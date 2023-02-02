ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

pullmanradio.com

New UPS Drop Off Location In Pullman Provides Saturday Service

There is a new location in Pullman where you can drop off packages for UPS. Palouse Brand has opened a UPS Access Point at the front office of their warehouse at 1120 SE Latah Street cross from the old Sun Rental. The UPS package drop-off is available from 9:00 to 5:30 Monday through Friday and from 11:00 to 3:00 on Saturday. Packages must already have a UPS shipping label. Packages that are dropped off before 2:30 will be shipped that day.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Main Entrance To PRH Back Open

The main entrance to Pullman Regional Hospital is back open. The entrance was closed in late December to fix the damage caused when a sprinkler pipe burst during the frigid cold late last year. Diane’s Gift Garden in the hospital is celebrating the front door repairs by hosting a 25% off sale this week.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

WSU Hosts Symphonic Band and Symphonic Wind Ensemble Wednesday Night

Tomorrow night at Washington State University, the WSU Symphonic Band and Symphonic Wind Ensemble will be performing from 7:30-9 at Bryan Hall on campus. Flutist Sophia Tegart will be performing as a featured artist and special guest Isabella Morill as a visiting composer. The event is free to the public.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Moscow Hosts Annual Polar Walk for Elementary Students

Tomorrow, February 8, Safe Routes to School Will hold its annual “Polar Walk” in Moscow. For your specific walk time, check with your school. West Park Elementary students will meet at the University of Idaho Rec Center. Russell Elementary Students will meet at East City Park. McDonald Elementary Students will meet at the Eggan Youth Center. Saint Mary’s students will meet at Saint Mary’s church parking lot. Palouse Prairie Students will meet at Indian Hills Park. All Walking Buses will depart 15-20 minutes before their school’s designated start time to ensure on-time arrival.
MOSCOW, ID
Lansing Daily

Idaho Murderer Was Chasing a ‘Thrill Kill’, Says Forensic Expert

The murder of four University of Idaho students, in the early hours of November 13 2022, was likely a "thrill kill" according to a leading forensic psychiatrist. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were all stabbed to death when an intruder broke into a shared student house in … Read more
MOSCOW, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Fire near destroys shop in rural area north of Potlatch on Saturday evening

POTLATCH - A Fire destroyed a shop in rural area north of Potlatch on the evening Saturday February 4th. Firefighters from Potlatch Rural Fire District and Palouse Fire Department responded to battle the blaze and protect nearby structures and timber. Deputies from the Latah County Sheriff's Office also responded to provide scene security and traffic control at the address on Cora Road.
POTLATCH, ID
Big Country News

Sunday Evening Fire Does Major Damage to Moscow Apartment

MOSCOW - At approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department, along with the Moscow Police Department, were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 300 block of North Washington Street. The first engine arrived in 4 minutes. First arriving emergency personnel reported smoke showing from the 1st...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

20 Year Old UI Student Arrested For Allegedly Leading Moscow PD On Car Chase

A 20-year-old University of Idaho student has been arrested for allegedly leading Moscow Police on a weekend car chase. The incident began early Saturday morning around 3:00 when Pullman Police radioed ahead to Moscow Officers about a suspected drunk driver heading into town. According to court documents, a Moscow Officer saw the vehicle speeding into town on Pullman Road. The driver allegedly failed to pull over and led law enforcement on a car chase in and around East Moscow. The chase went through the Palouse Mall parking lot when the driver reportedly reached speeds of nearly 60 MPH. The pursuit ended at the state line when the driver was seen heading back into Washington at nearly 100 MPH.
MOSCOW, ID
Lansing Daily

Cara Kernodle, Mother of Idaho Murder Victim, Charged With Trespassing

The mother of one of the four slain University of Idaho students is in jail after being arrested earlier this week. Cara Kernodle, also known as Cara Northington, is in the Spokane County Jail in Washington, online records show. She was booked on a charge of first-degree criminal trespassing on Tuesday, and her bond was … Read more
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY

Woman dies inside detention center in Lewiston, ISP investigating

LEWISTON, Idaho -- A woman was pronounced dead inside a Lewiston detention center after she was found unconscious, and paramedics were unable to save her. At around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, inmates at the Adult Detention Center in Lewiston notified detention deputies of an unconscious person inside the building.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Pedestrian run Over by Alleged Drunk Driver in Lewiston

LEWISTON - On Saturday February 4th at around 11:52 p.m., Lewiston Police Officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in a parking lot near the 1900 block of 9th Ave. The parking area is near Whitman Elementary School. Officers determined 36 year old Jonathan Evans, of Lewiston, attempted to...
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Lewiston Man Arrested After Allegedly Running Over a Woman

LEWISTON, ID – A 41-year-old female was seriously injured after she was reportedly run over by a man leaving a Saturday night party while under the influence of alcohol. According to a press release from the Lewiston Police Department, officers responded to the 1900 block of 9th Avenue at around 10:52 p.m. for a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in a parking lot.
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

The skull and bones found in North Lewiston have been determined to be ancestral remains

A biological anthropologist determined the skull and bones found near a walking path under Memorial Bridge to be ancestral remains. Due to this new revelation, it's now the Nez Perce Tribe's case. Lewiston Police Capt. Jeff Klone explains how this determination changed their investigation. "So, we have several rules we...
pullmanradio.com

35 Year Old Pullman Woman Pleads Guilty In Armed Robbery & Stolen Vehicle Cases

The 35-year-old Pullman woman accused of taking part in an armed robbery and multiple stolen vehicle cases has pleaded guilty. Gavriel Hernandez pleaded guilty to felony residential burglary, car theft, and possession of stolen property in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday morning. Hernandez took part in the armed robbery of a Garfield man inside his residence in September. Prosecutor Denis Tracy told the court that the robbery involved a drug deal gone bad. Hernandez has agreed to cooperate with the prosecution’s case against her boyfriend 37-year-old Roy Valdez of Pullman who allegedly took part in the robbery.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher Issues Statement Following Death of Inmate at Nez Perce County Jail

LEWISTON, ID - Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher has issued a statement following the death of an inmate at the Nez Perce County Jail Friday morning. Detention Deputies were notified by inmates in general population of an unconscious inmate at approximately 6:30 a.m. Friday morning. Detention Deputies rushed to the housing area where they performed life-saving measures on 38-year-old Chelsea L. Rohrback-Skinner, of Lewiston. Lewiston paramedics were also summoned to the jail and attempted to revive her, but she would be pronounced deceased. Next of kin have been notified.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID

