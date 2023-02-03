Bozeman wrestler Kaitlyn Thorn offseason work paying dividends in sophomore campaign

BOZEMAN — Montana State football player Jaharie Martin intends to enter the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday on social media. Martin, who made multiple position changes at MSU and most recently played fullback, chose to leave the Bobcats because he didn’t feel he fit in their offensive scheme and because he didn’t get as many opportunities as he wanted to prove he could contribute beyond special teams, he told 406mtsports.com.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO