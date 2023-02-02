Read full article on original website
New UPS Drop Off Location In Pullman Provides Saturday Service
There is a new location in Pullman where you can drop off packages for UPS. Palouse Brand has opened a UPS Access Point at the front office of their warehouse at 1120 SE Latah Street cross from the old Sun Rental. The UPS package drop-off is available from 9:00 to 5:30 Monday through Friday and from 11:00 to 3:00 on Saturday. Packages must already have a UPS shipping label. Packages that are dropped off before 2:30 will be shipped that day.
Main Entrance To PRH Back Open
The main entrance to Pullman Regional Hospital is back open. The entrance was closed in late December to fix the damage caused when a sprinkler pipe burst during the frigid cold late last year. Diane’s Gift Garden in the hospital is celebrating the front door repairs by hosting a 25% off sale this week.
WSU Hosts Symphonic Band and Symphonic Wind Ensemble Wednesday Night
Tomorrow night at Washington State University, the WSU Symphonic Band and Symphonic Wind Ensemble will be performing from 7:30-9 at Bryan Hall on campus. Flutist Sophia Tegart will be performing as a featured artist and special guest Isabella Morill as a visiting composer. The event is free to the public.
Moscow Hosts Annual Polar Walk for Elementary Students
Tomorrow, February 8, Safe Routes to School Will hold its annual “Polar Walk” in Moscow. For your specific walk time, check with your school. West Park Elementary students will meet at the University of Idaho Rec Center. Russell Elementary Students will meet at East City Park. McDonald Elementary Students will meet at the Eggan Youth Center. Saint Mary’s students will meet at Saint Mary’s church parking lot. Palouse Prairie Students will meet at Indian Hills Park. All Walking Buses will depart 15-20 minutes before their school’s designated start time to ensure on-time arrival.
Young Child Playing With A Lighter Started Sunday Night’s Apartment Fire In Moscow
A child playing with a lighter caused Sunday night’s apartment building fire in Moscow. The City of Moscow Fire Marshal has determined that the blaze was started by a young child who lit a mattress on fire. The Moscow Volunteer Fire Department is working with the family to help educate the child about fire safety.
Idaho Murderer Was Chasing a ‘Thrill Kill’, Says Forensic Expert
The murder of four University of Idaho students, in the early hours of November 13 2022, was likely a "thrill kill" according to a leading forensic psychiatrist. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were all stabbed to death when an intruder broke into a shared student house in … Read more
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Higher Elevations Of Latah County
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the higher elevations of Latah County. The advisory runs from 1:00 this afternoon until 10:00 Wednesday morning. The forecast is calling for up to 10 inches of snow and wind gusts as high as 50 MPH above 3,500 feet.
Fire near destroys shop in rural area north of Potlatch on Saturday evening
POTLATCH - A Fire destroyed a shop in rural area north of Potlatch on the evening Saturday February 4th. Firefighters from Potlatch Rural Fire District and Palouse Fire Department responded to battle the blaze and protect nearby structures and timber. Deputies from the Latah County Sheriff's Office also responded to provide scene security and traffic control at the address on Cora Road.
Sunday Evening Fire Does Major Damage to Moscow Apartment
MOSCOW - At approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department, along with the Moscow Police Department, were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 300 block of North Washington Street. The first engine arrived in 4 minutes. First arriving emergency personnel reported smoke showing from the 1st...
20 Year Old UI Student Arrested For Allegedly Leading Moscow PD On Car Chase
A 20-year-old University of Idaho student has been arrested for allegedly leading Moscow Police on a weekend car chase. The incident began early Saturday morning around 3:00 when Pullman Police radioed ahead to Moscow Officers about a suspected drunk driver heading into town. According to court documents, a Moscow Officer saw the vehicle speeding into town on Pullman Road. The driver allegedly failed to pull over and led law enforcement on a car chase in and around East Moscow. The chase went through the Palouse Mall parking lot when the driver reportedly reached speeds of nearly 60 MPH. The pursuit ended at the state line when the driver was seen heading back into Washington at nearly 100 MPH.
Cara Kernodle, Mother of Idaho Murder Victim, Charged With Trespassing
The mother of one of the four slain University of Idaho students is in jail after being arrested earlier this week. Cara Kernodle, also known as Cara Northington, is in the Spokane County Jail in Washington, online records show. She was booked on a charge of first-degree criminal trespassing on Tuesday, and her bond was … Read more
Woman dies inside detention center in Lewiston, ISP investigating
LEWISTON, Idaho -- A woman was pronounced dead inside a Lewiston detention center after she was found unconscious, and paramedics were unable to save her. At around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, inmates at the Adult Detention Center in Lewiston notified detention deputies of an unconscious person inside the building.
Pedestrian run Over by Alleged Drunk Driver in Lewiston
LEWISTON - On Saturday February 4th at around 11:52 p.m., Lewiston Police Officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in a parking lot near the 1900 block of 9th Ave. The parking area is near Whitman Elementary School. Officers determined 36 year old Jonathan Evans, of Lewiston, attempted to...
Candlelight vigil for 31 year old, lost to suicide, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, January 31, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.
LEWISTON - A candlelight vigil is being held to honor Nick Mazur, a 31 year old, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, that died by suicide in Everett, Washington, January 24, 2023. The family encourages those who knew him, as well as those who have lost a...
Lewiston Man Arrested After Allegedly Running Over a Woman
LEWISTON, ID – A 41-year-old female was seriously injured after she was reportedly run over by a man leaving a Saturday night party while under the influence of alcohol. According to a press release from the Lewiston Police Department, officers responded to the 1900 block of 9th Avenue at around 10:52 p.m. for a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in a parking lot.
The skull and bones found in North Lewiston have been determined to be ancestral remains
A biological anthropologist determined the skull and bones found near a walking path under Memorial Bridge to be ancestral remains. Due to this new revelation, it's now the Nez Perce Tribe's case. Lewiston Police Capt. Jeff Klone explains how this determination changed their investigation. "So, we have several rules we...
Bryan Kohberger case: Theory Idaho suspect was behind party house noise complaints debunked
MOSCOW, Idaho - Moscow, Idaho, police responded to noise complaints three times at the home where four University of Idaho students were later killed, but incident reports contain no evidence the prime suspect placed the calls as web sleuths have suggested. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old criminology Ph.D. student at nearby...
35 Year Old Pullman Woman Pleads Guilty In Armed Robbery & Stolen Vehicle Cases
The 35-year-old Pullman woman accused of taking part in an armed robbery and multiple stolen vehicle cases has pleaded guilty. Gavriel Hernandez pleaded guilty to felony residential burglary, car theft, and possession of stolen property in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday morning. Hernandez took part in the armed robbery of a Garfield man inside his residence in September. Prosecutor Denis Tracy told the court that the robbery involved a drug deal gone bad. Hernandez has agreed to cooperate with the prosecution’s case against her boyfriend 37-year-old Roy Valdez of Pullman who allegedly took part in the robbery.
Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher Issues Statement Following Death of Inmate at Nez Perce County Jail
LEWISTON, ID - Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher has issued a statement following the death of an inmate at the Nez Perce County Jail Friday morning. Detention Deputies were notified by inmates in general population of an unconscious inmate at approximately 6:30 a.m. Friday morning. Detention Deputies rushed to the housing area where they performed life-saving measures on 38-year-old Chelsea L. Rohrback-Skinner, of Lewiston. Lewiston paramedics were also summoned to the jail and attempted to revive her, but she would be pronounced deceased. Next of kin have been notified.
