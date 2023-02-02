An apartment building in Moscow was damaged by fire on Sunday night. City of Moscow Volunteer Firefighters were called to the blaze on North Washington Street around 5:30. Crews contained the fire to a first-floor apartment in the two-story four-unit building. The cause of the blaze is under investigation by the city’s fire marshal who believes the fire started in a bedroom area. No one was hurt. There were three people inside the apartment when the fire started. The unit sustained heavy damage. Volunteers kept the blaze from damaging the other units. The residents displaced by the fire are being assisted by the Red Cross.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO