‘I'm risking my life out here’: Philly anti-violence activist evades barrage of bullets

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A popular Philadelphia anti-gun violence activist was shot at more than a dozen times in West Philadelphia this week. Miraculously, he was not hit.

Brandon Chastang, also known as B.McFly , is a big deal in Philadelphia and beyond. The father of four who turned his life around five years ago after a battle with addiction, has amassed nearly 120,000 followers on Instagram from his transparency.

“I spread awareness through skits. I'm a content creator, which goes viral,” said Chastang.

“A lot of times just spreading awareness, speaking on drug addiction, gun violence, public school, the prison pipeline, mental health issues, and just becoming a better father, and a leader for the community.”

He tells KYW Newsradio he was involved in a shooting incident on Tuesday while driving in West Philadelphia, where he was shot at several times. Chastang, who is licensed to carry, said he fired back but his gun jammed.

“And his response was what?! And he just lifted his gun up and he just starts shooting,” said Chastang.

Chastang wasn’t physically harmed, but he says the traumatic incident left him feeling unsafe, especially as a visible activist and leader.

He says this is not the first recent incident where someone tried to harm him, as he was robbed in September.

“I'm risking my life out here, man," he said. "This is the third incident in two years.”

He’s unsure if he was targeted, but hopes this sends a message to the public that activists need more support.

“You guys have to start supporting these community leaders. Community leaders need to be protected. Community leaders need to be financially stable in order to get out here and keep fighting the fight,” said Chastang.

“If you have people that are actually feet-on-the-ground fighting the war … I can't do this with my looks and with my thoughts.”