After averaging 21 points and 13.5 rebounds per game last week, Jordan Brown was named Sun Belt Player of the Week for the third time this season. Brown led the conference in rebounding while shooting 61% (17-28) from the field during the week and led the Cajuns to wins over Texas State and Marshall. Louisiana remains at the top of the conference standings, tied with Southern Miss at 10-2.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO