kyree D. Prather of Cincinnati were arrested by Sheriff Joe Smith and Mingo County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) deputies Friday in Goodman Hollow just outside Williamson city limits. Hall was arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver (methamphetamine), possession...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man indicted for Kanawha County kidnapping, assault

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Winfield man accused of allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman in Kanawha County has been indicted in Kanawha County Circuit Court. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Brian Sanders, 42, of Winfield, was indicted on charges of kidnapping, malicious wounding, attempted strangulation, second offense domestic battery and […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WDTN

Ringleader in federal drug trafficking case pleads guilty in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of eleven defendants and the ringleader in a federal drug distribution case, believed to be the “largest single fentanyl seizure in the Southern District of Ohio,” pleaded guilty in a courtroom Friday, according to U.S. District Attorney Kenneth Parker. Isabel Odir Castellanos, from Los Angeles, was first arrested in June […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSAZ

Huntington Police Chief resigns

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder has resigned, effective immediately, Mayor Steve Williams announced Monday, Feb. 6. “Mr. Colder indicated that he was resigning due to family matters,” Williams said. “Out of respect to him and his family, I will have no further comment.”. Williams...
HUNTINGTON, WV

