ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When the Michigan men’s basketball team plays Penn State next season, it may do so at college basketball’s most historic venue. Juwan Howard teased Monday night on the “Inside Michigan Basketball” radio show that the Wolverines are in conversations with the Nittany Lions to potentially play at the Palestra during the 2023-24 season.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO