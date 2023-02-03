ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joel Embiid, NBA Twitter react to Sixers star James Harden's All-Star snub

 6 days ago
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers will be represented at the 2023 All-Star game in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19: Joel Embiid was named to his sixth straight All-Star game as a reserve. He probably should have been selected as a starter, but as long as he gets in, that’s all that truly matters.

However, James Harden was left off the 2023 All-Star game roster. The Beard, despite averaging 21.4 points, 11 assists and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 39.4% from deep, was left off the roster. It ended Harden’s streak of 10 straight years of being named an All-Star. The last time he missed the midseason showcase was in 2012 when he was a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The All-Star reserves from the Eastern Conference were Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle, DeMar DeRozan, Jrue Holiday and Tyrese Haliburton. DeRozan and Holiday are the two drawing some heat for being selected over Harden.

Embiid and the rest of NBA Twitter were set ablaze after Harden’s snub as they reacted in shock:

