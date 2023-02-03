Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
Man sentenced to nearly 20 years for federal drug crime
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Nicholas County, West Virginia, was sentenced Monday to nearly 20 years in prison for a federal drug crime, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Investigators say Lester Taylor Barnhouse, 43, of Craigsville, was sentenced to 19 years and seven months, to be...
lootpress.com
Woman receives double prison sentence for meth charge
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Richwood woman has been sentenced to prison on charges relating to intended delivery of methamphetamine. As reported by the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Fayette County, on January 22, 2023, a vehicle in which Gillion was the passenger was pulled over on Route 19 in Oak Hill, Fayette County.
wchstv.com
Murder of Charleston police officer sparks bill for harsher sentences
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two years after the murder of a Charleston police officer, a bill in her honor puts harsher penalties on those who cause the death of an officer. The bill was discussed at the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday. After powerful testimony from the police officer's mother, senators unanimously voted to bring the bill to the Senate floor.
WSAZ
Man sentenced in Mason County death investigation
POINT PLEASANT , W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man convicted of killing a man and attempting to hide the body in the bed of a truck was sentenced to prison. Anthony Yester, of Leon, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and concealment of a deceased human body in Nov. 2022. The...
lootpress.com
Nicholas County Man Sentenced to More than 19 Years in Prison for Federal Drug Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Lester Taylor Barnhouse, 43, of Craigsville, was sentenced today to 19 years and seven months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made...
West Virginia man arrested for hitting victims with pipe, holding them hostage
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Mingo County man was arrested for allegedly hitting people with a metal pipe and using the weapon to hold his victims hostage. According to the criminal complaint, Nathan A. Jewell, 28, of Matewan, was in an argument with several individuals inside his home. He allegedly got violent and hit […]
2 arrested in Kanawha County, West Virginia, after stolen handgun, loaded shotgun found in vehicle
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two men were arrested in St. Albans on Monday for having a stolen handgun and a loaded shotgun in a vehicle. A criminal complaint says that police stopped a vehicle on MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans on Monday just before 4 p.m. It says the registration did not match the […]
National motorcycle gang leader sentenced to jail after helping bring drugs to West Virginia
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina-based national motorcycle gang leader who authorities say often used violence was sentenced to 75 years in prison for drug trafficking, money laundering and other crimes. Christopher Lamar Baker was sentenced in Wilmington by U.S. District Judge Richard Myers on Thursday, more than four months after a jury convicted […]
Information wanted for man who allegedly used stolen credit card in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly used a stolen credit card at places in Charleston and South Charleston. They say if you know the individual’s name or any information on his whereabouts to contact the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480. You can […]
Two men arrested in West Virginia drug bust
MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, two men are now behind bars after a drug bust in the county Friday. Deputies say that Elijah E. Hall of Williamson and Kyree D. Prather of Cincinnati, OH were arrested by Sheriff Joe Smith and Deputies in Goodman Hollow on several charges.
WSAZ
Man arrested after armed robbery
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - One man has been arrested after an armed robbery Saturday night, according to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman. Davonta Edward Mitchell, 30, of Paducah, Kentucky was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, kidnapping, grand theft auto, and theft. Officers responded to a call at a...
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Neighbors concerned about bridge in Wayne County
Homeland Security partnership aims to put Marshall students into state jobs. A new partnership between the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Marshall University is aiming to put students into jobs at the state level. Updated: 1 hour ago. Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder has announced his resignation immediately...
WSAZ
Man shot by police after allegedly threatening EMS with gun
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was shot by officers in Huntington Sunday morning after allegedly threatening Cabell County EMS crews with a handgun, according to the Huntington Police Department. Officers say, Luis Gonzalez, 47, will be charged with multiple felony counts of wanton endangerment after allegedly threatening EMS crews...
Man shot by West Virginia police after EMS workers threatened
Huntington Police officers shot a man who they say was threatening EMS workers with a gun on Sunday morning.
Boone County man arrested on active warrant
SETH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Boone County man has been arrested due to an active warrant for prior charges. The Boone County Sheriff’s Department reports that on Thursday, January 19, 2023, Deputies with the department were conducting road patrols in the Seth area of Boone. During these patrols,...
mountaincitizen.com
Two arrested in Mingo County for drug trafficking
GOODMAN — Elijah E. Hall of Williamson and Kyree D. Prather of Cincinnati were arrested by Sheriff Joe Smith and Mingo County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) deputies Friday in Goodman Hollow just outside Williamson city limits. Hall was arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver (methamphetamine), possession...
West Virginia man indicted for Kanawha County kidnapping, assault
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Winfield man accused of allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman in Kanawha County has been indicted in Kanawha County Circuit Court. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Brian Sanders, 42, of Winfield, was indicted on charges of kidnapping, malicious wounding, attempted strangulation, second offense domestic battery and […]
Ringleader in federal drug trafficking case pleads guilty in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of eleven defendants and the ringleader in a federal drug distribution case, believed to be the “largest single fentanyl seizure in the Southern District of Ohio,” pleaded guilty in a courtroom Friday, according to U.S. District Attorney Kenneth Parker. Isabel Odir Castellanos, from Los Angeles, was first arrested in June […]
Raleigh County Woman Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Athena Grizzle, 37, of Beckley, was sentenced to eight months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing a quantity of heroin. According to court documents and statements made in court, on October 15, 2020, Grizzle sold a quantity of...
WSAZ
Huntington Police Chief resigns
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder has resigned, effective immediately, Mayor Steve Williams announced Monday, Feb. 6. “Mr. Colder indicated that he was resigning due to family matters,” Williams said. “Out of respect to him and his family, I will have no further comment.”. Williams...
Comments / 1