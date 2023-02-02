Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Related
pullmanradio.com
WSU Hosts Symphonic Band and Symphonic Wind Ensemble Wednesday Night
Tomorrow night at Washington State University, the WSU Symphonic Band and Symphonic Wind Ensemble will be performing from 7:30-9 at Bryan Hall on campus. Flutist Sophia Tegart will be performing as a featured artist and special guest Isabella Morill as a visiting composer. The event is free to the public.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow Hosts Annual Polar Walk for Elementary Students
Tomorrow, February 8, Safe Routes to School Will hold its annual “Polar Walk” in Moscow. For your specific walk time, check with your school. West Park Elementary students will meet at the University of Idaho Rec Center. Russell Elementary Students will meet at East City Park. McDonald Elementary Students will meet at the Eggan Youth Center. Saint Mary’s students will meet at Saint Mary’s church parking lot. Palouse Prairie Students will meet at Indian Hills Park. All Walking Buses will depart 15-20 minutes before their school’s designated start time to ensure on-time arrival.
pullmanradio.com
Palouse Cult Film Revival Set to Return to Moscow Starting February 8
The 4th annual Palouse Cult Film Revival is returning to Moscow on February 8th, 15th, 22nd, & 24th. Films start at 7:30 at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Center. The Program is presented by the Best Western Plus University Inn with a lineup of the movies Little Shop of Horrors on 2/8, Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion on 2/15, Mars Attacks! on 2/22, and The Room on 2/24.
pullmanradio.com
New UPS Drop Off Location In Pullman Provides Saturday Service
There is a new location in Pullman where you can drop off packages for UPS. Palouse Brand has opened a UPS Access Point at the front office of their warehouse at 1120 SE Latah Street cross from the old Sun Rental. The UPS package drop-off is available from 9:00 to 5:30 Monday through Friday and from 11:00 to 3:00 on Saturday. Packages must already have a UPS shipping label. Packages that are dropped off before 2:30 will be shipped that day.
pullmanradio.com
Young Child Playing With A Lighter Started Sunday Night’s Apartment Fire In Moscow
A child playing with a lighter caused Sunday night’s apartment building fire in Moscow. The City of Moscow Fire Marshal has determined that the blaze was started by a young child who lit a mattress on fire. The Moscow Volunteer Fire Department is working with the family to help educate the child about fire safety.
pullmanradio.com
Main Entrance To PRH Back Open
The main entrance to Pullman Regional Hospital is back open. The entrance was closed in late December to fix the damage caused when a sprinkler pipe burst during the frigid cold late last year. Diane’s Gift Garden in the hospital is celebrating the front door repairs by hosting a 25% off sale this week.
pullmanradio.com
20 Year Old UI Student Arrested For Allegedly Leading Moscow PD On Car Chase
A 20-year-old University of Idaho student has been arrested for allegedly leading Moscow Police on a weekend car chase. The incident began early Saturday morning around 3:00 when Pullman Police radioed ahead to Moscow Officers about a suspected drunk driver heading into town. According to court documents, a Moscow Officer saw the vehicle speeding into town on Pullman Road. The driver allegedly failed to pull over and led law enforcement on a car chase in and around East Moscow. The chase went through the Palouse Mall parking lot when the driver reportedly reached speeds of nearly 60 MPH. The pursuit ended at the state line when the driver was seen heading back into Washington at nearly 100 MPH.
pullmanradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Higher Elevations Of Latah County
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the higher elevations of Latah County. The advisory runs from 1:00 this afternoon until 10:00 Wednesday morning. The forecast is calling for up to 10 inches of snow and wind gusts as high as 50 MPH above 3,500 feet.
pullmanradio.com
Fire Damages Moscow Apartment Building
An apartment building in Moscow was damaged by fire on Sunday night. City of Moscow Volunteer Firefighters were called to the blaze on North Washington Street around 5:30. Crews contained the fire to a first-floor apartment in the two-story four-unit building. The cause of the blaze is under investigation by the city’s fire marshal who believes the fire started in a bedroom area. No one was hurt. There were three people inside the apartment when the fire started. The unit sustained heavy damage. Volunteers kept the blaze from damaging the other units. The residents displaced by the fire are being assisted by the Red Cross.
pullmanradio.com
Shop Building Destroyed By Fire Near Potlatch
A shop building near Potlatch was destroyed by fire on Saturday afternoon. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office reports that Potlatch Volunteer Firefighters were called to the blaze on Cora Road Northwest of town around 3:45. The shop was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived. There’s no word on what sparked the fire. No one was hurt. Volunteer Firefighters from Palouse were called in to assist. Crews were on scene until about 8:00 Saturday night.
Comments / 0