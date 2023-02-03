Read full article on original website
PERFECT GAME, Offense highlight Kilgore home sweep
LSU Eunice Softball won in two very different ways to secure a doubleheader sweep on Monday against Kilgore College at Lady Bengal Field. It was LSUE’s (6-2) home opener for the 2023 regular season. The Bengals used a dominant performance in the circle by Chloe Bennett and Emma Shepherd...
Jordan Brown named SBC Player of the Week for third time
After averaging 21 points and 13.5 rebounds per game last week, Jordan Brown was named Sun Belt Player of the Week for the third time this season. Brown led the conference in rebounding while shooting 61% (17-28) from the field during the week and led the Cajuns to wins over Texas State and Marshall. Louisiana remains at the top of the conference standings, tied with Southern Miss at 10-2.
Lafayette has been awarded the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trails — Boxing
The USA Boxing and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee made the announcement on Tuesday morning. The trails are scheduled for Dec. 1-9, 2023, and will be held at the CAJUNDOME & Convention Center. In conjunction with the trials, the 2023 USA Boxing National Championships will be held to determine USA Boxing’s junior and youth high-performance teams for 2024.
Opelousas Kiwanis Announces Krewe Des Chienes
The Kiwanis Club of Opelousas will hold its 3rd annual Krewe Des Chienes this Saturday, February 11th. The parade will be in the town square at noon. Girl Scout troop 465 will lead the parade. Dog owners are encouraged to dress their pooch in festive attire for the event. You...
Reduced Pet Adoption Fees For Valentines Day
Valentine’s Day is about love. The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center wants to help you share your love with a new pet. They’re reducing pet adoption fees to $14.00 from February 8th – 15th. All available pets are microchipped, spayed or neutered, and fully vaccinated. The...
