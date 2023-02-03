Read full article on original website
Buffalo hosts Eastern Michigan after Jones’ 30-point game
Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-17, 3-7 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (11-12, 5-5 MAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -8; over/under is 161. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Curtis Jones scored 30 points in Buffalo’s 85-76 victory against the Western Michigan Broncos. The Bulls are 8-3 in...
Louisville takes on Pittsburgh following Ellis’ 22-point game
Louisville Cardinals (3-20, 1-11 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (16-7, 9-3 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pittsburgh -15.5; over/under is 139.5. BOTTOM LINE: Louisville visits the Pittsburgh Panthers after El Ellis scored 22 points in Louisville’s 81-78 loss to the Florida State Seminoles. The Panthers have gone 10-3 in home games....
Monday’s Sports In Brief
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic has his co-star, and the Dallas Mavericks are set for their season essentially to start over after trading for Kyrie Irving. The blockbuster deal with Brooklyn sending the mercurial Irving to the Mavericks became official, two days before what figures to be his Dallas debut at the Los Angeles Clippers.
Tkachuk’s 5-point night leads Panthers over Lightning 7-1
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Two days after being named MVP of the NHL All-Star Game on home ice, Matthew Tkachuk had a five-point night with two goals as the Florida Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-1 on Monday night. Tkachuk, who was also named NHL First Star of...
