Bozeman wrestler Kaitlyn Thorn offseason work paying dividends in sophomore campaign

406mtsports.com
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Signing day, basketball success and ROTC training
This week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast explores some recent Montana and Montana State sports developments and features an interview. 406mtsports.com MSU beat writer Victor Flores opens with some football talk: Bobcats fullback Jaharie Martin entering the transfer portal, last week's relatively quiet National Signing Day, the introduction of MSU offensive line coach Al Johnson and the two UM starters who received waivers (0:45). Then, Flores touches on UNLV's hire of former MSU volleyball coach Daniel Jones (9:28) and recaps last week's MSU and UM basketball games (11:30).
406mtsports.com
Montana State's Jaharie Martin to enter transfer portal
BOZEMAN — Montana State football player Jaharie Martin intends to enter the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday on social media. Martin, who made multiple position changes at MSU and most recently played fullback, chose to leave the Bobcats because he didn’t feel he fit in their offensive scheme and because he didn’t get as many opportunities as he wanted to prove he could contribute beyond special teams, he told 406mtsports.com.
406mtsports.com
Red-hot Montana Lady Griz shoot for fifth-straight win to tip off special weekend
MISSOULA — Riding a four-game winning streak, the Montana Lady Griz suddenly find themselves in position to push for a Big Sky Conference basketball championship. Just six games remain in the regular season and UM trails league frontrunner Montana State by just one, with both teams slated to play two-game homestands this week. First up for Montana is a tussle with Idaho State Thursday that promises to be physical from start to finish.
406mtsports.com
High school basketball rankings: Broadview-Lavina, St. Labre boys rise; Bozeman pulls rank
BOZEMAN — As Class B and C teams jostle for seeding, some new names have elbowed their way onto the scene as the final week of the regular season arrives for the smaller schools. After flying just under the 406mtsports.com high school basketball rankings radar for much of the...
406mtsports.com
ROTC fitness test helped Montana State women 'be prepared for the unexpected'
BOZEMAN — Brent Reinhardt didn’t know what to expect. Reinhardt, the scholarship and enrollment officer for Montana State’s Army ROTC, helped conduct a first-time training exercise in August: MSU women’s basketball players went through the Army Combat Fitness Test.
