Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies TragicallyOnlyHomersAnn Arbor, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
A 65-Year-Old Michigan Woman Found Almost $15K Cash in a Ziploc Bag While Walking Home from Work & Turned it inZack LoveWaterford Township, MI
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His SeatWestland NewsLakeland, FL
Related
Michigan goes on big run early, extends win streak to three with big victory over 'Huskers
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Six players scored in double figures for the Michigan men’s basketball team as it beat Nebraska, 93-72, on Wednesday night at the Crisler Center. The Wolverines have won three in a row to work themselves back toward the top of the Big Ten standings and in position to be in position for an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament. Bigger games will follow, but a comfortable victory over the ailing ‘Huskers was a necessary step for that goal.
247Sports
Preview, live thread and updates: Michigan basketball hosts Nebraska
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team continues its home stand against Nebraska on Wednesday evening at the Crisler Center (6:30 p.m., BTN). The Wolverines have won two in a row — at Northwestern and against Ohio State — and have an excellent opportunity to make it three against one of the worst teams in the Big Ten. The Huskers (11-13 overall, 4-9 Big Ten) are 12th in the conference standings and have been plagued by injuries all season.
247Sports
Tom Izzo's message of 'desperation' fuels Michigan State in win over Maryland
In many of the past several Michigan State basketball seasons, February has been a time for reinvention, introspection and, sometimes, outright panic. Four years ago, led by a junior Cassius Winston, the Spartans stumbled into a trajectory-altering discovery when starting center Nick Ward injured his hand and had to be replaced by a sophomore Xavier Tillman. Tillman’s defensive versatility, coupled with a transition to a pick-and-roll-heavy offense, powered the Spartans to a Final Four. The next season, they were 9-6 in Big Ten play midway through February before finishing with five straight wins to clinch a share of the conference championship. In 2020-21, through five games in February, MSU was 4-9 in the league and perilously teetering on the NCAA Tournament bubble. The Spartans finished the month on a 3-1 stretch, including consecutive upsets of No. 5 Illinois and No. 4 Ohio State, two critical victories that allowed them to punch their tickets to the Big Dance.
Michigan defense ‘obsessing over’ pass rush ahead of 2023 season
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan had one of football’s best defenses in 2022, finishing sixth nationally at 292.1 yards allowed per game. As the unit retools and reloads for this fall, the defensive line has one priority: Pass rush. As Kris Jenkins explained this week on the “In the Trenches” podcast, the Wolverines want to terrorize quarterbacks in 2023.
2023 NFL Draft: Michigan State WR Jayden Reed answers speed questions at Senior Bowl, Todd McShay says
Former Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed received rave reviews from ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay following the Senior Bowl. Reed answered questions concerning a presumed lack of elite speed, McShay said. Reed spent three years at Michigan State and earned All-Big Ten honors twice. Prior, he starred at Western Kentucky where he was a freshman All-American.
Projecting 2024 WSU football recruiting needs by position
Wazzu has already sent out more than 100 offers for '24 targets. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
247Sports
Long-standing Michigan LB commit Zach Ludwig goes public with pledge to Wolverines
Michigan landed a commitment from South Park (Pa.) High linebacker Zach Ludwig back on Nov. 29. However, in an era where most prospects announce their offers, visits and ultimately their commitment on several social media platforms, the 6-foot-3, 202-pound Ludwig doesn’t really utilize those avenues. "The only thing I...
247Sports
71K+
Followers
427K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0