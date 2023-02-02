ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

pullmanradio.com

Grand Opening For New Colfax Coffee Shop SHOTZ Monday Morning

A new coffee shop in Colfax will be celebrating its grand opening on Monday morning. The Whitman County Gazette reports that SHOTZ will have a grand opening ribbon-cutting celebration with the Colfax Chamber of Commerce at 11:00. SHOTZ is at the old Taco Time at 638 North Main Street. The coffee shop will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
COLFAX, WA
Homeless Man Arrested With Thousands Of Dollars In Stolen Goods From Local Walmarts Pleads Guilty

The 59 year old homeless man arrested for stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from the local Walmarts has pleaded guilty. Timothy Redmond pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possession of stolen property in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. Redmond was arrested by the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office in June. A deputy pulled over Redmond near Pullman and found him with nearly 2,000 dollars in stolen merchandise from both the Pullman and Moscow Walmarts.
35 Year Old Pullman Woman Pleads Guilty In Armed Robbery & Stolen Vehicle Cases

The 35-year-old Pullman woman accused of taking part in an armed robbery and multiple stolen vehicle cases has pleaded guilty. Gavriel Hernandez pleaded guilty to felony residential burglary, car theft, and possession of stolen property in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday morning. Hernandez took part in the armed robbery of a Garfield man inside his residence in September. Prosecutor Denis Tracy told the court that the robbery involved a drug deal gone bad. Hernandez has agreed to cooperate with the prosecution’s case against her boyfriend 37-year-old Roy Valdez of Pullman who allegedly took part in the robbery.
