ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson star’s injured body parts get NIL deal

By Michael Dixon
The Comeback
The Comeback
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41nFsQ_0karWQlI00

Clemson basketball star Brevin Galloway revealed in January that he had sustained a highly unfortunate injury , stating that two body parts — as well as the container that carries them — had “exploded” after lifting. He shared this update after surgery, where the “exploded” parts had been “reduced to their normal size.”

Galloway seemed to have a good sense of humor about everything in the aftermath of the incident and is now turning it into financial gain — in a manner of speaking. Shinesty, an underwear brand, announced in a release on Thursday that Galloway had signed a Name, Image, Likness (or NIL) deal with Galloway’s testicles.

“Irreverent clothing brand Shinesty, a leading men’s underwear company, announced they have signed an NIL deal with Clemson basketball player Brevin Galloway. Well, sort of. They signed a deal with his balls. Galloway rose to viral fame after sustaining an injury he described as, ‘my balls exploding.’ He is recovering after undergoing surgery for what’s technically called testicular torsion. ‘The doctor said it was because I was most likely wearing loose boxers,’ he said. The words ‘loose boxers’ triggered the folks at Shinesty. ‘When we heard about Brevin’s nightmarish outcome, we knew we had just the solution so this never happens to him again,’ said Shinesty’s creative director Ben Lauderdale. Enter Ball Hammock® pouch underwear, the perfect match for Galloway’s…basketballs.”

Galloway has not played since the explosion. Clemson has gone 1-1 in his absence, defeating Florida State and losing to Boston College. The Tigers are 18-5 overall and ranked No. 20 in the country. Their 10-2 mark in the ACC has them sitting atop the conference standings.

If Galloway returns to the floor and leads Clemson to a deep tournament run, his senior season really will be a complete package.

[ Shinesty.com ]

The post Clemson star’s injured body parts get NIL deal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tigernet.com

Key in-state target Blake Franks delaying decision date between Gamecocks and Tigers

One of the state's top offensive line targets won't be making his college decision this week. Greenville High OG Blake Franks originally planned to announce his college choice on February 7th, his mother’s birthday. But the recruiting game has become more complicated for Franks as he weighs his decision between Clemson and South Carolina, and Sunday night, he said he’s not certain he can even render a decision this month.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Clemson announces new executive senior associate athletic director/chief marketing officer

CLEMSON — Clemson Director of Athletics Graham Neff announced that Kosha Irby (ko-SHAY ER-bee) has been named Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director/ Chief Marketing Officer. Irby brings over two decades of experience to Clemson, including his most recent three-year stint as Chief Marketing Officer of Professional Bull Riders (PBR). Beginning Feb. 6, 2023, Irby will oversee all external units for the department, which presently manages all public-interfacing areas of the Clemson Athletics brand.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Has Honest Assessment Of Clemson's Fan Base

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney feels the Tigers' fan base has lost perspective after years of college football success. After missing the College Football Playoff in each of the last two seasons, fans are starting to get impatient with Swinney and the Tigers. "When we won the ACC championship in ...
CLEMSON, SC
The Comeback

Ryan Day reacts to major blown Peach Bowl call

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes appeared poised for an epic, dominating win over the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. That was before a targeting call on Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. got overturned late in the fourth quarter. Though it wasn’t the sole reason for the collapse, it played a major role as Read more... The post Ryan Day reacts to major blown Peach Bowl call appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
spartanburgsportsradio.com

Broome Falls to Carolina Academy

Everyone loves a good sports cliche, right? Well, a common one that is heard in high school sports is “Non-region prepares you for your region schedule.” Not to further cement myself as Captain Obvious, but that is one reason why you see every coach decide to take a different approach to who they schedule in their non-region games. Some believe that if you play the best from in state and out as well as teams in classifications above you, that their squads will be better battle-hardened to face the best teams in their region. Others believe that building confidence and getting good reps in against smaller opponents as they get closer to the start of “the real season” is the key to success.
SPARTANBURG, SC
constructiondive.com

Messer expands to South Carolina, opens 11th regional office

Cincinnati-based Messer Construction Co. is expanding into South Carolina with the opening of its 11th regional office, the company announced on Feb. 1. The office is located in downtown Greenville and also serves Spartanburg and Anderson, as well as surrounding counties. The Top 100 contractor had overall revenue of $1.35...
GREENVILLE, SC
foodmanufacturing.com

Beverage Maker Plans $130M South Carolina Facility

BESSEMER, Ala. — Milo's Tea Company, a 76-year-old Alabama-based national beverage company, announced it will invest over $130 million initially to build a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. In the beginning, this new facility will bring more than 100 jobs to the area. This...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

3 hurt, 1 killed in head-on crash in Greenville

Country music star Darius Rucker will be preforming at a charity concert in Anderson. An Upstate luxury brand company is heading to New York Fashion Week. Big Dave Eats has you covered on tasty places to enjoy for the Super Bowl. Vehicle fire on I-85 in Gaffney. Updated: 7 hours...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Crash kills 1 in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Friday night following a crash in Westminster. The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the crash was reported around 9:33 p.m. near the intersection of Berry Farm Road and Cleveland Pike Road. The victim was taken to the Greenville Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:52 […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
furman.edu

Furman political science professor explains what a Nikki Haley presidential campaign could look like

Former Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley has signaled her intention to run for president in 2024 with an official announcement set for Feb. 15. WYFF News 4 spoke to Furman University’s Danielle Vinson, a professor of politics and international affairs, about Haley’s early entry into the fray. She said the downside is it sets up Haley for earlier scrutiny, but the upside is it could give her the ability to consolidate the field on the moderate side of the party.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Chick-fil-A offers free chicken sandwiches for Valentine’s Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A popular chicken chain is offering guests a free sandwich to celebrate the day of love... Starting next Monday, Chick-fil-A says their Upstate South Carolina and Asheville-area restaurants will offer guests a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Entrée through the Chick-fil-A app. The restaurant says...
ASHEVILLE, NC
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

CHS senior killed in 2-car collision

A Clinton High School senior and member of the Red Devils football team was killed in a two-car vehicle accident on East Jerry Road in Laurens just after midnight Saturday morning. Taylor Tisdale, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol,...
LAURENS, SC
The Comeback

The Comeback

62K+
Followers
1K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy