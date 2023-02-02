The 35-year-old Pullman woman accused of taking part in an armed robbery and multiple stolen vehicle cases has pleaded guilty. Gavriel Hernandez pleaded guilty to felony residential burglary, car theft, and possession of stolen property in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday morning. Hernandez took part in the armed robbery of a Garfield man inside his residence in September. Prosecutor Denis Tracy told the court that the robbery involved a drug deal gone bad. Hernandez has agreed to cooperate with the prosecution’s case against her boyfriend 37-year-old Roy Valdez of Pullman who allegedly took part in the robbery.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO