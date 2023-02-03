Read full article on original website
Virginia agency won’t release 1,700 records on Ford talks
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s economic development agency says it has at least 1,700 emails and documents pertaining to talks about the possibility of a Ford Motor Co. battery plant landing at a Danville-area megasite. But it won’t release any of them under the state’s public records law. The Associated Press sought the records in January after Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin disclosed that he intervened in an apparent effort by Virginia to land the project. Youngkin objected to the role of a Chinese company in the joint venture. The Virginia Economic Development Partnership said this week that it had located 1,700 emails and documents that matched AP’s request but wouldn’t be sharing any of them.
Win in court doesn’t assure more Pennsylvania school funding
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is now the latest state where a judge has found the public school funding system to be unconstitutional. But the experience of other states suggests there’s no guarantee of swift, significant or longstanding change for poorer school districts. Scholars who have studied school funding litigation in dozens of states say there may be many more steps to come. Joshua Weishart is a West Virginia University law professor who specializes in education rights. He says lawmakers usually don’t approve enough funding to be fully compliant with judicial orders. The cases also can be complicated by economic, political and other factors. And courts can tire of trying to force compliance.
Missouri proposal goes farther than ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri K-12 teachers would be banned from talking about being gay with students without first getting parents’ permission under a pending bill. LGBTQ rights activists asked lawmakers Tuesday not to pass the legislation during a public hearing at the Capitol, while supporters argued parents should be informed about those conversations. The proposal goes farther than a Florida law dubbed by critics as “Don’t Say Gay.” The Missouri measure would limit discussions on gender identity and LGBTQ issues unless school staff are licensed mental health care providers. Republican state Sen. Mike Moon’s bill is among several filed across the nation this year that are similar to Florida’s new law.
Montana bill would let students misgender classmates
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — More than two dozen Republican Montana lawmakers are co-sponsoring a bill that would allow students to misgender and deadname their transgender peers without punishment. LGBTQ supporters contend the bill would allow the bullying of a population of kids already struggling for acceptance. The sponsor argues that his school-age children should not be required to call somebody something they’re not. Opponents said the bill would make it easier for fellow students to make transgender students feel unsafe and unsupported. The Montana House Judiciary committee did not vote on the bill on Wednesday.
Illinois gun-ban incites challenges to legislative shortcuts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — At a rate of one every four days, a new legal challenge has arisen to Illinois’ month-old ban on semiautomatic weapons. Four cases in federal court claim the law violates the Second Amendment. Three cases question whether the Legislature followed proper procedure in enacting the law. Those cases assert lawmakers violated state constitutional requirements on limiting legislation to a single subject, the number of public readings a bill should get before approval and the guarantee of equal protection under the law. Scholars say the Illinois Supreme Court has not shown much interest in regulating legislative procedure, but a state appellate court has granted a restraining order based on the equal protection question.
Tennessee House speaker mulls rejecting US education money
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A top Tennessee Republican lawmaker says the state should stop accepting the nearly $1.8 billion of federal K-12 education dollars that help provide support for low-income students, English learners and students with disabilities. House Speaker Cameron Sexton told The Associated Press that he has introduced a bill to explore the idea during this year’s legislative session. Sexton added that he has begun discussing the idea with Gov. Bill Lee and other key GOP lawmakers. To date, no state has successfully rejected federal education funds. Many Republican politicians and candidates at the federal level have also made a habit of calling for the outright elimination of the U.S. Department of Education.
Heads may roll in Oregon agency due to love for rare bourbon
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A thirst for rare bottles of bourbon appears set to cost the executive director and other top officials of Oregon’s liquor and marijuana regulating agency their jobs. An internal investigation by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, obtained by The Associated Press via a...
Faith leaders urge independent review of Alabama executions
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — More than 170 pastors and other faith leaders have urged Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to authorize an independent review of death penalty procedures, as other states have done following problems with executions. The group applauded Ivey Tuesday for taking the “bold and necessary step” of ordering a review of Alabama execution procedures following problems with the state’s last three scheduled lethal injections, but said that review should be done by those outside the prison system. Ivey in November ordered the Alabama Department of Corrections, which carries out executions, to undertake the review. The faith leaders cited reviews done in Oklahoma and Tennessee.
Georgia panel: Reforms, resources needed for election review
ATLANTA (AP) — A process recently implemented by Georgia state lawmakers to examine how county officials handle elections is likely unsustainable without more resources or reforms, according to the panel that did the first review under the law. The first three-person review panel was appointed by the state board in August 2021 at the request of Republican lawmakers in Fulton County. The panel’s report says the existence of the review helped motivate Fulton County to make improvements but it took a lot of donated work and it is “difficult to see” how the process is sustainable and can ”positively influence election administration in Georgia without some reforms.”
Reporter arrested during news event on Ohio train derailment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — A broadcast reporter was pushed to the ground, handcuffed and arrested for trespassing Wednesday while covering a news conference about the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in Ohio. NewsNation posted video of its correspondent Evan Lambert being arrested in East Palestine where Gov. Mike DeWine was giving an update about the accident. NewsNation says Lambert was doing a live report when the governor began speaking. NewsNation says police told Lambert to stop talking and then arrested him. He was released five hours later and could face charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct. DeWine says he didn’t see or authorize the arrest and reporters have “every right” to report during his news briefings.
Newspapers dying? Ralph Nader’s giving birth to one
NEW YORK (AP) — At a time when community newspapers across the United States are dying at alarming rates, longtime activist Ralph Nader is giving birth to one. He’s bankrolling the start of the Winsted Citizen, covering the New England mill town where he grew up and still lives in northwestern Connecticut. He grew up delivering a long-gone local daily, and Winsted hasn’t had a newspaper devoted to it since a weekly shut down in 2017. Since 2005, the U.S. has lost an estimated 2,500 newspapers, the vast majority of them non-dailies covering small communities. Nader hopes to buck that trend and inspire others.
Prosecution: Woman planned the killings of her 3 children
PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Massachusetts woman used exercise bands to strangle her three children in the family home in a well-planned assault while her husband was out for about 20 minutes picking up medicine at a pharmacy and a takeout dinner. Not guilty pleas were entered on behalf of 32-year-old Lindsay Clancy to charges including murder, strangulation and assault and battery at her arraignment Tuesday. The judge did not set monetary bail. While the prosecution said the killings were planned, Clancy’s defense attorney said his client was struggling with mental health issues and taking a variety of medications.
2 Indiana men could face life in prison in teen’s 1975 death
ALBION, Ind. (AP) — A judge says two Indiana men could face life in prison if they’re convicted in the slaying of a 17-year-old girl found dead in a river nearly a half-century ago. State Police announced Tuesday that Fred Bandy Jr. and John Wayne Lehman were arrested on one count each of murder in Laurel Jean Mitchell’s August 1975 killing. The News Sun of Kendallville reports a Noble County judge told the men, both 67, during their initial hearings Wednesday that they face a charge of murder in the first degree, which was how murder was defined in Indiana at the time of Mitchell’s killing. He told them that if they’re convicted, they could be sentenced to the maximum prison sentence in 1975 of life in prison.
