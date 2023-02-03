ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

‘I'm risking my life out here’: Philly anti-violence activist evades barrage of bullets

By Antionette Lee
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FpGBh_0karVCgZ00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A popular Philadelphia anti-gun violence activist was shot at more than a dozen times in West Philadelphia this week. Miraculously, he was not hit.

Brandon Chastang, also known as B.McFly , is a big deal in Philadelphia and beyond. The father of four who turned his life around five years ago after a battle with addiction, has amassed nearly 120,000 followers on Instagram from his transparency.

“I spread awareness through skits. I'm a content creator, which goes viral,” said Chastang.

“A lot of times just spreading awareness, speaking on drug addiction, gun violence, public school, the prison pipeline, mental health issues, and just becoming a better father, and a leader for the community.”

He tells KYW Newsradio he was involved in a shooting incident on Tuesday while driving in West Philadelphia, where he was shot at several times. Chastang, who is licensed to carry, said he fired back but his gun jammed.

“And his response was what?! And he just lifted his gun up and he just starts shooting,” said Chastang.

Chastang wasn’t physically harmed, but he says the traumatic incident left him feeling unsafe, especially as a visible activist and leader.

He says this is not the first recent incident where someone tried to harm him, as he was robbed in September.

“I'm risking my life out here, man," he said. "This is the third incident in two years.”

He’s unsure if he was targeted, but hopes this sends a message to the public that activists need more support.

“You guys have to start supporting these community leaders. Community leaders need to be protected. Community leaders need to be financially stable in order to get out here and keep fighting the fight,” said Chastang.

“If you have people that are actually feet-on-the-ground fighting the war … I can't do this with my looks and with my thoughts.”

Comments / 12

m1ke Fu!!er
4d ago

Philadelphia doesn't like positivity...I remember growing up with everybody doing gangster rap/even Mc Hammer tried..some kids think that the streets have better respect than saying "hi, can I take your order"..some ppl still imitate..many movies have this factor that YOU WALK AROUND AND EVERYBODY SHOULD FEAR YOUR CREW...smh

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Philly Mayoral Candidate Rebecca Rhynhart Reveals Public Safety Plan

Philadelphia mayoral candidate Rebecca Rhynhart is proposing a public safety plan that calls for a citywide emergency, incorporates recommendations from a police department audit she conducted as city controller, and advocates for a “course correction” that could lead to more arrests for disorderly conduct. Rhynhart, a Democrat, has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

17 Year Old Stabbed Multiple Times In Philadelphia Prison

He was stabbed three times in the face,shoulder and torso or back area, police said. He was rushed to a local hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been made. No witnesses to the attack came forward. This happened on February 5, 2023 at 8:28 PM, police said. Alex Lloyd...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot three times, killed in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 30-year-old man was shot three times and killed inside a home in North Philadelphia on Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 2100 block of North 21st Street around 11:30 a.m.Police say he was shot inside the bedroom of a first-floor apartment. The man was shot twice in the back and once in the right shoulder, authorities say. He was transported to Temple Hospital and pronounced dead at 11:47 a.m.Police say they took a woman into custody. She is alleged to be the shooter in this case, they say.A handgun was recovered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

2 killed in separate homicides in Pa. stores: report

One woman was stabbed to death and a man was shot and killed on Friday inside separate Philadelphia-area stores, according to a story from the Phiiladelphia Inquirer. Police told the news outlet that a 34-year-old women was stabbed twice in the side around 10:30 p.m. Friday at a Rite Aid in the West Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Black Dolls Matter made by West Philadelphia native Mark Ruffin

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A West Philadelphia doll maker is inspiring young children through play. Mark Ruffin is the founder of Black Dolls Matter."When a child sees a doll that reflects their beauty back, in them, there's something that happens," Ruffin said.The West Philadelphia native is making sure all little girls have a place in this world.  He's the mastermind behind the inclusive doll collection.  Ruffin remembers being told he could not make Black or brown dolls because, he was told, "Black dolls don't sell." He proved that was far from the case.After exhibiting at several tradeshows inside the Philadelphia Doll...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man convicted for 2021 Overbrook shooting: DA's office

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Homicide and Non-Fatal Shooting Unit announced that Eugene Watson was convicted Monday for his role in the 2021 non-fatal shooting of a man in Overbrook.Watson was arrested and charged in Sept 2021. He was later found guilty of Aggravated Assault, 6105--Possession of Firearm Prohibited and other related charges. The Apr. 26, 2021 shooting took place on the 1100 block of Marlyn Road in Overbrook after a dispute between Watson's sister, Kasimah Watson-Davis, and her ex-partner, Harold Adams. Watson-Davis went to pick up her 11-year-old son which she shares with Adams that afternoon. Two men...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman found dead after physical altercation with her brother in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 26-year-old woman is dead after reports of an altercation with her brother Monday morning, police say. The incident happened around 12:20 a.m. on the 1500 block of Oakdale Street in North Philadelphia.Authorities responded to the home after receiving information about a physical altercation. When they arrived at the home, they found the woman unresponsive on the floor.She was transported to Temple University and officially pronounced dead at 1:01 a.m.Police say the brother fled the scene before they arrived. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA bus driver honored after saving woman from carjacking

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA bus driver who helped save a woman from being carjacked is being honored on a national level. The hero is getting ready to travel to our nation's capital for the State of the Union.Chris Deshields has been driving the same route for 17 years. His father actually drove for SEPTA for 40 years.But this veteran driver says he could never have imagined what would happen just feet in front of his bus two Wednesdays ago and how that chance encounter would lead him to Washington, D.C."These young guys, they were kind of pointing towards the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lansing Daily

17-year-old killed after being shot in the face in Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA – Police say a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in North Philadelphia. It happened on the 2100 block of Jefferson Street Monday around 9 p.m. According to police, the teen was shot once in the face. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police later identified the victim as Dreyon Hart of the 2300 block of North … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Father and Son Shot In Parkwood

Philadelphia Police are looking into an incident that left a father shot twice to his left hip and his five year old son shot one time in his elbow area. This happened last night on the 12000 block of Verda Drive. Both were inside their house when the shooting happened....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy